Joel Embiid deserves to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award this season over Nikola Jokic due to his improved health and the way he has dovetailed with James Harden for the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Embiid has averaged a league-leading 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game this season, guiding the Sixers to the third seed in the Eastern Conference and a comfortable 4-0 sweep over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

Although he missed Game 4 against the Nets with a sprained LCL in his right knee, Embiid's health has generally been good during the 2022-23 season and the center played 66 regular season games, the second most in his career, as well as his most ever minutes per game at 34.6.

Due to his monster offensive output, stellar defensive work and the Sixers' overall record of 54-28, Embiid has a strong case to topple the reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

What did Medina say about Embiid?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "I was going back and forth all season. First, I started with Nikola Jokic. Then Joel Embiid. Then I started considering Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's been a full-circle experience. But I wound up settling on Joel Embiid for a few reasons.

"One, I think that he's been a lot healthier than he has been in recent seasons. I think he's expanded his offensive game. He's known as a dominant post-player, but he's become a really effective pick-and-pop player, a really effective facilitator with James Harden.

"Harden is no doubt another factor for the Sixers' success. But we also have to credit Joel Embiid for really fostering that kind of chemistry with him, as much as James Harden is valued with getting Joel Embiid easier looks inside. It also goes both ways, that Joel Embiid has really done a lot of wonders for James Harden's game with being able to move off the ball and have an effective passer."

Should Embiid win the MVP award over Jokic?

A compelling argument can be made for both players, as was the case for 2022's award. The Nuggets achieved an almost identical record to the Sixers this season with 53-29, only one win fewer, although that was enough for them to top the weaker Western Conference. Jokic's stat line is impressive, too, with the Serbian averaging 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists across the regular season on the league's best shooting efficiency.

Ultimately, both players are deserving of the award, but this season's newly-named Michael Jordan trophy should end up in Embiid's hands due to the sheer magnitude of his performances. These include 59 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists against the Utah Jazz, a 52-point offensive masterclass against the best regular season team, the Boston Celtics, and 47 points and 18 rebounds directly against Jokic and the Nuggets.