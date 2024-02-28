Highlights The 2023 NBA Draft class does not have an obvious first overall pick, unlike draft classes of recent years.

This year's draft class has the potential to be the most international draft ever, with three of the top prospects all hailing from outside the US.

As the NCAA season goes on and March Madness starts, expect players to rise and fall, or some players to announce that they will stay in college.

The 2023 NBA Draft hosted one of the best classes in recent memory. Victor Wembanyama was the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, and he has lived up to the lofty expectations so far. Brandon Miller is criminally underrated, and late selections like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski have been making impacts.

While the class of 2024 does not have any players who are expected to take the NBA by storm, there are several talents who could alter the direction of franchises, provided that the league's current bottom-feeders do a good job of building around them.

For the first time in NBA History, there is a chance that all of the top three selections are international players. Several first-overall picks--Wembanyama, Hakeem Olajuwon, Yao Ming, and Andrew Wiggins, to name a few, have been international players. The same can be said for second-overall sections, most recently Hasheem Thabeet, who hails from Tanzania.

Unlike drafts in years past, three of the top prospects are international players. Never before have picks one and two been non-American players, but basketball is becoming an increasingly global game.

GIVEMESPORT is excited to present our first mock draft of the 2024 cycle, with analysis and projections for picks 1-58. The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns have had second-round picks forfeited for tampering.

Lottery Picks (1-14)

1. Detroit Pistons

Alexandre Sarr, C - Perth Wildcats

With Victor-mania taking the league by storm last summer, it makes sense that the first overall pick in 2024 is another French seven-footer who can play defense and space the floor. Sarr, a native of Toulouse, France, is currently playing in Australia's professional league, the same league that hosted LaMelo Ball before he was drafted in 2020.

Standing at 7-1, Sarr is a mobile big with insane athleticism. He can create for himself both on and off the ball and has the potential to be an elite rim protector. His older brother, Olivier, is currently on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Alexandre Sarr's Stats - 2023-24 NBL Season Category Stat G 24 PPG 9.7 REB 4.4 FG% 52.0% 3PA 2.0 3PT% 29.8% BLK 1.3

Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but he is an 18-year-old playing in one of the best leagues in the world. His ceiling is easily one of the best players in the game, and his floor is a solid, defensive-minded center similar to Bam Adebayo.

For the Detroit Pistons, Sarr will provide some much-needed interior defense and spacing, instantly boosting them from the league's worst team to an emerging juggernaut with him and Jalen Duren down low and Cade Cunningham running the floor.

2. Washington Wizards

Nikola Topic, PG - Red Star (Serbia)

Nikola Topic is easily the best point guard prospect in a draft loaded with backcourt talent. The Washington Wizards are not drafting for fit, they will be taking the best player available.

That being said, there is no point guard talent in Washington. Tyus Jones is likely to sign elsewhere this summer, Bilal Coulibaly is more of a wing, and Jordan Poole has just been bad this season. Topic is a great prospect, and he fits well with the Wizards' areas of need.

Nikola Topic Stats - Adriatic and EuroLeague Category Stat G 28 PPG 10.2 AST 4.1 STL 0.6 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 24.7%

Not an elite shooter or defender, he is serviceable at both aspects and there is hope that he will be able to improve both aspects and become elite all-around. Currently, he is excellent and getting to the basket, provided he can't set up a teammate for an easy basket.

Topic is one of the rare players who can make a team better before he improves, although his improvement will be rapid.

3. San Antonio Spurs

Zaccharie Risacher, SF - ASVEL, France

The San Antonio Spurs have a franchise player in Wembanyama and are just looking to add as much talent as possible around him. Zaccharie Risacher is projected in many mocks to go first overall, although the tantalizing talent of Sarr prevents him from going first overall in ours.

He is not the most athletic player in the draft, but his ability to score on all three levels will take some pressure off of Wembanyama. He has a high basketball IQ, which makes up for his lack of speed, allowing him to be an adequate defender.

Zaccharie Risacher's Stats - French and EuroLeague Category Stat G 77 PPG 7.0 REB 2.5 FG% 49.4% 3PA 2.2 3PT% 42.9%

Much like Sarr and Topic, Risacher is a teenager playing in a top-level men's league. As he grows and develops, expect him to become one of the most versatile scorers in the game, a perfect complement to Wembanyama and Devin Vassell.

