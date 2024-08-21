Highlights LeBron James and Stephen Curry proved to be a dynamic duo during the Olympics.

The potential of the two stars playing together could transform the NBA.

This hypothetical trade between the Lakers and Warriors could make the dream a reality.

The world got a brief glimpse of how beautiful the game can be when LeBron James and Stephen Curry play basketball together after the duo helped Team USA win an Olympic Gold Medal.

But it was only a brief glimpse.

Team USA had a few practices, some exhibition games and then six Olympic contests to work up a cohesive lather. James and Curry didn't find their stride as a pair until the last two games of the tournament.

Like in the dramatic comeback win over Serbia in the semifinals, which saw James post a 16-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and Curry score 36 points on 9-of-14 shooting from three.

Or the Gold Medal Game when Curry hit four threes in two minutes late in the fourth quarter to help the United States pull away from France. He had 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from deep in that game, giving him a combined 60 points and 17 three-pointers in the two most important games of the tournament.

James had a double-double against France with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 66.7 percent from the field against Serbia and 60 percent in the Gold Medal Game.

Imagine what these two could do together if they had 82 games to figure it out.

It's unlikely to happen, but never say never in an NBA dominated by player movement and player demands.

If Curry and James decide they want it badly enough, here's what a potential trade between the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Lakers could look like.

Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Stephen Curry to Lakers

The dream comes true but at a steep price for Golden State

Close

Lakers & Warriors Mock Trade for Stephen Curry Lakers receive: Warriors receive: G Stephen Curry G D'Angelo Russell F Austin Reaves F Rui Hachimura G Jalen Hood-Schifino F Maxwell Lewis C Jaxson Hayes 2029 Unprotected 1st 2031 Unprotected 1st

That's a mouthful. Because of James' and Curry's salaries and the new second-apron luxury tax rules, any deal gets complicated financially.

Add to the fact that this trade would earn the Lakers an A+ and the Warriors about a D, and the idea of this happening becomes even less realistic.

Pretend for a moment, though, the two future Hall of Famers went to their respective front offices and told them to get this deal done. James' agent, Rich Paul, has already added his two cents.

Still, there's some familiarity between Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Golden State owner Joe Lacob, as they reportedly discussed this idea around last year's trade deadline.

LA's intention here is simple: Pair James and Curry and put them next to Anthony Davis to create perhaps the most terrifying big three in NBA history.

For the Warriors, it would essentially mean a total rebuild; but maybe that's not the worst idea ever after Klay Thompson left Golden State, Curry is 36 years old and Draymond Green is experiencing a massive downslide at age 34.

Reaves and the two unprotected picks, which may end up being valuable as Steph and LeBron age out of the league by 2029 (right?), are the highlights. The Warriors take fliers on Hood-Schifino and Lewis, two young prospects with some legitimate upside.

Hachimura and Russell would likely be moved on for more assets, and Golden State would build its new era around Brandin Podziemski , Jonathan Kuminga , Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis and eight first-round picks over the next seven years.

After playing with Curry in Paris, James commented on how simple basketball becomes offensively.

"You just marvel at his talent. Obviously, I've seen it before, you know, on the opposite side. But having him on your side, you just try to get stops and figure out other ways on the other end, but keep finding him. Keep getting him the ball."

Well, it's possible that James could channel his inner Magic Johnson and become one of the NBA's greatest offensive orchestrators and keep getting Curry, one of the NBA's greatest shooters, the ball.

Unfortunately for basketball fans, it's doubtful. But if it goes down, here's a trade that would make it happen.