Anthony Edwards will certainly get most of the headlines for leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a rather surprising 106-99 win over the Denver Nuggets to take Game 1. As much as the Timberwolves leaned on Edwards, Minnesota would not have gotten to the finish line without the heroics of Naz Reid.

Game 1 pretty much showed the Timberwolves' depth, as they were able to lean on the newly-minted Sixth Man of the Year after Karl-Anthony Towns sat down early in the fourth quarter due to foul trouble. Reid scored 14 of his 16 points in the final frame and strung together 10 straight points during a one-minute and 36-second stretch that helped Minnesota gain a little bit of separation from Denver.

That stretch from Reid just showcased everything that Timberwolves fans grew to love about him — from his unique skill set as a big man, his energy and hustle, and even a little bit of fortune. Lady Luck was singing for Reid as he banked in a three-pointer that broke an 84-all tie. On the succeeding play, after Edwards missed a transition triple, the big man flew in from out of nowhere for a putback dunk to extend Minnesota's lead to five.

After Denver scored on the next trip, Reid then showcased his skill after he faked a three-point attempt from the left corner, put the ball on the floor, and drove to the basket for a layup to re-establish a five-point cushion. Reid then capped off his onslaught with a long three-pointer that gave the Nuggets a six-point lead with 4:20 to go, which allowed Edwards to put the finishing touches on an outstanding team win from the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves Are Deep With Talent

Reid wasn't the only player not named Anthony Edwards to come up big for the Timberwolves in Game 1. Despite being saddled with foul trouble, Towns made his mark in Game 1, especially to begin the second half. He scored 11 points within the first three minutes of the third quarter and finished with 20 points. Along with KAT, Mike Conley Jr. also came up with a huge third period, where he also scored 11 points.

The trio of Towns, Conley, and Reid combined for 42 second half points on 17-of-19 field goal shooting, including 6-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves will need those three to keep playing at their best throughout the series if they want a chance to dethrone the defending champs.

The good news is, Minnesota's other supporting cast members did not play their A-games, which leaves the door open for more improvement as the series goes along.

Timberwolves' Supporting Cast vs. the Suns Stat Mike Conley Jr. Jaden McDaniels Naz Reid Nickeil Alexander-Walker MPG 31.8 35.8 18.4 31.1 PPG 11.8 14.3 9.5 12.3 FG% 37.0% 50.0% 41.4% 41.5%

Jaden McDaniels played outstanding defense on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. as he held the two Nuggets stars to just 12-of-27 shooting combined in Game 1. But despite his stellar job on that end of the floor, McDaniels was a complete non-factor offensively on Saturday night. The 3-and-D forward missed all of his seven shots from the field for his first scoreless game in 11 career playoff games.

Though mostly known for his defense, McDaniels provided the Timberwolves a huge spark during their first-round series sweep of the Phoenix Suns, where he 14.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting. If Minnesota gets that kind of production from him for the rest of the series, the Nuggets could be in trouble.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also someone who had a rather quiet Game 1. He finished with just five points on 2-of-6 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench. Alexander-Walker was Minnesota's top bench producer in the first-round, where he averaged 12.3 points and 4.0 assists in over 31 minutes a night. He scored in double-figures in the first three games, which included two games where he made four three-pointers each.

Alexander-Walker, who shot a career-best 39.1 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season, should be able to find his rhythm and get open looks with the likes of Edwards and Towns getting much of the defensive attention for the Nuggets.

As seen above, the Timberwolves have a ton of weapons and more importantly, have the flexibility to play big or play small depending on the matchup. While other teams may have issues dealing with Denver's size, Minnesota is well-equipped and has the personnel to handle that.

How Can The Nuggets Counter The Timberwolves' Depth?

Michael Malone should have an adjustment up his sleeve

As Game 1 demonstrated, Minnesota is a tough opponent for Denver as the team's size and length match up well with the defending champs' personnel. The size of Jokic and Gordon gave other teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat some problems, especially with the way the two of them play so well off of each other.

But the Timberwolves' even heftier front-court is giving the Nuggets a dose of their own medicine. And no, it does not stop with their starting frontcourt of Towns and Rudy Gobert. As seen in Game 1, once one of those two leaves the floor, Reid is able to take over and give the Timberwolves a big spark off the bench with his ability to space the floor and create his own shot, and provide energy and hustle on the defensive end.

“The more that Naz gets going, that makes that three-man rotation… very harmonious. Even KAT got in a little bit of foul trouble, we were able to go ahead and get Rudy and Naz in there and even get Rudy out when Naz is playing that well and him at times.” – Timberwolves Assistant Coach Micah Nori

Towns and even Reid's presence allow Gobert to play free safety on the back side, which helped the Timberwolves answer one of Denver's patented plays, where Murray hits Jokic on the short-roll and Jokic throws a lob to a luring Aaron Gordon at the dunker spot. With Gobert's length and elite timing, they were able to stop the play that widely regarded as unstoppable.

The easy counter to that is for Jokic to shoot just a pocket floater over Gobert. But the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has an uncanny ability to make the right reads and quickly commit to Jokic if he sees the Nuggets big man going for the shot instead of the lob.

The Nuggets certainly have their work cut out for them with Minnesota's three-headed monster in the frontcourt. Jokic believes he may need to resort to cloning to combat the Timberwolves' size.

As ideal as Jokic's idea may be, the Nuggets will need to find a realistic counter soon, or else this series could swing away from them quickly if they can't.

Perhaps Nuggets head coach Michael Malone could resort to giving youngster Peyton Watson, who saw six minutes of action in Game 1, a bigger role. Even though Watson lacks the pounds, he at least possesses the length (7-foot wingspan) that can counter the Timberwolves' size. Maybe Malone goes with veteran Deandre Jordan to match up with Minnesota's big men. Regardless, the NBA champion coach will surely still have some adjustments up his sleeve.

It will be interesting to see how the chess match between the Nuggets and Timberwolves will go the rest of the way. This series should be a dog fight.