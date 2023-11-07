Highlights Several NBA legends including Tim Duncan, Yao Ming, and David Robinson have found success off the court in their post-NBA careers.

These players have ventured into various industries such as car customization, wine, real estate, and philanthropy, resulting in substantial net worths.

Other players like Hakeem Olajuwon, Junior Bridgeman, Vinnie Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan have also transitioned successfully and achieved financial success in their respective endeavors.

Given enough hard work and the right situation, any player has a great chance to make it big in the NBA. But time will eventually get the better of these elite athletes, leading most of them to fade away into the sunset after a handful of years playing basketball at the highest level.

Despite that, however, several legends of the game steered their respective post-NBA careers in the right direction and found success off the court after hanging up their sneakers. GIVEMESPORT took a look at several of those greats who went the other way and succeeded after their playing days were over.

10 Tim Duncan

Even without the loud personality most NBA stars possess, Tim Duncan still managed to win five rings during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. After he retired in 2016, the Big Fundamental would go on to serve as an assistant coach to Gregg Popovich for one season before stepping away.

At that time, Duncan launched BlackJack Speed Shop, a venture that specializes in customizing cars. Along with the money he earned as an NBA star and all the various endorsements that came along with them, Duncan has raised his net worth to $130 million. It’s safe to say that the 15-time All-Star is still winning in life, even though he’s keeping things low-key, as he was known to do during his Hall -of Fame career.

9 Yao Ming

Being the most prominent and decorated Asian player in NBA history certainly has its perks for Yao Ming. After the Houston Rockets’ former All-Star center played his last game in 2011, the 7-foot-6 Chinese legend scattered his investments in various wines, websites, restaurants, and basketball teams.

Yao Ming - NBA Career Statistics Points 19.0 Rebounds 9.2 Assists 1.6 Field goal % 52.4

Ming has taken on philanthropy in retirement, including an emphasis on wildlife conservation efforts around the world, such as the decrease in consumption of shark fin soup in China and work as an ambassador for elephant conservation. Ming’s post-NBA ventures have resulted in a net worth of $160 million, which is a win after Yao made less than $100 million during his days in the NBA.

8 David Robinson

David Robinson was one of the most skilled big men on the court and possessed a sense of discipline that helped him become an NBA Champion and all-time great. After spending 14 seasons playing for the Spurs, the 10-time All-Star center established two trust funds with the goal of investing in real estate assets.

Along with those trust funds, Robinson formed the Admiral Capital Group, a private equity firm with a portfolio worth more than $100 million in hotels and office buildings. Also, the Spurs legend has a Jaguar Land Rover dealership in his name, raising his net worth to $200 million. Needless to say, Robinson has successfully transitioned from NBA superstar to a successful entrepreneur during the past few years.

7 Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon has moved on from his time as a dominant All-Star center with two championships to his name to a successful individual dominating the real estate industry. Even without borrowing money for his acquisitions due to his Islamic beliefs, the Dream has still raised more than enough money to fund his business ventures.

As a result, Olajuwon has ended up with a portfolio of properties that continue to generate income for him, such as parking garages, commercial buildings, and apartment complexes, among others. This has given the former Rockets All-Star a net worth of $300 million.

6 Junior Bridgeman

As compared to other players on this list, Junior Bridgeman isn’t really well-known to the average NBA fan. Having played 12 years in the league for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, the 6-foot-5 small forward never appeared in an All-Star Game or won any accolade during his career.

Junior Bridgeman - NBA Career Statistics Points 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 Assists 2.4 Field goal % 47.5 3-point field goal % 24.4

That changed when he invested his earnings as an NBA player into American food chain, Wendy’s. From there, the former Bucks’ star founded Bridgeman Foods Inc. and operates over 100 Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants, resulting in a net worth of $600 million.

5 Vinnie Johnson

Even without making a single All-Star Game, Vinnie Johnson has managed to win two rings in his time with the Detroit Pistons in 1989 and 1990. Not content with resting on his laurels, the 6-foot-2 shooting guard founded Piston Group, an automotive company in Detroit.

From there, Johnson’s company transformed into a major supplier of parts to the biggest carmakers, such as Ford and General Motors. His role as chairman and CEO has raised the two-time NBA champion’s net worth to $500 million.

4 Dwyane Wade

Apart from being the Miami Heat’s best-ever player, Dwyane Wade is now working to succeed in his post-retirement career. During the past years, the Flash has invested in a minority stake in the Utah Jazz, several properties in Miami, and several charities that promote education and skills training.

Along with his marriage to actress and model Gabrielle Union, as well as appearances as analyst on NBA on TNT, Wade seems to have everything he needs in life, as evidenced by his net worth of $170 million.

3 Shaquille O’Neal

Like his time on the court, Shaquille O’Neal is dominating his post-retirement career with ease. For starters, the Lakers legend is most visible as one of the hosts of TNT's Inside the NBA. He also boasts various endorsements that help fund his other business endeavors, such as creating music, investing in the stock market, and owning restaurant franchises.

Shaquille O'Neal - NBA Career Statistics Points 23.7 Rebounds 10.9 Assists 2.5 Field goal % 58.2

Along with those accomplishments, O’Neal has obtained a doctorate degree from Barry University and continues to earn big from different real estate investments. To this day, Big Diesel is worth $400 million, making his post-NBA career a big win.

2 Magic Johnson

Thanks to his role as the Showtime Lakers’ central figure and a highly-publicized bout with HIV, Magic Johnson has positioned himself well in his post-NBA career. At the center of all his ventures is Magic Johnson Enterprises, which includes movie theaters, a studio, and a promotional marketing company.

Along with this company, Johnson also invested his money in the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the NFL’s Washington Commanders, the MLS's Los Angeles Football Club, and an insurance company, among others. When put together, the Lakers’ legend boasts a net worth of $1 billion.

1 Michael Jordan

As it stands, winning six championships and being recognized as the GOAT isn’t enough to keep Michael Jordan at peace during his post-NBA career. After the Chicago Bulls’ star finally retired in 2003, he used his time by putting his money into major investments, such as the Charlotte Hornets.

Just recently, His Airness sold his share in the franchise, which amounted to more than a billion dollars. This significantly raised Jordan’s net worth to $3 billion. Add his various endorsements and business ventures, as well as his world-famous Jordan Brand apparel line, there’s no doubt the six-time champion is once again winning in life.

Within a couple of years, expect names such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry to join this list, as these stars are already laying the foundation of their post-NBA success.

