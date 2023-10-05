Highlights Tyrese Maxey has upped his scoring game post-All-Star Break, but the Sixers' struggles may overshadow his achievements.

With the end of the 2023-24 season quickly approaching, award season is nearly upon the NBA, with the performances of several stars — super to rising — being placed under the microscope.

This season, one of the most exciting races has been for the Most Improved Player Award. An accolade that speaks to a triumphant performance by a particular player, several deserving candidates have emerged as potential finalists.

One player has been painted as the favorite throughout the season, although there are several up-and-coming players who deserve some recognition.

NBA Most Improved Player Award Candidates Category Tyrese Maxey Coby White Jalen Williams Jonathan Kuminga PPG 26.0 19.5 19.2 16.2 APG 6.2 4.7 4.1 4.7 RPG 3.7 5.2 4.5 2.1 FG% 44.9 45.2 53.8 53.0 3PT% 38.2 38.8 44.9 32.0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pascal Siakam was the last player (2019) to win the award while not making the All-Star Game.

1 Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey has shined in Joel Embiid's absence

Being runner-up for the 2023-24 Most Improved Player Award isn't likely in Tyrese Maxey's plans. Averaging career-highs of 26.0 points, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, who could blame him?

However, this late-season slide by the Philadelphia 76ers is untimely, even though Maxey has been an even better scorer after the All-Star Break. In those nine games, Maxey upped his scoring average to 27.7 points per game while shooting a sizzling 40.0 percent from three.

Yet, the Sixers are 4-5 in those contests, with two wins coming against the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets. As a result, his points feel a bit more empty than they otherwise would, or should.

Tyrese Maxey - Year-by-Year Comparison Season PPG APG FG% 2022-23 20.3 3.5 48.1 2023-24 26.0 6.2 44.9

Of course, Maxey hasn't had Joel Embiid around, as the 2023 NBA MVP has been out since Jan. 30 with a knee injury. None of the other Most Improved Player candidates have ever had Embiid on their team though. Far from a facetious observation, the reality of the field's lack of MVP-caliber teammates makes it a bit simpler to compare production and impact.

Odds to win: -155

2 Coby White – Chicago Bulls

White has exploded into star role amid Bulls' injuries

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has seemingly captivated the league, and it's at the perfect time.

A player whose career exemplifies the belief that development isn't linear. White's production has improved substantially since last season. The former No. 7 pick averages 19.5 points per game this season but only scored 9.7 points per game in 2022-23.

His point-per-game increase (+9.8) shows that White is scoring a little more than twice as many points as he did last season.

However, his scoring numbers aren't dramatically different from the ones he had in his best season up til this point. In the 2020-21 season, his second in the NBA, White averaged a then-career-high 15.1 points per game. Always a legitimate three-point threat, White is shooting a career-high 38.8 percent from 3 but has shot 37 percent from 3 in each of the past three seasons.

Coby White - Year-by-Year Comparison Season PPG APG 3P% 2020-21 15.1 4.8 35.9 2022-23 9.7 2.8 37.2 2023-24 19.5 5.2 38.8

White's on-court processing ability has been significantly better than it's been in previous seasons though. The fifth-year pro has become more adept at reading defensive coverages and making plays in the pick-and-roll. This has led to White not only reclaiming his role as a starter with the Bulls (after losing it in the 2021-22 season) but averaging a career-high 5.2 assists per game as well.

Defensively, White has shown noted improvements as well, playing with more effort than in years past.

Ultimately, it's not just his rise in production that will make him the 2024 Most Improved Player Award winner. It's the context of the situation, as White has overcome family loss and rapid career decline to reestablish himself as a force in the league. That he's doing it for one of the league's most popular franchises makes his story all the better.

Odds to win: +115

3 Jalen Williams – Oklahoma City Thunder

Williams is evolving into one of the NBA's top two-way wings

A rising star for the best team in the West, Oklahoma City Thunder second-year forward Jalen Williams has taken another leap after his stellar rookie season. It's been a relatively unexpected development, as the 22-year-old is challenging the highly touted Chet Holmgren for the mantle of the team's second-best player.

Averaging 19.2 points and 4.5 assists per game, Williams has been white-hot from the field, shooting a blistering 53.8 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from 3. Williams averaged 14.1 points and 3.3 assists per game last season, shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.

A smooth scorer with a cool demeanor, Williams has been particularly effective in the clutch.

Jalen Williams - Year-by-Year Comparison Season PPG FG% 3PT% 2022-23 14.1 52.1 35.6 2023-24 19.2 53.8 44.9

Second on the team in total clutch points (63), Williams is shooting 20-30 (66.7 percent) from the field and 5-10 (50.0) percent from 3 in those situations. He's been as key to their success as any player not named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That he's doing it with less than 150 games under his belt makes that all the more impressive.

Entering the league as a relatively unknown commodity out of Santa Clara after rising quickly up the 2023 NBA Draft boards, Williams has had exactly the type of journey that one would expect of a Most Improved Player Award finalist.

Odds to win: +3,000

4 Jonathan Kuminga – Golden State Warriors

Kuminga is finally living up to his lottery-pick potential

The journey that Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has on his way to a breakout season has been a whirlwind.

Kuminga has had to contend with limitations placed upon him by his coach, publicly falling out with Steve Kerr earlier this season before the young forward turned his career around. It's been apparent for multiple seasons that Kuminga is a starter, even while a championship contender. Nonetheless, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt obliged to start Klay Thompson despite his physical decline.

Kerr even kept the lights on for Andrew Wiggins, who was playing well but missed a couple dozen games while he tended to personal matters.

Jonathan Kuminga - Year-by-Year Comparison Season PPG RPG FG% 2021-22 9.3 3.3 51.3 2022-23 9.9 3.4 52.5 2023-24 16.2 4.7 53.0

Consequently, despite ample opportunity to start Kuminga last season in what would have been a merit-based decision, the DR Congo native had to wait an extra year for his breakout season.

That said, Kuminga hasn't looked back since being named a full-time starter on Jan. 27. From that day on, the 21-year-old has averaged 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. He's been efficient as well, shooting 34.9 percent from 3 but 52.8 percent from the field.

Although he's unlikely to win the Most Improved Player Award, his recent performance has been enough to make him one of this season's true rising stars.

Odds to win: +4,000

Who Won Most Improved Player in 2023?

Lauri Markkanen captured the honor last season

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen received the honor last season after jumping from 14.8 to 25.6 points per game. Some of the NBA's biggest stars have won the award in the past decade, including two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler.