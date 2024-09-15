Key Takeaways Superstars run the NBA, as we've seen with Kevin Durant, James Harden and others.

It's only a matter of time until the next star demands a trade.

These five mock trades that would ship superstars elsewhere would shake up the league if they came to fruition.

It's no secret that superstars rule the NBA .

If Giannis Antetokounmpo publicly demanded a trade tomorrow, the Milwaukee Bucks would eventually acquiesce and send him elsewhere.

We've seen it with Kevin Durant , James Harden , Kyrie Irving (what a team the Brooklyn Nets had), Donovan Mitchell , Kawhi Leonard , Jimmy Butler and more just in the past half-decade alone.

The next unhappy superstar is always right around the corner. To that end, here are five mock trades that could shake up the NBA's superstar landscape (and who knows, one of these players may actually be the next to demand out.)

5 Julius Randle Goes Home

Knicks make a deal with a desperate Western Conference team

New York made a massive all-in move this offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Nets for a bevy of first-round picks. After acquiring OG Anunoby last season and extending Jalen Brunson , the Knicks have their franchise core set.

Not to mention some of the best role players in the NBA in Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart .

The Knicks seem set, but trading Julius Randle to fill a hole at center is a move that makes a lot of sense. In this mock trade, New York sends Randle back to where he got drafted to help LeBron James , Anthony Davis and the L.A. Lakers remain competitive.

Knicks-Lakers Julius Randle Trade Knicks Receive: Lakers Receive: Rui Hachimura Julius Randle Jarred Vanderbilt Jaxon Hayes 2030 1st (Top 10 Protected)

Randle has been an All-Star for two consecutive seasons and was Third-Team All-NBA in 2022-23. He's averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last four campaigns.

He's capable of taking the reigns offensively whenever the Lakers need it. LA also keeps D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves to round out a solid starting five.

Meanwhile, New York gets some extra size in its frontcourt to help replace Isaiah Hartenstein , who joined the Oklahoma City Thunder . Hayes isn't a starter but can play 10 minutes a game if head coach Tom Thibodeau needs it.

Vanderbilt is a defensive-minded rebounder who can be a solid pick-and-roll partner for Brunson or DiVincenzo, and Hachimura is essentially a younger poor man's Randle.

4 Karl-Anthony Towns Heads East

Trae Young gets a new partner in Atlanta

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a salary cap problem.

With Karl-Anthony Towns , Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert leading the charge, the Wolves are $17 million past the second apron heading into this season. Minnesota is locked into that core.

The Timberwolves will never trade Edwards, and Gobert declines as an asset a little more every year. That leaves Towns as the franchise's most valuable trade chip.

In this mock trade, they find a somewhat desperate partner and balance out their roster, now and for the future.

Timberwolves-Hawks Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Timberwolves Receive: Hawks Receive: Clint Capela Karl-Anthony Towns De'Andre Hunter Kobe Bufkin 2031 1st (Lottery Protected)

Although the two-center experiment seemed to find its footing toward the end of last season and into the playoffs, exchanging Towns for a wing defender while giving last season's Sixth Man of the Year more minutes hands Minnesota a more well-rounded lineup.

Hunter is a solid 6-foot-8 wing who can defend and hit 38.5 percent of his threes last season. He, Jaden McDaniels and Gobert would form a fearsome defensive trio.

The subtraction of Towns also means more opportunities for Naz Reid, the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Taking a future pick and a flier on a young guard like Bufkin adds value.

The Hawks give Trae Young an interesting partner. Towns is one of the best offensive big men in the NBA; a pick-and-roll partnership with Young could be devastating offensively, and Young's usage rate could come down as a true scoring option like Towns takes on more of an offensive load.

If nothing else, it would keep Young in Atlanta for a few more years if that's what the franchise wants.

3 Trae Young Joins a Big Three

Some more excitement in LA

Towns joining Young in Atlanta is one scenario. But there's a decent chance the Hawks' diminutive scorer is one of the next stars on the move.

