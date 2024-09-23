Key Takeaways Miami Heat could land Trae Young in a trade to create a Big Three with Butler and Adebayo.

The Atlanta Hawks are in a good position for a rebuild with draft capital and young players like Risacher.

The proposed trade sends Young to Miami in exchange for players and future picks, allowing both teams to benefit.

The Miami Heat , despite having a less talented roster than some of their Eastern Conference counterparts, are always considered a playoff, if not championship, contender. The stifling defense and intensity of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are complemented well by their internal development of high-level role players like Tyler Herro , Duncan Robinson , and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Butler has been included in trade rumors all summer after he and Heat General Manager Pat Riley had a public rift, but if they can bury the hatchet before the postseason starts, there's no reason to think Miami can't go on another deep run. The Butler-led squad has already made two NBA Finals, although they have fallen short of winning.

One state north of Florida, the Atlanta Hawks are in a much different place than their divisional rivals. Unlike the Heat, the Hawks haven't been considered legitimate contenders since before LeBron James entered the league. They have not made the Finals since the Eisenhower administration.

Atlanta has tried to build around All-Star point guard Trae Young , but has failed to do so, with only one fluke run to the Conference Finals to show for it. It is all but a given that Young will be traded before his contract expires, and the San Antonio Spurs and L.A. Lakers have been named as possible landing spots. However, the Heat could form a well-rounded Big Three in South Beach with Butler, Young, and Adebayo.

Miami Heat Could Land the Superstar

Mock trade sends Trae Young south

If the Hawks are serious about rebuilding, they are in an excellent position to hit the reset button. Number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher might not be a franchise player, but he projects to be a high-level scoring wing capable of playing solid defense. On top of that, Clint Capela and Larry Nance Jr. will both enter unrestricted free agency this summer, freeing up some cap flexibility.

Moving on from Young, however, would give them enough assets to start to build right away.

In our proposed mock trade, the Heat send away future assets in the hopes of winning now. Jimmy Butler is reportedly planning on opting out of his contract, and even if he doesn't return to Miami, the Heat could add a different wing or forward in free agency like Brandon Ingram .

Heat and Hawks Mock Trade

Hawks Receive:

Duncan Robinson

Terry Rozier

Kel'el Ware

2029 First-round pick

2031 First-round pick

Heat Receive:

Trae Young

Miami seems to be high on Kel'el Ware , and for good reason. He could be a high-level second option and emerge as one of the better centers in the NBA, but with the Heat lacking in draft capital, they have to sweeten the pot, and giving Risacher a franchise center puts the Hawks closer to finishing their rebuild.

Plus, Miami is going all-in on winning in the next three years with this deal, so developing talent won't be a priority. They give up even more of their future picks, but with Adebayo and Young under contract through at least 2026-27 and Miami being a hotbed for free agents, they can easily build through free agency around the pillars of the franchise.

Miami Heat's Backcourt Upgrade - 2023-24 Stats Category Trae Young Terry Rozier PPG 25.7 19.8 APG 10.8 5.6 SPG 1.3 1.0 FG% 43.0% 44.3% 3PT% 37.3% 36.3% VORP 2.2 1.8 PER 20.3 17.3

Both Terry Rozier and Robinson are on deals for the next two seasons, so the Hawks don't gain a ton of immediate cap flexibility, but they do shave a year off of having to pay Young. By the time the 2029 and 2031 drafts roll around, the Heat will likely be middling or worse, and the Hawks, if all goes well, will be gearing up to contend.