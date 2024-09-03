Key Takeaways Jalen Brunson's impact on the Knicks may surpass Tyrese Maxey's on the 76ers.

Klay Thompson could have a resurgence in Dallas and may be in the Most Improved Player Award conversation.

Christian Braun's expanded role with the Nuggets could position him as a contender for the Most Improved Player Award.

The NBA 's Most Improved Player Award has trended towards young star talent for the last decade, but it hasn't always been that way. While the days of players in their late 20s like Goran Dragic and Hedo Türkoğlu winning the award seem to be a thing of the past, it doesn't mean it couldn't happen again.

Last season, Jalen Brunson finished fifth in voting for the MIP last year. Brunson's effect on the direction of the New York Knicks may have been more significant than Tyrese Maxey 's on the Philadelphia 76ers . Another consideration is that Brunson emerged as the Knicks' top player last season, while Maxey has former MVP Joel Embiid leading his team. However, the numbers game comes into play.

Tyrese Maxey vs. Jalen Brunson Stats Wins Change PPG Change RPG Change APG Change Tyrese Maxey -7 +5.6 +0.8 +2.7 Jalen Brunson +3 +4.7 +0.1 +0.5

The following list considers the possibility that voters will consider factors outside statistical increases for the award's winner. The NBA Awards have seen trends considering team success for other awards, even including Rookie of the Year.

For example, in 2020-21, Scottie Barnes won Rookie of the Year without leading any major statistical category; however, the Toronto Raptors made the playoffs thanks to his play, elevating him to win the award over Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley .

With team success mattering more and more, here are three dark horse picks to win the NBA's MIP in the 2024-25 season.

5 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson could have a career resurgence in Dallas

Klay Thompson 's production significantly dropped last season with the Golden State Warriors . At age 34, the future Hall-of-Famer would be the oldest player ever to win this award, exceeding Darrel Armstrong, who won it at age 30. The Dallas Mavericks present Thompson with the chance to have his best season since before his knee and Achilles injuries that cost him the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The Mavericks have Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving drawing significant attention from the defense, while Dereck Lively II presents a rim-running and lob threat. These players should open up the perimeter for Thompson, who is replacing the production of Tim Hardaway Jr. , Josh Green , and Derrick Jones Jr.

His age and status will likely keep him out of consideration, but if he lives up to or exceeds expectations, he could at least be in the conversation.

Klay Thompson 2023-24 vs. Projected 2024-25 Stats PPG RPG APG Klay Thompson 2023-24 17.9 3.3 2.3 Projected 2024-25 22.0 4.3 2.8 Projected Change +4.1 +1.0 +0.5

4 Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren impressed in his rookie season

Chet Holmgren had an impressive rookie season on a talented Oklahoma City Thunder roster. The team's success and talent likely helped Holmgren ease into the NBA. His combination of size and skill was also overshadowed by Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama , the current favorite for Most Improved Player.

Holmgren could see a large increase in contribution because the team has added a few defensively focused players, including Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso . With more help on defense, the Thunder could feature Holmgren more on offense. He could have a breakout season as he continues to develop his game alongside MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander .

The knock against Holmgren is that he's playing on a contender. However, if he does break out this season, as some have predicted, he could become a favorite for the award.

Chet Holmgren 2023-24 vs. Projected 2024-25 Stats PPG RPG APG BPG Chet Holmgren 2023-24 16.5 7.9 2.4 2.3 Projected 2024-25 20.5 9.7 3.1 2.8 Projected Change +4.0 +1.8 +0.6 +.03

3 Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones is the perfect fit for the Phoenix Suns

Tyus Jones signed with the Phoenix Suns this offseason, filling their need for a point guard who can facilitate their offense without being a focal point. Jones played well last season with the Washington Wizards , dishing the ball to Kyle Kuzma , Deni Avdija , and Jordan Poole .

This season, he'll upgrade and pass the ball to Kevin Durant , Devin Booker , and Bradley Beal . While each of those players does a significant amount of their scoring in isolation, Jones could see a jump in his assist totals. He may even see an increase in scoring because he'll be lower down on the scouting report.

If he can help organize the Suns as they attempt to find the right balance between three of the league's best scorers, he should be in consideration for this award. Steve Nash won the MVP in Phoenix for doing the same thing at a much higher level. While his stats may have a large jump, his contribution to this team could be the x-factor for the Suns in 2024-25.

Tyus Jones 2023-24 vs. Projected 2024-25 Stats PPG RPG APG Tyus Jones 2023-24 12.0 2.7 7.3 Projected 2024-25 15.0 3.7 8.3 Projected Change +3.0 +1.0 +1.0

2 Simone Fontecchio

Simone Fontecchio found a niche in Detroit last season

Simone Fontecchio may find his way into the Detroit Pistons starting lineup this season. He played well in his 16 games in Detroit last season, averaging 15.4 points per game. The Pistons aren't expected to be a playoff team this season, which wouldn't make winning the award impossible, but indeed difficult. Two of the last ten winners have played on non-playoff teams.

Fontecchio will likely play a big role in Detroit alongside franchise centerpiece Cade Cunningham and newcomer Tobias Harris . The team has needed floor spacing for years, and Fontecchio, a career 37.5 percent shooter, will help Detroit do that. Role players aren't typically considered for this award, so Fontecchio may have a big jump in statistics and not even be in the conversation.

Simone Fontecchio 2023-24 vs. Projected 2024-25 Stats PPG RPG APG Simone Fontecchio 2023-24 10.5 2.7 1.5 Projected 2024-25 15.3 5.2 2.3 Projected Change +4.8 +2.5 +0.8

1 Christian Braun

Christian Braun will likely have a bigger role this season

The Denver Nuggets have lost Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in back-to-back offseasons. Those players provided shooting, defense, and playmaking for the Nuggets. They played a significant but unsung role for the team. Christian Braun is next in line to become a two-way fifth option for the team.

While the emphasis for this award has been on budding stars, Braun could win the award through his elevated role and importance to the team. The Nuggets rely heavily on this position. Brown's loss was evident in the playoffs, and the team could see a repeat with the loss of Caldwell-Pope.

Braun will get the chance to become a key player for the Nuggets, and his stats could reflect that opportunity. His age and potential could make him the long-term solution for that three-and-d player in Denver. If he does, he could be considered for the award this season.

Christian Braun 2023-24 vs. Projected 2024-25 Stats PPG RPG APG Christian Braun 2023-24 7.3 3.7 1.6 Projected 2024-25 13.1 6.5 2.7 Projected Change +5.8 +2.8 +1.1

All stats and projections are provided by Basketball Reference.