4. Charlotte Hornets

Ron Holland, F - G-League Ignite

The Charlotte Hornets are in a promising place. Ball is an elite point guard, Miller looks like a future star, and they acquired veteran talent in Grant Williams and Seth Curry at the trade deadline. Adding any talent that can help them win is the main goal, and Ron Holland offers that.

The first American off the board, Holland has been excelling for the G-League Ignite. In the likely event that Miles Bridges walks in free agency this summer, Holland will be a day-one starter, and he is the most NBA-ready player in the draft.

Ron Holland's Stats - NBA G-League Category Stat G 14 PPG 20.6 REB 6.6 AST 3.0 STL 2.5 FG% 44.5%

An elite athlete with an NBA-level body, the trio of Ball, Miller, and Holland will be featured on highlight shows all season. He can get above the rim and doesn't mind taking contact. A solid rebounder, he will more likely be used in the open court, as he can easily run a fast break by himself.

His shooting is his main weakness, but if he can improve his mark from deep, he might take over as the best player in Charlotte.

5. Portland Trail Blazers

Matas Buzelis, SF - G-League Ignite

Between Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and Scoot Henderson, the Portland Trail Blazers are set when it comes to backcourt players, and wing Matas Buzelis offers versatility.

At 6-10, Buzelis has a fluid handle and exceptional passing for his size, which allows him to be an offensive weapon while his shot develops. On defense, he will need to add muscle to compete at an NBA level, but Portland is in no rush.

Matas Buzelis' Stats - NBA G-League Category Stat G 19 PPG 12.9 REB 6.5 BLK 1.7 FG% 45.8%

Unlike his Ignite teammate, Holland, there is not much of a chance that Buzelis will be a star, but he is the type of player who rounds out a starting lineup and provides some extra scoring options on an offense without a clear first-choice to hoist shots up.

6. Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter, SG - Baylor

It took six picks for the first NCAA player to come off the board. Most mock drafts have Ja'Kobe Walter falling a bit later than sixth overall, but along with Ron Holland, Walter is the closest thing to NBA-ready.

The Toronto Raptors are in a precarious position. They currently are slated to pick sixth overall, but if their lottery odds improve and they draft seventh or later, the pick will end up belonging to San Antonio. If the pick converts, expect Toronto to add a secondary ball-handler.

Ja'Kobe Walter Stats - Baylor Category Stat G 26 PPG 14.4 AST 1.6 FG% 38.5% 3PA 6.0 3PT% 32.3% STL 1.2

While Walter is not an elite shooter yet, he has the body to slot into an NBA lineup as a day-one starter. He is a solid defender and can create for himself. If he starts, he would allow RJ Barrett to play more as a wing, or he could backup Gary Trent Jr. to start his career.

Either way, expect Walter to be an instant impact player with a similar style to Jaden Ivey.

7. Memphis Grizzlies

Tidjane Salaun, F - Cholet, France

This has been a lost season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ravaged by injuries, the Grizzlies will be back in contention next year and will have a lottery-worthy talent to add to an already talented roster.

Tidjan Salaun is a bonafide athlete who can create in the paint and do a decent job rebounding. He has a solid shot, which means he can slide into a lineup with Jaren Jackson Jr. and serve as a catch-and-shoot threat.

Tidjan Salaun's Stats - French League Category Stat G 23 PPG 8.6 REB 3.8 3PA 3.7 3PT% 38.4%

Memphis likes to play fast, and Ja Morant is the motor that runs the offense. While Morant is more than capable of attacking the paint, Salaun will take a bit of the burden off of him, especially in the open court. On set plays, Salaun can cut to the rim or stay in the corner, where he will demand attention.

8. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

Stephon Castle, SG - Connecticut

Thanks to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets find themselves in the draft lottery. They have an elite center in Alperen Sengun and a solid young core of Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, and Amen Thompson.

Stephon Castle will immediately give Houston an exceptional second unit featuring Thompson, Whitmore, and Tari Eason. Defense galore, there is hope that both Castle and Thompson can improve their outside shooting and maybe slot into the starting lineup when extra spacing is needed.

Stephon Castle's Stats - UConn Category Stat G 21 PPG 10.7 AST 3.1 STL 0.9 FG% 47.3% 3PT% 30.0%

Castle is an elite athlete who offers secondary ball handling. The Huskies are currently the top-ranked team in the NCAA, so expect Castle's stock to rise as March Madness nears.

