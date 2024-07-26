Highlights The NBA has signed new media rights deals, officially ending its partnership with TNT

Renewed contracts will bring the league a total of $76 billion over the next 11 years.

Fans will need to subscribe to more platforms to watch games under the new deal.

The NBA has officially agreed with Amazon on a new media rights deal, ending its current relationship with TNT Sports after decades. The shift marks a new direction in the league’s future as its games will now be broadcast on an entirely different network.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver long suggested that the league would be unable to move forward in other areas until its lucrative media rights were settled. The rights were set to expire in the coming years, leaving the present moment as the best time to act.

That finally occurred in the 2024 NBA offseason, with the league announcing in July that they had reached agreements with three companies on the future media rights. The decision has set up the NBA in ways both positive and negative for various groups — here is how it affects the league’s future.

Media Deal Logistics

The NBA renewed its contract with Disney but signed two new deals

Every sports league possesses media rights, and it is the primary way they earn revenue. The contracts give specific platforms and networks the rights to air the sports leagues’ games, and the NBA is no exception to this.

The league’s media rights were set to expire after next season. On Wednesday, July 24, the NBA announced that it had signed new deals with Disney, NBA, and Amazon Prime Video, which will garner the league $76 billion over the next 11 years.

The NBA already had a contract with Disney, which is the parent company of ABC and ESPN, as their games have been airing on those networks for the past several years. The new deal, therefore, renews that and extends it for the next decade.

“Our new global media agreements with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon will maximize the reach and accessibility of NBA games for fans in the United States and around the world. These partners will distribute our content across a wide range of platforms and help transform the fan experience over the next decade.” —Adam Silver via a statement

However, the new signing means that Disney will have to share the broadcast rights with NBC and Amazon. The signing with Amazon, in particular, was one of shock, as it was the primary platform competing against Warner Brothers, who owns Turner Sports (and subsequently TNT), who currently has the rights to certain games.

In particular, the TNT coverage for the NBA has become iconic in its own right, with shows such as “Inside the NBA” with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley , which have become playoff staples. However, the NBA’s decision to partner with Amazon over Turner means that following the 2024-25 season, TNT will lose the right to broadcast the NBA, and those various shows will be no longer.

New Platforms Available

How the new media rights deals impact the league and its fans

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The new media rights deal possesses various implications for the league itself, as well as the fans and viewers. While they will be unaffected next season, the changes will kick in beginning with the 2025-26 season, at which point they will be felt.

Starting at that point, fans will need to subscribe to two streaming platforms in order to receive full game coverage: Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock. If they do not have cable, they will have to subscribe to a third platform in ESPN’s upcoming streaming service.

Additionally, games will be broadcast on ABC (as usual, that side does not change) but NBC will be added to the fray, replacing TNT. The NBA’s League Pass subscription service, which currently costs $14.99 per month, will also be continued.

NBA Weekly Schedule According to New Agreement Monday Peacock Tuesday NBC, Peacock Wednesday ESPN Thursday Amazon Prime Video Friday ESPN, Amazon Prime Video Saturday ABC, Amazon Prime Video Sunday ABC, NBC

The new deal means that fans will need to subscribe to more platforms to view games, but for the league, it will result in more profits. As for Amazon, they reportedly offered $1.8 billion for the rights, which the NBA accepted.

“The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA. And Prime Video’s massive subscriber base will dramatically expand our ability to reach our fans in new and innovative ways.” —Adam Silver via a statement

The NBA chose Amazon, which meant that it rejected the offer from TNT. The news arguably came with some criticism among fans, particularly those who have gotten used to TNT’s coverage of the league.

NBA vs. TNT

TNT is suing the NBA for choosing Amazon over them

According to the NBA, Warner Brothers failed to match the offer that Amazon put forth. However, a statement from TNT read that they did actually match the offer, and that the NBA therefore had no right to reject it. They also announced that they would be following up with a lawsuit, spicing up the drama.

“We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it. In doing so, they are rejecting the many fans who continue to show their unwavering support for our best-in-class coverage, delivered through the full combined reach of WBD’s video-first distribution platforms. We will take appropriate action.” —TNT Sports via a statement

Additionally, concerns about whether or not the new deals will come at the expense of fan viewing experience have been raised. Fans will need to subscribe to more platforms to watch the games, making the viewing experience evermore complicated.

However, it is a direction that various major sports leagues have gone in, including the NFL and MLB. Streaming services are the future of sports media, and the NBA is a business at the end of the day.

The new media rights deals have shaped the future of the NBA for at least the next decade. It has ensured the league will see billions of dollars in revenue through that timeframe and beyond, putting it in a better shape than ever before.