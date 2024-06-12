This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The NBA is mourning the death of another legend.

L.A. Lakers icon and NBA Hall-of-Famer Jerry West passed away at age 86 early Wednesday morning, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

West spent 14 seasons with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers, from 1960 to 1974, winning one NBA Championship and earning 14 All-Star Game nods. He would then go on to coach the Lakers for four seasons before moving into the front office as a scout and general manager.

West's stint in the front office coincided with the franchise's most successful period, as he helped mastermind the great Showtime era Lakers, who won five titles between 1980 and 1988, led by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Chelyan, West Virginia native would accumulate nine NBA titles as a player and executive before the end of his career, and was named to the 35th, 50th and 75th NBA Anniversary Teams.