9. Atlanta Hawks

Cody Williams, SF - Colorado

Cody Williams is projected to be a really, really good player, and if he actually falls to the ninth selection, he will be considered a steal on draft night. However, there are some concerns with him.

He is a good defender, can shoot from pretty much everywhere, and isn't bad with the ball in his hands. The younger brother of Jalen Williams, Cody is an elite prospect all around.

Cody Williams' Stats - Colorado Category Stat G 17 PPG 14.2 REB 3.4 FG% 59.2% 3PA 2.0 3PT% 47.1%

However, his Buffaloes are not winning. With foreign players who play in professional leagues, a lousy record is written off due to them running their offense through a teenager. However, in the NCAA, all the competition is roughly the same age as Williams, so his inability to take over games is glaring.

That said, picking a high-level role player ninth overall is not a bad move by any means, and the Atlanta Hawks are likely to be in a full rebuild this summer, so adding Williams makes sense.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

Yves Missi, C - Baylor

What's better than one fluid, defensive-minded center? How about two fluid, defensive-minded centers? In an Oklahoma City Thunder lineup dominated by elite scorers Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren, Yves Missi will be the player to keep defenses honest.

Unlike Holmgren, Missi has an NBA-ready body. He is not a floor-spacer, but he is a great rim protector and finisher. Don't expect anyone to drive against the Thunder with Missi and Holmgren down low.

Yves Missi's Stats - Baylor Category Stat G 25 PPG 11.2 REB 5.7 BLK 1.6 FG% 65.2% PF 2.5

On offense, Missi is not a shooter and doesn't do the best job creating for himself, but he is a constant lob threat who will give Oklahoma City's talent a dump-off option down low. He can handle contact and guard stronger centers while Holmgren can space the floor and cause matchup nightmares.

11. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Utah)

Johnny Furphy, SG - Kansas

One of the biggest risers in this draft class, Australian guard Johnny Furphy has leaped from a second-round pick projection in 2025 to a late lottery pick in 2024. The Thunder managed to have back-to-back lottery picks and have the luxury of going high-risk with their second one.

Furphy is an oversized shooting guard with a beautiful jump shot. For now, that's really all he has at an NBA level, but Luke Kennard has been in the league for seven seasons, so clearly there's money to be made as a shooter.

Johnny Furphy's Stats - Kansas Category Stat G 25 PPG 8.9 REB 4.4 FG% 51.7% 3PT% 38.7%

Expect him to be a high-end offensive role player for the Thunder, who can use him as a spacer and secondary ball handler, but he will not break into their current starting roster with the talent Oklahoma City currently has in the backcourt.

12. Chicago Bulls

Rob Dillingham, PG - Kentucky

Zach LaVine is under contract through 2027, and Alex Caruso has another full season left, but the Chicago Bulls are in flux. They are not good, but the star power on the roster is enough to avoid a high-end pick. With the 11th pick, Rob Dillingham is a great value.

Coby White is clearly the best young player on the roster, and giving him a reliable backcourt partner of the future just makes sense.

Rob Dillingham's Stats - Kentucky Category Stat G 25 PPG 15.1 AST 3.8 STL 1.2 TOV 1.9 FG% 48.6% 3PT% 44.5%

White thrives off-ball as a shooter, and Dillingham's elite handles, speed, and athleticism make him a phenomenal drive threat. With a shooter behind the arc in White, Dillingham will slot into Chicago's offense rather well, and when the Bulls finally decide to rebuild, Dillingham will be a vital piece moving forward.

13. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)

Dalton Knecht, SG - Tennessee

The oldest player so far in this draft, Dalton Knecht is a fifth-year senior who has thrived in the SEC. He is an elite scorer who can drive to the hoop but would much rather prefer to shoot from distance. A day-one starter on a good team, Knecht will provide some spacing that will allow Henderson and Sharpe to thrive.

One of the best shooters in the draft (if not the best), Knecht will not have any growing pains as he transitions to the NBA. A serviceable defender, what you see is what you get; at 22 years old there is not a ton of room for growth.

