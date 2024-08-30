Key Takeaways MVP awards are based on team success and individual stats, with voter fatigue leading to diverse winners.

New names like Dončić and Gilgeous-Alexander compete for their first MVP, alongside consistent stars.

Scoring guards like Edwards, Brunson, and Morant are dark horse MVP candidates for teams reliant on defense.

Over the years, voters for the NBA MVP award have proven that there isn’t always one way to bring home the league’s most coveted individual accolade. Sometimes, the award is handed out to the leader of the best team in the NBA, while other seasons feature a winner who puts up mind-boggling stats on a non-contender.

The league has also pushed for new names to hoist the trophy whenever possible. Voter fatigue is a real thing amongst award voters and media members, resulting in a fair share of controversial winners over the last two decades. The possibility of a first-time winner has not been higher in recent memory.

There are still superstar mainstays among the MVP odds leaderboard, including three-time winner Nikola Jokic and 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid . However, with their incredibly smooth scoring and leadership abilities, both Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seem primed to compete for their first award. These two won’t be the only All-NBA guards to have a fair shot at becoming first-time MVPs, though.

Here are three dark horse picks to win NBA MVP based on the odds set by Las Vegas.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

MVP Odds (via VegasInsider): +1300

Anthony Edwards ’s quick rise to superstardom alongside a stifling defensive unit pushed the Minnesota Timberwolves into the upper echelon of teams in the Western Conference last season. After a season in which the franchise returned to the Western Conference Finals and stacked 56 regular season wins, the Timberwolves should only continue their dominance this season.

Minnesota has become known for its lockdown defense after adding Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert . The team also boasts other top defensive talents including Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker . However, last season proved that Edward’s progressing offensive repertoire was the motor to the Timberwolves’ success. Without the addition of another high-volume scorer, the bulk of the offensive workload will again fall on Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns .

2023-24 Stats & MVP Finish PPG 25.9 RPG 5.4 APG 5.1 MVP Finish 7th

After nearly making the NBA Finals last season and adding top prospects in Rob Dillingham and Terrance Shannon through the draft, Minnesota should have little problem replicating their success, barring injuries. The team possesses much more impressive depth in the backcourt while bringing back their most important frontcourt pieces. With Edwards leading the way as a possible 30-point-per-game scorer, the 23-year-old could push for his first MVP award if the Timberwolves remain near the top of the west.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

MVP Odds (via VegasInsider): +1600

The New York Knicks could be looking at the franchise’s most competitive season since Patrick Ewing was leading the team on deep playoff runs in the 1990s. Last season’s Knicks were arguably the franchise’s best team of the last two decades, and a familiar face returns to lead the way once again - Jalen Brunson .

After the team’s first 50-win season since 2012-13, the Knicks went all in on their offseason moves, ensuring the team will return as a force after injuries forced an early playoff exit last season. New York notably sent a massive haul of draft picks to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets , joining together four former Villanova Wildcats who have all proven their worth in the NBA. With the addition of Bridges and wisely bringing back OG Anunoby , the Knicks should boast one of the most suffocating defensive units in the league.

2023-24 Stats & MVP Finish PPG 28.7 RPG 3.6 APG 6.7 MVP Finish 5th

Similar to Edwards, Brunson is the offensive catalyst of a team built around defense - meaning he, too, will be shouldering a very heavy offensive workload once again. After earning his first All-Star appearance and finishing the season as an MVP candidate, Brunson’s creative skillset will shine on what should be a very solid Knicks team. Another player with the ability to average 30 points a night, Brunson is an undersized and unexpected dark horse in this season’s MVP race.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

MVP Odds (via VegasInsiders): +3400

Talk of Ja Morant as a face of the NBA has noticeably died down in recent months following his suspension and subsequent injury that kept him out for all nine games in 2023-24. It seems the fact that the 25-year-old was an All-Star, MVP candidate, and leader of a playoff team during his last two healthy seasons has been lost on many.

2022-23 Stats & MVP Finish PPG 26.2 RPG 5.9 APG 8.1 MVP Finish 12th

After being one of the league’s unluckiest teams in terms of injuries last season, the Memphis Grizzlies have the talent to return to being a fearsome competitor in the Western Conference this season. A lost season that ended with only 27 wins resulted in a lottery pick that turned into 7-foot-4 behemoth, Zach Edey , one of the NCAA’s most dominant prospects. The pick-and-roll combo of Morant and Edey is already expected to be among the league’s most dangerous, and rightfully so.

The Grizzlies are also a defensive unit, led by former Defensive Player of the Year and elite shot-blocker, Jaren Jackson Jr. . Edey should also help on that end, as will the healthful return of Marcus Smart . The team’s offensive-minded players, such as Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard , are great at what they do but firmly set in their respective roles. The offense remains in Morant’s hands, and a healthy season for him and his supporting cast should remind everyone why he was once viewed as the NBA’s next generational point guard.

Each of these dark horse candidates are scoring machine for defensive-minded squads, and that is no coincidence. While an alert defensive unit is key in competing for postseason contention, a player positioned as a featured scorer without other high-usage teammates has a unique opportunity. Edwards, Brunson, and Morant all can put up mind-boggling offensive numbers while winning plenty of games - a luxury not every star has.