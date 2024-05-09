Highlights The Sixers are projected to have significant cap space and are a prime destination for free agents.

The new CBA and the Sixers' own financial flexibility puts them in an advantageous position compared to the rest of the league.

The Sixers could either add a third star or opt to acquire complementary pieces in the offseason to maintain flexibility.

Last summer, the NBA and its players agreed to coexist peacefully with a new collective bargaining agreement. While the basic structure of the capped formula remains unchanged, the deal that will last until 2029 introduced a second “apron”, directly imposing restrictions on teams spending significantly above the tax line.

As with any change of regulations, the NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is poised to entirely redefine how teams approach their roster construction and salary cap management. It’ll be a thorough process for teams to fully grasp what those new sets of rules imply, and eventually, how they can be taken advantage of.

Last summer, the Houston Rockets propelled their rebuild by spending big – committing $210 million to the signings of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet – because the new CBA incentivizes teams to spend closer to the salary floor. This upcoming offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers and their big “cap space plan” could be the primary benefactors of the league fully transitioning into a landscape-redefining agreement.

Favorable Context

The Sixers have worked all season to free up valuable cap space

To fully grasp where the Sixers are going, we first need to understand where they come from. The Sixers season started spectacularly, well before it officially even began. Following an underwhelming no-show in Game 7 of the Eastern Semis against the Boston Celtics, Daryl Morey declined to offer James Harden the long-term, max-money contract he had presumably promised him the summer prior.

Harden then went on a public campaign that stretched all the way up to his youth camp in China, labeling Daryl Morey as a "liar" with whom business couldn't be conducted. Although this drama would inevitably tarnish his reputation, Daryl Morey willingly engaged in it for a purpose; handing Tyrese Maxey more creational responsibilities and protecting the cap space they would tap into in the summer of 2024.

The Sixers traded Harden early in the season, fully cautious that they were only accepting expiring contracts and picks in return. As their season came to an end last Thursday in their first-round elimination against the New York Knicks, the Sixers now have only one remaining contract on their financing books – Joel Embiid’s.

In his end-of-season press conference, Daryl Morey announced that Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Ricky Council IV, and Paul Reed would be part of the team next year. Assuming that Maxey signs a 5-year, max rookie contract extension (as he deserves), this would leave the Sixers around $60+ million under the projected salary cap of $141.0 million, with an entire roster to reshape.

The Sixers may very well be the sole organization to bind such financial flexibility and clear competitive prospects, as they were the only team with a projected cap space exceeding 50 million to make the playoffs this season. Oh, and they have fortunately landed on the 16th pick in the upcoming draft, which they are free to exchange once they avoid the Stepien rule.

Time To Go Star Hunting?

The Sixers have been linked to many star wings

Given Daryl Morey’s very own tendency for rash but enticing swings and the Sixers' favorable situation, we should expect them to be peculiarly aggressive in the upcoming free agency. But maybe not only in the way we all expect it.

Throughout the season, heavy rumors have suggested mutual interest between the Sixers and Paul George, and recent speculations regarding LeBron James' potential foray into free agency confirm that the Sixers are on the lookout for a jumbo-sized wing. Those two exciting options remain likely to stay with their respective teams, and they might just be leveraging the Sixers’ interest to force their way into a more ludicrous deal.

Regardless, Philly’s true advantage lies in how the new CBA reinforces its dominant position over most of the league in future negotiations. The updated agreement imposes stringent taxes on teams exceeding the second apron, a scenario projected for ten teams next season, per spotrac.com.

While owners typically invest in order to compete, not all will be confident in their roster's ability to justify such substantial financial commitments – especially given that six out of those ten teams failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

A prime instance of a tax-paying team making asset sacrifices for financial relief is the Atlanta Hawks. They included picks in the deal to send John Collins, a reliable starter, to the Utah Jazz last summer to clear his contract from their books. This season, the Miami Heat, who just got gentleman-swept in the first round of the playoffs, may rethink investing heavily in an aging, undertalented roster. General Manager Pat Riley himself left the door open in a cynically cut-throat presser on Monday.

Reports have indicated a growing discontent between Jimmy Butler, who likes to do things his own way, and the Heat organization, who doesn’t appreciate much individualism. It’s far from unrealistic to picture the Sixers swooping in and offering both Butler a competitive situation, and the Heat a way out of contention and in towards a smoother retooling process around Adebayo.

Whether or not it materializes in Jimmy Butler landing back in the City of Brotherly Love, teams will make drastic decisions to shed contracts, potentially attaching valuable assets alongside to make it happen. Daryl Morey and the Sixers will be there to take advantage of it.

A Pivotal Crossroad

The Sixers could go big this offseason – but should they really?

As teams over the second apron (which Miami is projected to be) can't acquire players via sign and trades, and as the Sixers could only acquire players via such a trade structure, a Jimmy Butler deal would either require a third party to cooperate or would have to happen later in the season – which brings us to the other path Daryl Morey and the front office might want to explore.

When looking at the big names the Sixers could possibly land this summer, virtually all options point towards aging players who will command substantial amounts of money going forward. While the Sixers are focused on maximizing their contending window, especially given Embiid’s age and injury concerns, committing to the three-star formula might seem counter-productive under the constraints of the new CBA.

Instead, the Sixers could opt to extend a portion of their own guys, say Kelly Oubre Jr. and De’Anthony Melton for starters, to team-friendly deals. They could then explore trades for players like Malcolm Brogdon and/or Robert Williams from the Portland Trail Blazers, Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls, or Marcus Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies at potentially discounted prices. The Sixers would gleefully capitalize on those teams’ potential interest in shedding salary and resetting their tax repeater count.

In doing so, the Sixers would add valuable complementary pieces to their core at a reasonable cost while preserving roster flexibility. Once they accumulate contracts in the $15-to-20 million range, they could bide their time and strike when other teams inevitably face reality later in the season. This approach could ideally allow them to pursue better-suited options like the Brooklyn Nets’s Mikal Bridges or Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, who’s entering the last year of his contract with the Jazz.

Possible Trade/FA Targets for Philadelphia Player 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Paul George - 34 yo PO - 48.8M or 49.4M 51.0M 52.0M LeBron James - 39 yo PO - 54.0M or 51.0M 52.0M 53.0M Jimmy Butler - 34 yo 48.8M 52.4M UFA - 55.0M Cap Hold Mikal Bridges - 27 yo 23.3M 24.9M UFA - 37.4M Cap Hold Lauri Markkanen - 26 yo 18.0M FA - 27.1M Cap Hold TBD

The Sixers’ financial flexibility prompts some evident roster construction dilemmas. Above all, they shouldn’t overlook the heights they had reached under Nurse’s balanced and egalitarian approach before Joel Embiid went down in late January. Why not consider running it back, knowing that other, perhaps less compromising stars might be made available as the 2024-25 season unfolds?

Those will be Daryl Morey’s questions to answer this upcoming summer. All the moves they’ve made the past 12 months, including essentially “punting” on the 2023-24 season the moment they refused to hand James Harden that max contract, have been leading up to this crucial moment.

Ahead of a franchise-redefining summer, the Sixers are the most attractive landing spot in the league. Yet, Daryl Morey’s team might have to be patient and leverage other teams’ desperation, before revealing their full hand when the right opportunity arises later in the season.