In this mock trade, he joins a team out West that has no problem making big splashes and happens to be in need of some good PR.

Hawks-Clippers Trae Young Trade Hawks Receive: Clippers Receive: Norman Powell Trae Young P.J. Tucker Terance Mann 2031 1st (Unprotected) 2031 2nd (Unprotected 2030 2nd (UTA Rights to Swap)

The Los Angeles Clippers lost Paul George this summer and didn't do much to replace him. They have aging, oft-injured superstars in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden . They're heading into a fancy new arena this season.

Adding Young gives the franchise a massive jolt and someone who can be the superstar in LA once Leonard and Harden move on.

In the immediate term, though, he would give Head Coach Ty Lue all the time in the world to rest his other two superstars. Lue could have a high-level playmaker on the floor at all times and three players who could all create their own shots. What would defenses do with all three on the court?

The Clippers would be taking a massive swing, but it could be a home run if it works out.

Atlanta, on the other hand, begins at least a soft retooling, if not a full-on rebuild post-Young.

The Hawks get every pick LA has to offer, salary cap relief in Tucker, a valuable player to move on for even more assets in Powell and a solid role player in Mann, who could get a considerable opportunity offensively, which he's never had.

2 Jimmy Butler Makes a Young Team a Title Threat

A team stacked with assets makes an all-in move

The Miami Heat have maxed out with Butler as their star player. It's time to give the keys to Bam Adebayo and move into a new era.

The Houston Rockets have more young players than they need. At some point, cashing in on some makes sense.

This mock trade helps both franchises.

Heat-Rockets Jimmy Butler Trade Heat Receive: Rockets Receive: Jalen Green Jimmy Butler Dillon Brooks Steven Adams

If the Rockets decide to move for a win-now veteran, there are few better than Butler, whose "Playoff Jimmy" moniker has been well-earned. He's taken Heat teams that had no business appearing in the NBA Finals to two of them.

Butler could slide right into Green's spot. The 22-year-old would be a player who would be painful to part with for Houston, but also just one player from a young core that also features Alperen Sengün , Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason.

With Fred VanVleet manning the point guard spot, the Rockets would have two veterans who've experienced significant playoff success to help the team's young players make a push.

The Heat, meanwhile, get a young guard in Green who's showing increasing flashes of being an elite NBA scorer. He has the highest upside of any player in this trade and could build a true 1-2 punch with Adebayo.

Adams is a $12.6 million expiring contract, while Brooks helps Miami defensively and fits perfectly into Heat Culture. With a backcourt of Terry Rozier, Green and Tyler Herro , coach Erik Spoelstra will need another defensive presence.

Not a bad haul for Butler, who will likely be gone in two years, anyway.

1 Kevin Durant on the Move Yet Again

Maybe this time, finally, for good

No one trade would shake up the NBA quite like this one.

Maybe it's time to get Durant back to the Golden State Warriors where he and Stephen Curry can compete for championships and finish out their careers together.

Suns-Warriors Kevin Durant Trade Suns Receive: Warriors Receive Andrew Wiggins Kevin Durant Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Gary Payton II 2025 1st (via DET)

If Phoenix is going to lose Durant, adding pieces for the present and future makes sense.

Wiggins has become the ultimate salary-filler in any Warriors trade, but he's not a bad fit alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal . Looney would give the Suns a veteran backup center behind Jusuf Nurkic, and Payton is one of the best guard defenders in the league.

The prizes here are Kuminga — who started to break out last season — and a first-round pick this summer from perhaps the worst team in the NBA in the Pistons.

Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen, Booker, Kuminga and Nurkic as a starting five with Beal as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate keeps Phoenix competitive, yet they also get the chance to add a top pick in what's shaping up to be a historically loaded draft class.

The allure for the Warriors here is self-explanatory. Durant and Curry can ride off into the NBA sunset together, either with a Larry O'Brien Trophy or an Olympic Gold Medal as their final triumph.