Highlights Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is closing in on the franchise's all-time assist record, needing just 582 more assists to surpass the legendary Doc Rivers.

Kevin Durant is on track to break into the top-10 scoring leaders in NBA history, needing only 518 points to achieve this milestone.

Chris Paul has a chance to climb up the all-time assists list and potentially secure the second-place position, currently held by Jason Kidd, by recording just under 600 assists in the upcoming season.

Just last season, LeBron James made history and became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with a beautiful fade-away shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder, overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points.

Whether it be franchise records or NBA milestones, some of the league's current names will make sure to enter the history books one way or the other. Some honorable mentions include Paul George being only 162 three-pointers away from being the Clippers' franchise leader, Stephen Curry being 434 minutes played away from the Warrior's franchise record and plenty of others. Here are five milestones that can be reached by some of the NBA's brightest stars this upcoming campaign.

Trae Young gunning for Atlanta Hawks' all-time assist record

Trae Young has been the most common name associated with the Atlanta Hawks franchise since he was drafted in 2018. Since then, he has made two All-Star games and one All-NBA team selection, while also leading his team to their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2015.

In these five years, Young has put up some incredible performances statistically, including multiple 50-point games, double-doubles, triple-doubles, and everything in between. Other than his impressive three-point shooting range, the most known characteristic of Young's game is definitely his passing. Not only is it flashy and good-looking, but it's also extremely effective and beneficial towards the team's success, as it translated to three consecutive playoff appearances.

Though he's recently got into the top-10 scoring list of Atlanta's rich history already, Young could top the list in a different category if he maintains his past season's form. Going into the new season, Young is only 582 assists away from being crowned the all-time assists leader in Hawks' history, dethroning the legendary Doc Rivers, who totaled 3,866 dimes for the Atlanta franchise.

Kevin Durant breaking into the top-10 scoring leaders

If we think about some of the best scorers of the last 20 years, a few names that come to mind are Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. Out of those three previously mentioned, two of them are currently on the top-10 of the all-time scoring list, now led by LeBron James.

Durant has proven throughout his career how skilled of a shot-creator he is, being nearly seven-foot tall and possessing the ease to score in every way imaginable is beyond impressive, be it a jump shot from beyond the arc or a devastating posterizing dunk, Durant is one of the best to ever do it.

Coming into the season, Durant sits at 26,892 points scored in less than 1,000 games, making him the only player in the top-20 to achieve that milestone. To move up the order and overtake legends like Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone, to reach that illustrious top-10, Durant only needs 518 points. Having scored over 1,000 points in every relatively healthy season of his career, Durant might even surpass Carmelo Anthony's ninth place of the list this season, as he only needs around 1,300 to do so.

Chris Paul, the second-best passer in history?

Though the all-time leader in assists record is expected to belong to John Stockton's 15,806 dimes for the next few years, there are still three current players in that top-10. One of them is Russell Westbrook, who just broke into ninth place last season, overtaking Detroit Pistons' legendary Isiah Thomas.

In fourth place is The King, LeBron James, who isn't likely to move up any more spots in the list, unless he takes it up another level when it comes to the number of assists per season, as he has had around 300 the past three years.

One person that is predicted to move up the list however, is Chris Paul, who currently sits in at number three with 11,501 assists throughout his 18-year career. In order to climb the ranking for that second position, which is currently held by Jason Kidd, Paul will need just under 600 assists next season. Paul has been averaging that number for as long as he's been in the league, and now pair with the likes of Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors, there should be plenty of dimes ready to be dropped by the "Point God".

Jokić coming for Westbrook's triple-double record?

Automatically, if we think about the "Triple Double" metric, one name comes to mind: Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has completely revitalized the concept since Oscar Robertson would average them on a night-in, night-out basis in the 1960s and 70s. The record currently stands at 198, though it's still likely for it to increase as Russ is set for an important full season with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the soon-to-be 35-year-old guard has slowed down in his productivity, so the record is only bound to be broken, possibly sooner rather than later.

In the top-10, there are already four current NBA players other than the leader, those being Luka Dončić, James Harden, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokić, who is only two triple-doubles away from The King.

Though the Joker is still quite a long way from Westbrook's number, and it could take him a while to get there, sitting at 105 and only increasing the amount of triple-doubles per season, year by year. It's only a matter of time until it happens, at least to break the Big O's number of 181. According to our calculations, it is expected for the two-time MVP and most recent NBA champion to overtake LeBron's fourth place this season, as well as Magic Johnson's podium place, only needing 34 to do so.

