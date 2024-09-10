Key Takeaways BJ Armstrong was overrated as an All-Star with unduly hyped performance.

Horace Grant benefited from era success and being in the right place on the right teams.

Christian Laettner, despite being a hyped prospect, never lived up to his NBA superstar hype.

The 1990s era of the NBA is considered by some to be the golden period of professional basketball. This era is marked by the rise of superstar players, iconic rivalries and superior team dominance.

As the game's popularity increased, so did player exposure and the rise of the individual superstar. Despite team success, players received hype as the league expanded, marketing and endorsements went through the roof, and the talent pool was overflowing with new and exciting prospects.

Unfortunately, with all the hoopla and notoriety these NBA stars received, some received undue credit. It's not to say a player is bad because he is overrated. These guys were simply on the right team, at the right place and the right time.

Furthermore, these players of the 1990s were highly marketed and greatly celebrated despite their lack of overall production, skill and contribution to the game.

Here are the five most overrated NBA players of the 1990s.

5 B.J. Armstrong

A decent shot-creator and sharpshooter

Benjamin Armstrong Jr. was the 18th pick in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls . At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Armstrong was brought in as a young promising point guard to fill the Bulls backcourt.

Fortunately for Chi-Town, Armstrong worked hard, showed improvement year after year and became a valuable complimentary piece to Michael Jordan in the Bulls' backcourt.

When Jordan was double- and triple-teamed, he could always look to Armstrong at the top of the key or beyond the arc to knock down a big shot. He was an efficient shooter, shooting just under 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from three.

The Bulls promoted Armstrong to the starting lineup in the 1992-93 season (the first season the Bulls won their third championship in a row).

The Bulls roster became instant rockstars during that era, and Armstrong was thrust into the spotlight.

During the 1993-94 season, Armstrong became an NBA All-Star, receiving more votes than every player in the fan voting that season except for Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley .

He received more votes than Scottie Pippen, his Bulls teammate and the team's leader (since Jordan had retired).

Despite only averaging a medial 15.8 points per game by the All-Star break and only averaging nearly four assists a game, he was voted to the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Much better superstars like Penny Hardaway, Reggie Miller and Joe Dumars were snubbed.

That season was Armstrong's most productive and earned him a hefty contract for the era, just under three million dollars a season for the next four seasons. Unfortunately, it became too much for the Bulls to pay, and they let him go in the expansion draft at the start of the 1995-96 season.

As point guards got taller, stronger and more athletic, Armstrong wasn't nearly as talented or defensively able to make a difference, and his bright light soon faded.

B.J. Armstrong Career Stats Category Stat GP 747 PPG 9.8 APG 3.3 3P% 42.5

4 Horace Grant

A post presence with defensive toughness

Like Armstrong, Horace Grant was a Bulls draft pick who grew and improved as a player in his role.

Grant was drafted as the 10th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft. At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Grant's career began as an efficient post presence who could provide bench scoring and effort on the offensive and defensive boards. By year two, Grant was a starter who would help anchor the Bulls' defense and help strengthen the team's offense as a stretch four (in that era).

As his point production increased and presence in the post became a problem for bigs in the league, Grant established himself as the third option on the team throughout the Bulls' first three-peat title run (1991-93).

When Jordan retired at the end of the 1992-93 season, Grant increased his scoring and rebounding production to career highs (15.1 ppg and 11.0 rpg) and became an NBA All-Star in the 1993-94 season.

When Grant became a free agent, reports say he talked with Pippen about leaving the Bulls for the Orlando Magic , stating, “It was one of the toughest, most difficult decisions I made in my life.”

Grant added that he looked forward to lending his experience and expertise to the young and coming talent on the Magic's roster.

Throughout his career, Grant was a valuable contributor to championship-caliber teams. He was integral to four NBA championship teams in his 17 years in the league.

However, his superstardom and All-Star resume primarily benefitted from his being in the right place at the right time. Many fans may not know who Grant is if he had been with any other squads in the 1990s. Just ask his talented twin brother and NBA veteran Harvey Grant.

Horace Grant Career Stats Category Stat GP 1,165 PPG 11.2 RPG 8.1 FG% 50.9

3 Christian Laettner

College superstar and Dream Team member

Laettner, though overrated in the 1990s, was not a bust of a player. He was a good talent, at 6-foot-11 and 235 pounds, who came into the NBA riding on the high of leading the Duke Blue Devils college basketball team to their first two national championship wins.

Then, Laettner was selected to participate in the Olympics as part of the 1992 Men's Olympic Basketball Team nicknamed the "Dream Team." This was the first time professional NBA players could participate in the Olympics. The team selected one player fresh out of college to accompany it, and there was some controversy over the fact that Laettner was selected over Shaquille O'Neal.

