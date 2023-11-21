Highlights Ben Simmons has been a major disappointment in his new team, the Brooklyn Nets, playing the worst basketball of his career and struggling to return to his old form.

After a month of NBA action, fans are already seeing which stars are already exceeding expectations. On the other hand, there are some names that looked promising in the offseason but have been performing like duds these past few weeks.

A number of names come to mind when talking about players who have been massive disappointments so far in the young 2023-24 season. From Jordan Poole who was widely expected to have an All-Star campaign now that he has his own team, to Klay Thompson who's looked like a shell of his old self, GIVEMESPORT takes a look below at the players who have under-performed and why they are turning out to be a disappointment for their respective teams.

5 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons entered the NBA in 2016 as the Philadelphia 76ers' top pick and first saw action a year later due to an injury. In the four seasons he played in the City of Brotherly Love, the 6-foot-10 All-Star forward showcased an uncanny feel for the game through his playmaking and defense. This is clearly seen in Simmons’ averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in Philly.

Of course, that version of Simmons hasn’t been seen in quite some time after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. The thing is, without Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving on the team anymore, there was some hope that the Australian star could return to his old form since there was no pressure to win, and he has every opportunity he can get to be a focal point on the offense and defense.

Ben Simmons - NBA Career Statistics (2018-2023) Minutes Played 32.9 Points 14.6 Assists 7.5 Rebounds 7.9 Steals 1.6 Blocks 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

That doesn’t seem to be the case, as Simmons is playing the worst basketball of his NBA career. In the six games he has played this season, the forward is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. Worse, Simmons is also out with an injury and is set to miss more games than expected. Putting all of these factors together, it isn’t hard to see why he’s become more of a disappointment at this point of his stint in the league.

4 Austin Reaves

A lot of fans were raving about how Los Angeles Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka had the perfect offseason by surrounding enough talent around LeBron James. One of those moves was signing Austin Reaves to a new contract, ensuring the guard would stay long-term with the Lakers.

But even after a stint playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, Reaves has yet to take that leap many thought he would be able to do. After massive expectations of a breakout campaign, Reaves has yet to really make an impact on the inconsistent Lakers.

Reaves is currently playing from the bench with averages of 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. These numbers aren’t that far from his performance last season, which makes Reaves one of the disappointing players at the start of the current campaign.

3 Klay Thompson

There’s a good reason why opposing teams were wary whenever they were playing Klay Thompson. In the past, the Splash Brother made defenses pay with his pinpoint accuracy from deep without needing the ball too much in his hands. With him on the floor, the Golden State Warriors were able to build their dynasty a couple of years ago.

These days, though, Thompson is a different player than who he was before. At 33 years old, the five-time All-Star is currently averaging 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. This is a far cry from his stats last season, when he posted averages of 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest.

The biggest indicator of Thompson’s struggles is the fact that it took him 14 games before he scored at least 20 points this season. For a player that has averaged over 20 points in the last seven seasons he has played, that is a massive step back.

With his production and efficiency down this season, the Warriors have gone down to the 10th seed in the Western Conference. The good news here is that there is still some time left for Thompson to get his mojo back and help the Dubs go back to the top.

2 Jordan Poole

There was a time when Jordan Poole was seen as the Warriors’ future. Thanks to his leap on offense, Golden State’s front office invested in the young prospect by handing him a fat, juicy contract.

That all changed last season when Poole and Draymond Green were involved in an altercation in practice, effectively killing the team’s chemistry. This led the guard to be moved to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

The expectation for this season, though, is that Poole will finally get the chance to be the man of his own team. Instead of making a big splash, the former Warrior’s numbers have gone down. In 13 games, Poole has notched 16.6 points on 39 percent shooting from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc, 2.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Jordan Poole Career Averages (2019-2023) Points 15.8 Rebounds 2.6 Assists 3.4 FG% 42.1% 3PT FG% 33.9%

This dip in performance justified the Warriors’ decision to trade Poole away from the team. In effect, the once-promising prospect is turning heads this season for all the wrong reasons.

1 James Harden

Among all the players who entered the current season, none were more controversial than James Harden. After starting a war of words with Daryl Morey in the offseason, The Beard forced his way to the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

The result should have been stellar since these were four elite players teaming up in one squad. Instead of that happening, the Clippers have found themselves in 11th place in the West with a 5-7 record.

Harden, in particular, is averaging 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. These numbers are disappointing since the All-Star has led the league in scoring three tunes and twice when it comes to assists. All in all, Harden is the most disappointing player at this point of the 2023-24 season.

