At its best, the NBA is more enjoyable when the unpredictable happens. The same can be said when it comes to players being traded by their teams to a franchise fans never expected.

The Damian Lillard trade is one of the best examples of that. While everyone thought he was Miami-bound, the Portland Trail Blazers didn’t budge in their asking price and eventually sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Having said that, the Lillard trade is hardly the most surprising trade we’ve seen in the NBA over the years. Below, we take a look at the 10 most shocking blockbuster deals in the history of the league.

10 Dennis Rodman to the Chicago Bulls (1995)

Before he made his way to the Chicago Bulls, Dennis Rodman had already won two rings with the Detroit Pistons during their Bad Boys era and built a reputation as one of the NBA’s best defensive players. That’s why many people were shocked when Chicago acquired the 6-foot-7 forward by trading Will Perdue to the San Antonio Spurs.

For one, getting a former rival player to replace Horace Grant, a key piece in his own right for the Bulls, was a ballsy move. It doesn’t help that Rodman’s on and off-court behavior was a constant source of controversy. But even if that’s the case, the trade worked out well for Chicago, as his presence helped the Michael Jordan-led squad to win three consecutive rings.

9 Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics (2017)

It seemed that winning a ring with LeBron James wasn’t enough for Kyrie Irving to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s why, in 2017, many people were shocked when the All-Star point guard requested a trade after the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in that year’s NBA Finals.

The kicker here is how Irving ended up playing for the Boston Celtics, one of Cleveland’s primary rivals in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers sent him to Beantown for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a first-round pick.

This went down as an unexpected trade because no one thought Irving would want out while James was in Cleveland. Trading Irving to Boston for Thomas was also a shocker as the latter had already grown into a homegrown hero for Celtics fans.

8 Allen Iverson to the Denver Nuggets (2006)

Throughout the late 1990s to early 2000s, Allen Iverson was the undisputed face of the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s why a lot of fans were in shock when Philly decided to trade the Answer to the Denver Nuggets, along with Ivan McFarlin. In exchange, the Sixers received Andre Miller, Joe Smith, and two first-round picks.

Iverson’s long tenure in Philadelphia, deep connection to the city, and the rudeness of the move in December 2006 were all factors that made this trade an unexpected one. As a result, fans were caught off-guard as a new tandem rose up in Mile High City, with Carmelo Anthony being paired with Iverson.

7 Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder (2017)

It should be remembered that Paul George signed a five-year contract extension with the Indiana Pacers back in 2013 worth $91 million. This signaled a commitment on George’s end to stay with the Pacers as its key piece.

The thing is, Indiana never got to contend due to injuries within its roster and all the subpar pieces surrounding George back then. It didn’t help, too, that the All-Star forward had expressed his desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers once his contract was done.

This could be the reason why Indiana chose to trade George away during that time. But instead of the Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder swooped in and surprised everyone. In return, the Pacers received Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, and two first-round picks. The destination and the suddenness of the said trade caught everyone by surprise, and OKC was immediately elevated to a contender after one trade.

6 Pau Gasol to the Los Angeles Lakers (2008)

Before Pau Gasol was traded to the Lakers by the Memphis Grizzlies, both franchises weren’t really in shape to contend for a championship. Also, the elder Gasol was a key piece for Memphis ever since he was drafted in 2001.

In February 2008, Gasol was acquired by Los Angeles for Kwame Brown, Aaron McKie, Javaris Crittenton, the rights to his brother, Marc Gasol, and two first-round picks. This trade caught many by surprise because there weren’t any indications of this move beforehand. It also elevated the Lakers to contenders at that time, as Gasol became a credible secondary option behind Kobe Bryant. They would go on to capture two NBA Championships together.

5 Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder (2019)

Although Chris Paul spent most of his prime with the Los Angeles Clippers, his time with James Harden playing for the Houston Rockets yielded many positive results. Also, he was still an elite-level point guard that can instantly make any team a contender.

That’s why his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with two first-round picks and two pick swaps, in exchange for Russell Westbrook shook the league in 2019. Again, Paul was still very effective in his role as a point guard, and the Thunder weren’t really seen as serious playoff contenders.

The team also had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schröder on the roster, making his fit somewhat questionable. While it didn’t make sense at first, Paul and the Thunder had a very good run together, leading to a postseason appearance for OKC.

4 Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets (2013)

After winning a championship together, both Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce grew to be heroes in Boston. That’s why it blew everyone’s minds off when the Celtics decided to trade the aging superstars, along with D.J. White, Jason Terry, and a first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Kris Humphries, Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Gerald Wallace, Kris Joseph, three first-round picks, and a pair of pick swaps.

This move by Boston caused shockwaves among the city’s fan base, as both stars found a new home in Brooklyn. The Celtics, by then, started to rebuild while the Nets endured a long period of mediocrity after the two aging players left for greener pastures.

3 Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors (2018)

Coming off a tense standoff against the San Antonio Spurs’ front office and an injury-riddled season, Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018. While the expectation to move the Klaw has been set, the destination surprised a lot of people back then.

In exchange for the All-Star forward and Danny Green, the Spurs received DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a first-round pick. While San Antonio didn’t have much playoff success because of the trade, Toronto clinched its first championship in franchise history because of it. Leonard would sign with the Clippers in the offseason.

2 Charles Barkley to the Phoenix Suns (1992)

Even though he found tremendous success in Philadelphia, Charles Barkley hit his ceiling with the team and was eventually traded in 1992 to the Phoenix Suns. In return, the Sixers obtained Jeff Hornacek, Andrew Lang, and Tim Perry.

Barkley’s reputation as the Sixers’ franchise player made everyone expect that we won’t be moved at all. As a result, the Suns became a contender in the Western Conference, while Philadelphia became mediocre in the East shortly after. Barkley led the Suns to a NBA Finals showdown with Jordan and the Bulls in 1993, eventually losing to dynasty in six games.

1 Wilt Chamberlain to the Los Angeles Lakers (1968)

Considered as one of the best NBA players of all time, Wilt Chamberlain’s move to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Sixers surprised everyone back in 1968. In exchange for the All-Star big man, Philadelphia received Jerry Chambers, Archie Clark, and Darrall Imhoff.

Wilt Chamberlain - L.A. Lakers Statistics 1968-1973 Points 17.7 Rebounds 19.2 Assists 4.3 Field goal % 60.5

Back then, the Lakers already had Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, making them a formidable squad in the NBA. Adding a player of Chamberlain’s caliber boosted the team, as he led the Lakers to a title in 1972.

