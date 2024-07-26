Highlights Signing broadcasting rights over to NBC & Amazon ends popular TNT basketball programming.

Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley will no longer be on TV.

Charles Barkley criticizes the NBA and tech giants for choosing money over fans.

On Wednesday, the NBA infuriated fans by opting to sign over their broadcasting rights to NBC and Amazon. While this means the return of the legendary theme song "Roundball Rock," it means that TNT's basketball programming, including Inside the NBA, is coming to it's end.

That means Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal , and Charles Barkley , who built the show up, will no longer be on the air.

The three former players and Johnson have a reputation for being honest, entertaining, and comedic media personalities and are consistently ranked among the best shows on television. Johnson and Smith often play the straight men, while Barkley and O'Neal are the jokers.

Barkley has never been one to bite his tongue, which made him so entertaining in the first place, but as his second career comes to its end, he decided to go down fighting.

Barkley Released a Statement

In usual fashion, Barkley called it as he sees it

Never one to mince words, Charles Barkley called out the NBA and the tech giants who made a bid for the media rights. In a publicly released statement, Barkley apologized to the fans for the NBA's greed.

"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks."

While Inside the NBA is the most popular studio show for fans, their honest interpretation of the NBA, players, and executives often make for awkward moments. While fans are perfectly happy to see Shaq and Charles rip players apart when deserved, the NBA might not want its product marketed in an honest, and occasionally negative, way.

"Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I'm not sure TNT ever had a chance. TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn't want to piss them off."

Barkley has made his opinions clear, and as the NBA turns towards becoming a mostly streaming league, most fans would agree with him. It's understood that the league is a for-profit business, but when fans are alienated and distanced from their favorite parts of the sport, people become disgruntled, and Barkley has taken it upon himself to voice opinions shared by a lot of people.