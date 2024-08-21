Highlights Victor Wembanyama's leap during his rookie season could be outdone by a sophomore leap, leading to MIP.

Evan Mobley continues to seek a breakout campaign after years of stagnation.

Jalen Johnson's remarkable 2023-24 season and likely expanded role place him firmly in the running for MIP.

The Most Improved Player award is the most intriguing that the NBA has to offer. As much as people can be frustrated by the inconsistency of the selection process for the Most Valuable Player award, one could argue that the definition of 'most improved' is far more subjective.

What truly makes a player the most improved? Is it a bad or underwhelming player becoming good? Could it be a good player becoming great? Perhaps it is a superstar leap from an individual that outshines everyone else as most improved.

The reality is, depending on the year, any one of the above can be the correct answer when it comes to selecting the recipient of the Most Improved Player.

In recent years, Ja Morant won the award by ascending from a good NBA player to a certified star player in 2021-22.

However, there have also been instances, like Pascal Siakam , where the ascent was from a bench player to the second-leading scorer for a team that would end the season as champions.

That relative unknown makes zeroing in on betting favorites for this category an extremely difficult task. The relatively high odds, in comparison to some of the other awards, of the highest ranking player on the upcoming list confirms as much.

Realistically, this is an accolade that can be bestowed on almost anybody, to some degree. Any soul wishing to be a gambling man with this trophy is a brave one.

However, a strong offseason narrative can give a few select people an advantage over the field. There are a handful of players who will head into the start of play for the 2024-25 season on the shortlist to bring home the award.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of August 21st, 2024. Odds are subject to change.

1 Victor Wembanyama (Center/Forward – San Antonio Spurs)

Betting odds: +850

Close

It feels somewhat surprising to see Victor Wembanyama headlining the list of candidates for the Most Improved Player award. The French phenom feels as though he is too good to be here.

Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 BPG 3.6 FG% 46.5 TS% 56.5 PER 23.1 DWS 4.4 BPM 5.2

Wembanyama had a dominant rookie season in 2023-24. He won the award unanimously, receiving all 99 first place votes.

Wembanyama improved so much from the beginning of the season to the end of it that discussions were already being had about how highly he ranks among the stars in the league.

Victor Wembanyama – Rookie Leap Category First 20 Games Last 20 Games PPG 19.0 23.5 RPG 10.2 12.0 APG 2.6 5.3 BPG 2.7 4.4 SPG 1.3 1.1 FG% 43.0 46.2

When comparing the first 20 games of Wembanyama's rookie season to the last 20, it is evident that there was a clear leap that had already happened. This works both in his favor and against him.

On one hand, Wembanyama has proven that he is capable of improving rapidly. This could make him a prime pick for this award.

On the other hand, how much can he truly ascend the NBA ranks when he is already quietly considered a tier below the game's very best? Would Wembanyama need to make a push for the title of best player in the league?

Perhaps firmly asserting himself as a top ten player and superstar in the NBA would be sufficient for Wembanyama to claim the award. However, when Luka Dončić accomplished a similar feat in his second season, he was immediately thrust into MVP conversations.

Wembanyama could be in danger of the MIP passing him by, just like it did for Dončić, if the leap is too large. The overly subjective nature of this award could really work against the San Antonio Spurs rising star.

2 Evan Mobley (Forward/Center – Cleveland Cavaliers)

Betting odds: +950

Evan Mobley has been overdue for a breakout season with the Cleveland Cavaliers . Perhaps 2024-25 will finally be his year.

Evan Mobley – Year by Year Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 15.0 16.2 15.7 RPG 8.3 9.0 9.4 BPG 1.7 1.5 1.4 FG% 50.8 55.4 58.0 3P% 25.0 21.6 37.3 PER 16.1 17.9 20.1 TS% 54.9 59.1 62.6 WS 5.2 8.5 5.5

The interest of where people will want to see a leap from Mobley will undoubtedly be on the offensive end. The Cavaliers big man improved his efficiency in 2023-24, but his scoring average has largely remained stagnant since his rookie year.

There was a considerable amount of hype around Mobley before the 2021 NBA Draft . Three years into his career, it is fair to say that while Mobley has been a good player, he has also been a disappointment relative to the pre-draft expectations.