Dalton Knecht's Stats - Tennessee (2023-24) Category Stat G 26 PPG 20.0 FG% 47.6% STL 0.7 3PA 5.4 3PT% 40.0%

After a solid rookie year in Portland, the Trail Blazers might flip him for more draft capital if he doesn't fit with their roster construction, but he is ready to make an impact at the highest level.

14. New Orleans Pelicans (via LA Lakers)

Kel'el Ware, C - Indiana

After a disappointing season at Oregon, Kel'el Ware transferred to Indiana, where he has shown that he is an NBA-level talent. His ability to work in the post is reminiscent of LaMarcus Aldridge, but he is eager to step outside the arc and take shots from deep on occasion.

He is incredibly athletic and has decent handles for a seven-footer, but his failed year with the Ducks led to questions surrounding his work ethic. He has one of the highest ceilings in this draft class, but there are doubts if he can meet the expectations.

Kel'el Ware's Stats - Indiana Category Stat G 23 PPG 15.0 REB 9.5 BLK 1.7 FG% 56.7% 3PA 1.3 3PT% 43.3%

Ware will slot into the New Orleans Pelicans depth chart nicely and could blossom into a high-end starter. The Pelicans have the luxury of swinging for the fences, and Ware's ceiling is hard to pass up.

Late First Round (15-30)

15. Orlando Magic

Reed Sheppard, SG - Kentucky

The Orlando Magic are building something special. Currently projected to be a Play-In team, the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony will run the Eastern Conference in a few years. For now, they're just too young.

One of Orlando's only glaring weaknesses is their total lack of interest in shooting the three-ball. The Magic are bottom-five in both attempts and percentage from behind the arc, so adding an elite floor-spacer is a must.

Reed Sheppard is arguably the best shooter in the country and has been the motor off of the Wildcat's bench this year. He is not a bad defender, but he puts the "three" in three-and-D. That being said, Orlando is already an elite defensive team so if he's a weak link, he'll have talented players behind him. His 2.7 steals per game are deceptive, as they mostly come from opportunistic chances rather than his defensive talent.

16. Miami Heat

Isaiah Collier, PG - Southern California

Initially projected to be a high-lottery pick, USC's 10-16 record has made his draft stock take a dip. He is a pass-first-floor general who is the ideal pick-and-roll player to pair with Adebayo for the Miami Heat. He is not an elite athlete, but he has the size to contribute to an NBA lineup.

He missed six games with a broken hand between January and February, but his toughness and leadership project to NBA success. His scoring could use work, but he is the type of point guard who makes his teammates better.

17. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana)

Jared McCain, PG - Duke

Jared McCain is a bucket-getter, although his lack of size and explosiveness brings questions to his NBA-readiness. Duke is an NBA factory, however, and his 40.1 percent mark from three makes him an attractive prospect.

Marketed as a point guard, he can play both on or off the ball and would expand Toronto's versatility in the backcourt.

18. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)

Kevin McCullar, SG - Kansas

If the Hawks really do trade one or both of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, they would be starting from scratch and can afford to take Kevin McCullar from Kansas, who is criminally underrated.

A fifth-year senior, much like Dalton Knecht, what you see is what you get. Averaging 19 points per game on decent shooting splits, it's expected that McCullar will be able to duplicate that success in the pros, which is really all you can ask for in the mid-first round.

19. New York Knicks (via Dallas)

Ryan Dunn, SF - Virginia

Currently, Ryan Dunn is not an offensive threat, but he would contribute to the New York Knicks' already elite defense. His physicality and ability to get physical down low with larger players makes him look like a young Julius Randle, who has thrived in Tom Thibodeau's system.

If Dunn can develop some offensive weapons at a higher level, he will be the steal of the draft, but for now, he will enter the league as an above-average defender, if he declares for the draft.

20. Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Clingan, C - Connecticut

With Joel Embiid's health always a question, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to shore up the frontcourt. Donovan Clingan is an NCAA Champion who uses his 7-2 frame to protect the rim and nab rebounds.

Obviously not nearly as offensively talented as Embiid, Clingan projects as a solid backup center and serviceable starter with a traditional big-man playstyle. He can use his body down low for second-chance points, but he is not a floor spacer. The offense won't run through the paint when he's on the floor, but he is not a liability on either end.

21. New York Knicks

Kyle Filipowski, C - Duke

Kyle Filipowski is a much more talented offensive player than Clingan, but he slides a spot later due to his defense, which is questionable at best. While he is a solid shot blocker, his lateral quickness leads to a lot to be desired, so he will take some time getting used to the speed of the NBA.

