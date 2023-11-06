Highlights Tom Chambers, Horace Grant, and Shawn Marion are NBA legends who deserve to be inducted into the prestigious Basketball Hall of Fame.

Getting into the basketball Hall of Fame is an accolade all NBA players strive for. There is no greater recognition of career in professional sports than being inducted into the Hall of Fame of your respective league. It's a badge of honor that former athletes can carry with them for the rest of their days, leaving behind a legacy that will last forever.

Achieving that honor, though, is easier said than done, as there are a lot of deserving stars waiting for their induction. Having said that, we take a look at 10 NBA legends who have a right to be inducted into this prestigious club, but are still waiting for the call from the Hall.

Tom Chambers

Entering the NBA as the San Diego Clippers’ eighth pick in the 1981 Draft, Tom Chambers would go on to become an effective scorer throughout his 16-year career. During that stretch, the 6-foot-10 forward/center averaged 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

By the end of his career, Chambers amassed 20,049 points, 6,703 rebounds, and 2,283 assists. This makes him one of the select few who have scored that amount of points without being inducted into the Hall of Fame. If things go to plan, there might be a spot for Chambers in the prestigious club, sooner rather than later.

Horace Grant

It isn’t hard to see why Horace Grant deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame. Part of the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat run from 1990 to 1993, the one-time All-Star posted averages of 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during his 17-year career in the NBA.

Apart from providing defensive intensity, rebounding, and shot blocking for the Bulls, Grant’s longevity in the league is also another reason why he should be recognized. Ultimately, the power forward won one more ring in 2001 with the L.A. Lakers, making his case for the Hall of Fame a lot stronger.

Shawn Marion

Before Shawn Marion entered the league in 1999, there were only a few players who can rebound at a high rate, score double figures on a nightly basis, and defend at an elite level. This is evident in the four-time All-Star’s averages of 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Shawn Marion - NBA Career Averages Points 15.2 Rebounds 8.7 Assists 1.9 Steals 1.5 Blocks 1.1

His versatile game has served the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks – the franchise where he won a ring in 2011. Marion’s efficiency and productive game, along with all the accolades he accomplished in the league, is more than enough for a place in the Hall of Fame.

Mark Aguirre

Throughout his 13-year career in the NBA, Mark Aguirre established himself as a highly-skilled and accomplished star for different teams, such as the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Clippers. During that stretch, the three-time All-Star averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

The cherry on top of Aguirre’s career are the two championships he won with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990. Using his stellar offense and the rings he had in his career, the All-Star small forward certainly has a strong case to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Shawn Kemp

When it comes to athleticism, Shawn Kemp is truly one of the best to ever do it in the NBA. Thanks to his time playing for the Seattle Supersonics, the world saw what a freak of nature he was whenever the ball was in his hands near the rim. No defender was safe when he Kemp had a free lane to the hoop, racking up countless posterizing dunks over his career.

Apart from his career averages of 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, the way he and Gary Payton lifted the Supersonics to the 1996 NBA Finals was a thing of beauty back then. His one-of-a-kind offensive game, along with six All-Star, three All-NBA selections are sufficient to catapult the Reign Man to the Hall of Fame.

Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups boasts a 17-year career filled with so many highs and lows. Even though his stint in the NBA started off slow as part of the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s his time with the Detroit Pistons that’s remembered the most.

Chauncey Billups NBA Career Averages Points 15.2 Rebounds 2.9 Assists 5.4 Steals 1.9 FG% 41.5%

During his time in Motor City, the five-time All-Star posted 16.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Of course, the highlight of his tenure in the NBA was when he became a champion in 2004 and won Finals MVP against a Lakers team with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in it. Add three All-NBA and two All-Defensive Team selections and Billups’ argument to be inducted into the Hall of Fame just got better.

Glen Rice

It can be argued that Glen Rice was the Miami Heat’s first true superstar when the franchise drafted him in 1989. After spending six seasons there, the small forward made his way to the Charlotte Hornets and took a leap during his three years in Buzz City.

During that time, Rice averaged 23.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. In his second year as a Hornet, the All-Star even led the league in three-point shooting by connecting on 47 percent of his attempts from downtown.

Eventually, Rice would be part of the Lakers during the 1999-2000 season and win his first and only ring there. His exceptional offense in a time when three-point shooting wasn't as popular as now, coupled with a championship to his name, are good reasons to push Rice to the Hall of Fame.

Robert Horry

Robert Horry holds the distinction of winning more rings than most superstars in the NBA. During his 16-year run in the league, Big Shot Bob won two championships with the Houston Rockets, three with the Shaq and Kobe-led Lakers, and two with the San Antonio Spurs.

While his averages of 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game aren’t going to make heads turn, his playoff performances and timely clutch shots help Horry stand out as one of the superstars who deserve a Hall-of-Fame induction. With seven rings to his name, it would be a crime not to induct him at all.

Rasheed Wallace

Similar to Billups, Rasheed Wallace found himself playing for the Pistons after he was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the Atlanta Hawks, then to Motor City in 2004. As fate would have it, the power forward was the missing piece as Detroit won a ring that same season.

His all-around game, which consisted of scoring at all three levels, rebounding, and rim protection, made Wallace popular during the 2000s with four All-Star selections to his name. By virtue of having a ring and becoming one of the earlier prototypes of what a three-and-D player is today, a Hall of Fame induction should be in order for Wallace.

Metta World Peace (Ron Artest)

Although a lot of stars have counted on their offense to get into the Hall of Fame, the player formerly known as Ron Artest could get it done via his impressive defense. In the 17 seasons he played in the NBA, Metta World Peace accomplished a lot for various teams, such as the Indiana Pacers and Lakers – even winning a championship with the latter at the end of his career.

Metta World Peace NBA Career Averages Points 13.2 Rebounds 4.5 Assists 2.7 Steals 1.7 FG% 41.4%

With averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, World Peace’s worth as an effective stopper helped Bryant and the Lakers secure a ring back in 2010. And even with his legacy tarnished by a brawl he started with the Pistons back in 2004, there’s no denying his talent belongs in the Hall of Fame.

