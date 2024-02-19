Highlights Mike Conley defies age and remains crucial to the Timberwolves' success with his experience and leadership.

Conley's passing ability and solid defense make him an asset to Minnesota's elite offense led by Edwards and Towns.

Despite his advanced age, Conley's impact on the court and in the locker room solidifies his place in the league.

Mike Conley played 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, becoming a franchise icon, before being traded to the Utah Jazz to seemingly ride out what was left of his career. Utah then flipped him to the Minnesota Timberwolves where Conley, then 35 years old, started 24 games.

He is now Minnesota's full-time starting point guard and has helped lead the Timberwolves to a 39-16 All-Star Break record, which is first in the NBA Western Conference. Now 36 years old, Conley has been extended by the Timberwolves through the 2025-26 season.

Conley will be 38 years old when his new deal expires, but the Timberwolves see the aging star as a part of their future. Despite his decreased scoring, Conley is one of the best floor generals in the league, a solid defender, and can still knock down shots.

With an elite offense spearheaded by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, Conley is the perfect player to get them the ball in their spots and set up an offense ripe for wins.

Conley has defied Father Time

He is the 14th-oldest player in the league

Of the 14 players older than Conley in the NBA, only one scores more points and records more minutes: LeBron James. Arguably the greatest player ever, James's longevity has been highlighted all season, but Conley is following him step for step.

Conley has only made one All-Star Game, as a member of the Utah Jazz in 2021. Conley only made the roster as an injury replacement for Devin Booker, and the selection was seen as a salute from the NBA to Conley, who was reaching the end of his career.

Since then, Conley has had a resurgence in his career and remains one of the most respected players in the league. Despite his declining skills, his selflessness and pass-first playstyle, combined with still-solid defense, make him an integral part of the best team in the West.

Conley's Stats With the Timberwolves - 74 Games Category Stat PPG 11.7 AST 6.0 REB 3.0 3PT% 43.5% DWS 2.9 USG% 15.4

Conley will be 38 when his contract is up, but he is still effective. At best, he will continue to be a high-level facilitator who can lead a talented offense. At worst, he will play out this season at a high level before facing a notable decline.

If Conley does decline and can't lead the Timberwolves to a high seed next season, he will still be a top-tier bench player who can lead a talented second unit and will remain one of the best locker room presences in the Association.