That being said, he can space the floor well, knock down shots, and find the open man. He is almost a "point-center," and could develop into a solid two-way player, but with a lack of guarantees, he falls to the Knicks 20th overall.

22. Phoenix Suns

Devin Carter, SG - Providence

Devin Carter's draft stock is rising, but even at 22nd overall, the Suns will be reaching. That said, with a championship-worthy core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Suns can slowly develop Carter or stash him in the G-League.

An excellent shooter, Carter can complement the ball-dominant Big-Three in Phoenix. He is a solid enough passer to run the offense through him when needed, and he can knock down shots as an off-ball threat, similar to Grayson Allen, who has thrived with the Suns this year.

23. New Orleans Pelicans

DJ Wagner, G - Kentucky

DJ Wagner is a bit undersized, which is why he falls so late in this mock draft, but don't let that fool you — he is a bucket. However, his shooting percentage is deceptively low, only 27.3 percent from three, so he might take some time to be NBA-ready.

He is, however, an elite ball handler and uber athlete, so even if he can't score in the NBA, expect him to efficiently set his teammates up to do so.

24. Milwaukee Bucks

Zach Edey, C - Purdue

To put it plainly, Zach Edey has spent four years with the Purdue Boilermakers and is one of the most decorated college basketball players ever. However, until this season, analysts were certain that his game, which hinged entirely on his 7-4 height, would not translate to the NBA.

Brook Lopez is 35 years old, and the Milwaukee Bucks could use some insurance down low. Edey is not and will never be an outside shooting threat, but this season he has demonstrated improved footwork and touch. His handle leaves a lot to be desired, but he makes attacking the paint almost impossible and takes good care of the ball. Plus, he is a reliable free-throw shooter who gets to the line.

He is pushing 300 pounds and can wreck opponents down low at any level, so even if his improvement falters, he will still make an impact in the NBA.

25. Denver Nuggets

Bobi Klintman, PF - Wake Forest

Bobi Klintman is not an NBA-ready player, but once he becomes one, he projects to be a solid player and could compete with Michael Porter Jr. for the starting spot on the Denver Nuggets. He is a solid athlete who can space the floor a bit and pass quite well, but it's not all upside with him.

His defense needs work, and he needs to develop some on-court discipline, as he averages a turnover and two fouls in very limited minutes with the Demon Deacons. Luckily, Nikola Jokić is the perfect mentor to solve those problems.

26. Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers)

Tyler Smith, PF - G-League Ignite

At 6-11 and 224 pounds, Tyler Smith has an NBA body at only 18 years old. He has a solid outside shot and can space the floor rather well, but his defensive instincts are not there yet.

A solid offensive player off the bench for the Ignite, Smith might not declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, so expect him to be near the top of mocks next season. If Washington can develop him well and Kyle Kuzma provides some tutelage, expect Smith to be a solid rotation player in the coming years.

27. Cleveland Cavaliers

PJ Hall, PF - Clemson

A slept-on player projected in the second round in most mocks, there's no good reason for PJ Hall to fall out of the first round. A senior at Clemson, his outside shot leaves something to be desired, but he can score efficiently down low and rebounds well.

In his junior year, he showed flashes of solid shooting, so the Cleveland Cavaliers will be banking on him finding his shot. For now, he is a versatile forward who, despite only a 6-8 frame, has the muscle and footwork to play down low at a high level.

28. Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City)

Dillon Jones, SF - Weber State

Dillon Jones plays like Dillon Brooks. He is hard-nosed, physical, strong, and sometimes eager to take shots he has no business taking. He is a difference-maker on both ends of the floor, and the difference isn't always positive.

He is prone to get too easily excited and lunge for steals. He does average two per game, but he plays with tunnel vision. If the Utah Jazz can keep all the good and flush out the bad, Jones will be a solid late pick.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyler Kolek, PG - Marquette

On draft night 2015, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for the rights to Tyus Jones, who has made a career out of being a craft pass-first guard who plays solid defense. Much like Jones, Tyler Kolek can get to his spot and make shots from all over the court, but he is not eager to shoot.

He likes to set his teammates up and he plays decent defense, making him a low-risk pick. Kolek is unlikely to turn into an All-Star, but under the mentorship of Mike Conley, Minnesota is the ideal landing spot for him.