Laettner was selected third overall in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves . While in the league, Laettner put up decent numbers but was never really a superstar on a championship-contending team.

After averaging 16 points and just over seven boards in four-plus seasons with the Wolves, he never made it to the postseason. Laettner was later traded to the Atlanta Hawks .

In the 1996-97 season, he made the Eastern Conference All-Star roster. It was the only season he was selected to an All-Star team, as his career would gradually decline after that season.

He played 13 years in the NBA but never proved to be the leader he was hyped up to be. While many would be thrilled to retire with the career Laettner had, he was overrated and proof that college success doesn't always translate to the pros.

Christian Laettner Career Stats Category Stat GP 868 PPG 12.8 RPG 6.7 FG% 48.0

2 John Starks

Superstar swagger, tough defender and Knicks legend

John Starks was a 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard who had to scratch and claw his way into the NBA.

He entered the 1988 NBA Draft, went undrafted and did not hear his name called for a team that day. However, he landed a backup spot on the 1988-89 Golden State Warriors team for a season through hard work and perseverance.

The following year, Starks was out of the league and playing in the CBA (the equivalent of playing in the G League today). After continuing to work on his game, Starks landed a spot on the New York Knicks roster in the 1990-91 season, where he began building a lasting legacy in New York.

Throughout the next eight seasons, Starks would establish himself as a vital part of the Knicks' most successful run since the 1970s. He was a hardnosed defender who loved to get under the other team's skin. He was scrappy on defense and fit in perfectly with the physical style of play that the 1990s Knicks were known for.

Starks was named to the NBA All-Defensive team in the 1992-93 season.

On offense, he couldn't be left open at the three. He was not a lights-out shooter, but hit threes when the lights were the brightest. Though he was mostly inefficient throughout his career as a shooter, he experienced career highs in a New York uniform.

In the 1993-94 NBA season, Starks made his one and only All-Star team as an Eastern Conference reserve when he averaged over 19 points per game. His production would slide after that season as the Knicks acquired younger talent. Starks was eventually moved to the bench.

However, in the 1996-97 season, he earned the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Starks was an excellent player with mediocre numbers, at best, throughout his career. Still, to some New York Knicks fans, he should be in the Hall of Fame.

John Starks Career Stats Category Stat GP 866 PPG 12.5 RPG 2.5 APG 3.6

1 Shawn Kemp

Powerful high-flyer who could put on a show

Kemp came into the league in 1989 as the 17th pick of the draft to the Seattle Supersonics. It seemed like a steal for Kemp to drop so low in the draft, considering he was a strong, 6-foot-10, 240-pound power forward with a 41-inch vertical leap.

He showed promise right off the bat as a backup off the bench. With a solid veteran presence on the team and excellent mentorship, Kemp became a starter and a candidate for the league's Most Improved Player award by season two.

That year, the team made it to the postseason.

As the Sonics continued to get better, so did Kemp's play, which established him as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game. With floor general and NBA Superstar Gary Payton feeding him the ball, Kemp posterized players big and small with his high-flying acrobatics.

He participated in two NBA Dunk Contests, finishing third in 1990 and second in 1991.

Kemp's notoriety, improvement and increased team success won him an All-Star nod for the next six seasons. To his credit, Kemp also elevated his game in the postseason and helped to lead the 1995-96 Sonics team to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Bulls in six.

After being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1997-98 season, Kemp continued to put up career highs in points per game and grabbed over nine boards a contest with the team. Yet, it didn’t lead to much team success. The Cavs even sunk to being one of the worst teams in the league during that stretch.

In addition, Kemp became less efficient on offense without the presence of a Hall of Fame point guard in Payton and efficient shooters and vets to make the game easier for his style of play.

As a result, he tried too hard to create offense for himself and became very prone to turnovers. Then, he eventually became overweight (gaining 40 pounds during the lockout-shortened season in 1998-99), ultimately leading to a downturn in his career.

Overall, Kemp had great hands and was excellent at getting into passing lanes and taking the ball away from the opposing team. He had incredible abilities in the post, as a skywalker and as an in-game dunker.

Still, he was a high turnover player on offense and didn't provide much rim protection for someone with his size and athleticism.

Kemp was praised by some in the 1990s as a player the caliber of Karl Malone or Charles Barkley at the four spot. However, many could argue that he owed his productivity to the team he had around him in Seattle. It's also important to note that he wasn't even the best player on his team.

Like others on this list, players would come into the league and intensely crave Kemp's attention and accolades. However, Kemp, as good as he was, was the 1990s shiny star who gave us great moments of nostalgia but didn't quite establish himself as one of the league's all-time greats.

Shawn Kemp Career Stats Category Stat GP 1,051 PPG 14.6 RPG 8.4 FG% 48.8