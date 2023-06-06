NBA legend LeBron James is set to start the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend and wave the French flag to get the race going.

The iconic race is turning 100 years old this year and there's great excitement around the event because of that.

Indeed, we also have a swollen Hypercar class to dive into at the front of the field, with Toyota Gazoo Racing looking to keep their great record in the race going whilst the likes of Ferrari, Porsche, and Cadillac all have designs on winning one leg of motorsport's triple crown.

An historic race no matter what edition, the 100th year is set to be extra special, with the Garage 56 slot also seeing an entry from NASCAR - who celebrate 75 years of their own series in 2023 - as Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller take to the wheel.

Stars and famous motorsport names galore, then, and they'll be joined by one of the greatest sport stars in the world as NBA legend LeBron James sets them off by lowering the French flag to mark the start of the 24 hour long marathon.

Speaking about the opportunity, James said:

“There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level. It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motor sport and help celebrate the Centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”

Pierre Fillon, Automobile Club de l'Ouest president added meanwhile:

"I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary and thank him most sincerely for accepting our invitation. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a world-renowned event that, in the past, has welcomed some great names from various fields. LeBron James is a true sporting legend whose list of achievements and records commands respect and admiration. We are looking forward to introducing him to the unique Le Mans atmosphere and the excitement generated by the Centenary of the world’s greatest endurance race."

Previous official starters of the race include Brad Pitt, Rafael Nadal, Alain Delon, Georges Pompidou, and Steve McQueen, so LeBron is in heady company.

The race starts on Saturday afternoon and runs through to Sunday afternoon, by which time we'll have three drivers and one team to etch their respective names in motorsport history.