30. Boston Celtics

Zvonimir Ivisic, C - Kentucky

A late-season addition to the Wildcats, Zvonimir Ivisic, a 20-year-old freshman, is a 7-3 center from Croatia. So far, he has only played six college games, so his sample size is small. However, John Calipari is known for creating NBA talent, and Ivisic is no exception. If the Wildcats make a run in March, expect him to skyrocket up the boards.

He has a solid handle and shot and isn't afraid to pull up off the dribble from three. However, he has shown a lack of physicality thus far and will need time to develop at the end of the Boston Celtics' bench.

Second Round (31-58)

31. Toronto (via DET): Ulrich Chomche, C - Cameroon: Chomche is a product of the NBA Academy in Africa, and currently plays in Rwanda. He is an active defender with physical tools, although lacks on the offensive end.

32. Utah (via WSH): Tyrese Proctor, PG - Duke: Is a solid scorer despite an undersized frame, although his ability to play on-ball in the NBA is questionable at best. He does not project to be a good defender but could be a spark plug off the bench for the Jazz.

33. San Antonio: Carlton Carrington, PG - Pittsburgh: Carrington's stock is falling after a hot start to the NCAA season. He has become an inefficient shooter but could be a decent combo guard in the NBA if he can sort his efficiency out.

34. Portland (via CHO): Melvin Ajinca, SF - Saint Quentin, French League: He has an NBA-level body and looks to have a solid outside shot, but with only 22 career games under his belt, there isn't much scouting done on Ajinca, so expect him to be an under-the-radar pick. He could become a reliable wing.

35. Milwaukee (via POR): Trey Alexander, PG - Creighton: He is a smart ball handler who can lead an offense, but a lack of speed leads to concerns on both ends of the ball. He is unlikely to be much of a self-creator, instead opting to pass every possession.

36. Philadelphia (via TOR): Izan Almansa, PF - Overtime Elite: After having Amen and Ausar Thompson go in the lottery, the Overtime Elite league didn't have a player projected in the first round. Almansa is a steal this late for the 76ers, but his lack of spacing might become a glaring problem if it isn't fixed.

37. Minnesota (via MEM): Tristan de Silva, PF - Colorado: A senior, de Silva's ceiling is approaching, and he is a solid player. shooting 37 percent from deep this season, he is a solid rebounder but lacks the athleticism to be an offensive threat in the paint.

38. MEM (via BKN): Hansen Yang, C - China: Yang lacks the mobility to be a two-way threat in the league, but a shroud of mystery surrounding him might allow a team to bite and draft him. Memphis can afford the risk, although there's no guarantee that he will declare for the draft this cycle.

39. Portland (via ATL): Alex Karaban, SF - Connecticut: Like Yang, there is no guarantee that Karaban will even be available to draft this year. If he is, he projects to be a solid wing who can move the ball, but is by no means an elite defender. Over the last two seasons with the Huskies, he shoots a nice 40.3 percent from deep.

40. Charlotte (via HOU): Kwame Evans, PF - Oregon: Evans has the length to be an NBA forward, but has struggled to find his shot in his freshmen season. If he declares for the draft, he will not go undrafted, but he might be better served by proving himself in college for another season.

41. New York (via UTA): Ajay Mitchell, SG - UC Santa Barbara: Ajay Mitchell is a scorer, and New York could always use some offensive firepower. He is crafty can get to his spots, and would thrive off-ball in the NBA as a purely offensive weapon, so with New York's deep defense, Mitchell would do well to be selected by the Knicks.

42. Boston (via CHI): Jaylon Tyson, SG - California: Playing for his third school in as many years, Jaylon Tyson has found his home in California. A decent offensive player with talent on the defensive end as well, his lack of explosiveness is what makes him fall this late, and limits his NBA ceiling.

43. Houston (via GSW): Justin Edwards, SF - Kentucky: Edwards was a five-star prospect, but scores the fewest points of Kentucky's starters. He is only shooting 31.1 percent from deep on the season, and it was his shot that helped his recruitment. If he can get his shot going to finish out the season, expect his stock to rise again.