It is also fair to wonder if Mobley's development has been held back by the roster construction and personnel that surrounds him. The Cavaliers are stuck in the mud of mediocrity and it has done Mobley no favors.

Betting on him to overcome his circumstances and break out regardless could be a nice story. However, the odds are not particularly in his favor, despite him ranking second on this list.

3 Jonathan Kuminga (Forward – Golden State Warriors)

Betting odds: +1000

Someone has to step up for the Golden State Warriors as the primary running mate for Stephen Curry in the 2024-25 season. There should be more than ample reason to believe that Jonathan Kuminga will be the player who answers the call.

The Warriors clearly believe in Kuminga's potential as a player moving forward. An ESPN article by Ramona Shelburne detailed how the team refused to include him when the Warriors pursued Paul George in free agency.

"The Warriors offered multiple combinations of expiring contracts, young players and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick, sources said. The Clippers countered by asking for prized youngster Jonathan Kuminga, sources said. The Warriors resisted because Kuminga is so important to their own future." -Ramona Shelburne

With no George, and a failed pursuit of Lauri Markkanen, the Warriors will need their faith rewarded by Kuminga when the new season tips off.

Jonathan Kuminga – 3rd Year Leap Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 9.9 16.1 RPG 3.4 4.8 FG% 52.5 52.9 TS% 59.7 59.8 WS 2.4 4.6 WS/48 .084 .113

Kuminga had a massive scoring leap in his third season. There is a discussion to be had about how much of that was just simply opportunity, considering his minutes increased from 20.8 per game in 2022-23 to 26.3 in 2023-24.

However, that could also be taken as a positive. If Kuminga is simply lacking opportunity, then that should not be a problem for him this season.

4 Josh Giddey (Guard – Chicago Bulls)

Betting odds: +1400

Speaking of players who needed more opportunity, Josh Giddey should certainly get his with the Chicago Bulls . After seeing his role diminish with the Oklahoma City Thunder , Giddey will get a crack at being the lead guard for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey – Shrinking Role with the Thunder Season MPG USG% AST% 2021-22 31.5 22.2 32.3 2022-23 31.1 24.6 29.9 2023-24 25.1 23.1 26.6

The problem with Giddey and the Thunder was where his value as a player is. Giddey's best trait is his on-ball playmaking. However, when there is an MVP-caliber player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beside him, it is tough to justify taking the ball out of the hands of the latter.

The reins will fully belong to Giddey on a rebuilding team like the Bulls. This feels especially true when considering that winning is far from their number one priority at the moment.

After the boost Giddey likely received from his Olympic experience, the Australian guard will have every chance to post major statistical jumps across the board in 2024-25. That should make him a popular pick to win the Most Improved Player award.

5 Jalen Johnson (Forward – Atlanta Hawks)

Betting odds: +1500

After a couple of underwhelming seasons with the Atlanta Hawks , Jalen Johnson finally arrived as a promising talent in 2023-24.

Jalen Johnson – 3rd Year Leap Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 2.4 5.6 16.0 RPG 1.2 4.0 8.7 APG 0.1 1.2 3.6 FG% 53.7 49.1 51.1 3P% 23.1 28.8 35.5 TS% 59.0 55.4 58.4 PER 11.3 14.1 16.3 MPG 5.5 14.9 33.7

Johnson improved all across the board, but a notable standout for him would undoubtedly be his three-point shooting. The threat of that shot dropping has opened up the rest of his offensive game well.

The good news for Johnson and anybody looking to cash in their chips on him winning the Most Improved Player award is that his fourth season in the league will likely feature an even bigger role than last season.

The Hawks made a big change to their roster this offseason, trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans . The role of being the second option in the offense will almost certainly be filled by Johnson.

A great way to fully understand the Hawks' commitment to the future of Johnson is by looking at what ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo reported at the time of their final mock leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft.

"Jalen Johnson appears to be the only player the Hawks will not consider moving." -Givony and Woo

That sounds like a player whose organization should give him every opportunity to win the Most Improved Player award in 2024-25.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.