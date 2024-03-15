Highlights Nikola Jokić is the front-runner for NBA MVP with impressive stats as the Nuggets look to defend their NBA crown.

This year's NBA MVP race features a mixture of familiar candidates and newcomers alike. A few notable all-stars are in the running to take home the honors this season: Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP discussion has teetered back and forth for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign.

However, with less than a month remaining in the regular season, the field has narrowed down significantly. From now until mid-April, each premiere performance could separate the candidates from each other — teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, which is always a determining factor for MVP.

2023-24 NBA MVP Candidates Category Nikola Jokić Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Luka Dončić Giannis Antetokounmpo Jayson Tatum Points 26.0 31.1 34.3 30.8 27.0 Rebounds 12.3 5.6 9.0 11.2 8.3 Assists 9.2 6.4 9.8 6.4 4.9 Field goal % 58.2 54.4 49.4 61.6 47.4 3-point field goal % 34.9 37.6 37.8 29.2 37.6 Player Impact Estimate 31.2 30.4 28.7 30.0 22.2

As it currently stands, who leads the race for the NBA's most desired individual award?

1 Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets

2-time NBA MVP (2021, 2022)

Reigning NBA Finals MVP, and two-time regular-season MVP winner, Jokić is the front-runner for another trophy in 2024. After winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2021 and 2022, Jokić has all the momentum to capture his third one in four years.

Throughout the season, Denver has taken everything in stride as defending champions - despite getting a maximum effort from opposing teams each night, they have responded with one of the NBA's best records, once again.

Nikola Jokić Stats • MVP Seasons v. 2023-24 Season PPG RPG APG Field Goal% 2020-21 26.4 10.8 8.3 .566 2021-22 27.1 13.8 7.9 .583 2023-24 26.0 12.3 9.2 .582

Jokić, like always, is the primary reason behind Denver's sustained success. It's gotten to the point where a 20-point game has become pedestrian: everyone expects Jokić to drop a triple-double and command the flow of the game at all times.

Similar to his previous two MVP campaigns and Finals victory, Jokić has vehemently defended his perch as the best player in the league. His stiffest competition comes in the form of Gilgeoous-Alexander, whose OKC Thunder are in a virtual tie with Denver for the top record in the West. Even if OKC beats out Denver, Jokić still might not be denied.

• Odds to win: -270

2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Averaging 31.1 points per game

This year, Gilgeous-Alexander has left no doubt regarding his superstar status in the NBA. A Western Conference starter in his second All-Star appearance, Oklahoma City's leading man has the Thunder poised to enter the playoffs as the number one seed.

Normally, MVP discussions are reserved for players who check off these two boxes: tremendous team success and individual dominance. Not many players on this list fit the bill quite like Gilgeous-Alexander.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander • 2023-24 Ranks Category Value Rank Points Per Game 31.1 2nd Total Points 2021 1st Steals Per Game 2.1 1st Total Steals 135 1st

There's a popular belief that OKC can go far in 2024 - with Gilgeous-Alexander in charge, the team embodies an aura of confidence exuded from its young star. The entire team is uplifted by Shai's scoring, playmaking, and improvement on defense (he leads the NBA in steals at 2.1 per game).

Gilgeous-Alexander galvanizes OKC in a manner that is reminiscent of former stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, both of whom won MVP during their time there.

Oklahoma City's final placement in the standings could ultimately determine Gilgeous-Alexander's fate. His stats and team success directly indicate his impact as one of the league's "most valuable." He's a clear top choice for MVP, but is he able to claim the number one spot when it's all said and done?

• Odds to win: +370

3 Luka Dončić – Dallas Mavericks

NBA's Leading Scorer with 34.3 points per game

It's a matter of when, not if, Dončić will win an MVP award. Luka's been phenomenal all season long: he's the NBA's leading scorer (34.3 points per game) and is coming off a legendary stretch where he notched seven consecutive triple-doubles (scored at least 30 points in six of those seven contests).

The only problem, however, is Dallas's inability to win at a high level. Over that same group of games, the Mavericks went 4-3, with a blowout loss to the Celtics, a loss to the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers, and the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers game was eye-opening: Dončić was spectacular but the Mavericks gave up 137 points at home and just could not keep up.

Luka Dončić Stats • Last 3 Seasons Season PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 2021-22 28.4 8.7 9.1 .457 2022-23 32.4 8.0 8.6 .496 2023-24 34.3 9.8 9.0 .494

If the playoffs started today, Dallas is slated to compete in the Play-In Tournament versus the competitive Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks are equipped with enough weapons to eventually earn a playoff spot, but it's worth wondering where Luka would be in the MVP race if the team wasn't currently in eighth place.

It's improbable for the Mavericks to jump four teams and get homecourt advantage at this point, but if they are able to make a run, Dončić will rapidly move up the list.

• Odds to win: +850

4 Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

2-time NBA MVP (2019, 2020)