44. San Antonio (via LAL): KJ Simpson, PG - Colorado: Undersized, Simpson's impressive stat line of 19.2 points, 4.7 assists, and a 44.5 three-point percentage is simply not sustainable in the NBA. His lack of size and explosive athleticism will make getting his shot off very difficult, but when he does, he makes buckets.

45. Miami: Adem Bona, C - UCLA: Adem Bona is pretty good at getting to the basket, and is a solid defender. However, his lack of spacing and tunnel vision on the drive will cause some frustration in the NBA, but he could be a solid backup center.

46. Orlando: Aaron Bradshaw, C - Kentucky: Aaron Bradshaw has the potential to be the floor-spacing big who will take the Magic to the next level, but his lack of minutes behind Tre Mitchell and Ivisic in Kentucky's depth chart makes him a little-known prospect. He is a solid shot-blocker but has physical limits thanks to his skinny frame.

47. LA Clippers (via IND): Kylan Boswell, PG - Arizona: A second-year player for Arizona, Kylan Boswell is a solid shooter on decent volume, but is not an NBA-level shot creator. At 6-2, he will need to work on self-creation or become a better off-ball player.

48. Sacramento: Pelle Larsson, SG - Arizona: Larsson is not a plus defender, but his solid shot and ability to get open could translate to NBA success as a bench wing, especially if he can improve his defense.

49. Boston (via DAL): Blake Hinson, Wing - Pittsburgh: Blake Hinson has two red-shirt seasons and is a 24-year-old sixth-year senior. Getting drafted by a win-now team means he will languish in the G-League or have a trial by fire. He is a solid offensive wing with tools to be a solid NBA scorer, but he is not a good defender, even in college.

50. Indiana (via NOP): Wooga Poplar, G - Miami (FL): Expect Poplar to remain a national name, especially if the Hurricanes can make some noise in March. A solid scorer, the only concern with him is that his game won't be able to make the conversion to the NBA.

51. Washington (via PHO): Alex Karaban, SF - Connecticut: Alex Karaban might not declare for the 2024 Draft, but he has a solid shot and decent passing skills. He is not an NBA-caliber athlete, but if he was, he would probably be a mid-first-round pick.

52. Detroit (via NYK): DaRon Holmes II, C - Dayton: DaRon Holmes is starting to become a solid scoring option from anywhere, but for now, he's a bruiser in the paint. An excellent rebounder, if his defense can translate to the NBA he will be a great value pick and provide some much-needed depth in Detroit.

53. Indiana (via MIL): Juan Nunez, PG - Ulm, Spain: As with most young point guards, Juan Nunez is turnover-prone but eager to pass. He is a solid defender who looks to have a decent three-point shot, although he is reluctant to shoot in high volume.

54. Indiana (via CLE): Hunter Sallis, SG - Wake Forest: After two years at Gonzaga, Hunter Sallis transferred to Wake Forest where he has thrived in a bigger role. He has solid defensive instincts but can get bullied a bit, and if his shot regresses to his Gonzaga numbers, his offense is also not guaranteed to be NBA-caliber.

55. LA Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James, G - USC: Do the Lakers draft Bronny James just to appease his father? Maybe, but the younger James has the tools to be an NBA-level defender from day one. His three-point shot leaves a lot to be desired, but he was recruited to the Trojans as a shooting threat, so if he can get that back, he will have a legitimate NBA career. He is recovering from a cardiac arrest this fall, so it's unclear if he's playing as hard as he would in the NBA.

56. Memphis (via OKC): Tristen Newton, PG - Connecticut: A fifth-year senior, it's clear that Tristen Newton will nit become an efficient NBA scorer, but the rock is safe in his hands and he has the potential to be a solid leader off the bench for a second unit.

57. Denver (via MIN): Trentyn Flowers, SF - Adelaide 36ers, NBL: If Trentyn Flowers doesn't declare for the draft this year, expect him to be a first-round pick next year. He would be buried on Denver's depth chart, which will allow him to improve quickly. Currently, he uses his athleticism to get to the basket but if he can develop an outside shot, he will be an excellent second-round steal for the Nuggets.

58. Dallas (via BOS): Judah Mintz, SG - Syracuse: After a solid freshman season for the Orange, Mintz's efficiency has taken a small dip, but he is still a high-level player. He makes up for a lack of explosiveness with savvy ball handling and smart playmaking, which suggest that he can find a solid home in the NBA. Like many second-round picks, it would not be a surprise if he returns to college.