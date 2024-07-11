Highlights The new NBA media rights deal with ESPN, Amazon, and NBC in 2025-26 will enhance game accessibility.

Almost $6.9 billion annually for 11 years under the new deal, benefitting the NBA, players, and facilities.

Expanded game broadcasting on ESPN, ABC, Prime, and Peacock, with a new Sunday lineup.

According to reports, the new NBA media rights deal, which will take effect in the 2025-26 season, will make games more accessible to fans. The deal has been finalized with ESPN, Amazon, and NBC.

Under the new TV and media rights package, the league is set to receive nearly 76 million over 11 years (roughly $6.9 billion a season) from the three companies. This deal is almost three times the current agreement, which pays the NBA $2.67 billion annually. This significant revenue increase will benefit the league and potentially lead to improvements in player salaries, team facilities, and other aspects of the NBA.

The current deal began back in the 2015-16 season and ends after the 2024-25 season is over. Therefore, the new deal rolls out in the 2025-26 season and goes through the 2036-37 season.

Disney is set to pay $2.6 billion; NBC is slated to pay $2.5 billion, and $1.8 billion will be billed to Amazon annually. The new TV package also includes their streaming services.

Disney games will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Amazon games will air on Prime, and NBC’s games will be on the network and streamed on the Peacock app.

NBA Games Will Be Easily Accessible Seven Days a Week

A different channel or streaming platform will carry a nationally televised game every day

Reports suggest that the 2025-26 NBA season will be a game-changer, quite literally. With games set to be nationally televised and streamed seven days a week after the NFL season, the NBA is set to become more accessible than ever, outside of NBA League Pass. This increased accessibility is sure to bring a new level of excitement to the game.

NBA's Weekly National TV Schedule - 2025-26 Day Channel/Streaming Monday Peacock App Tuesday NBC Wednesday ESPN Thursday Amazon Prime Friday ESPN and Amazon Prime Saturday ESPN and Amazon Prime Sunday ESPN and NBC

Amazon will be the new home for the NBA’s NBA In-Season Tournament . ABC and ESPN will continue to broadcast premiere games during the regular season and NBA Playoffs . The NBA Finals are slated to be exclusively on ESPN and ABC as well.

Sadly, with the new changes coming into the play, Turner Sports (TNT), which is involved in the current deal, will not be a part of the new deal, which starts after the 2024-25 NBA season. Many anticipate a dip in ratings with the absence of the "Inside the NBA" TNT crew featuring Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Charles Barkley , and Shaquille O'Neal . The show is fresh off of winning 18 Sports Emmy Awards for best studio analyst and studio show, respectively.

Turner had an opportunity to opt into a portion of Amazon's part of the agreement. Still, many believe that with Charles Barkley announcing his retirement after the 2024-25 NBA season, the network became even more reluctant to sign a new deal. Ernie Johnson said he would remain with Turner if the Network failed to renew its TV rights with the NBA.

As for Smith and O'Neal, we will have to see.

While the absence of the TNT crew will be felt, there is a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation in the air. With NBA games set to be nationally televised seven days a week, the potential for increased viewership is immense. This is a new era for the NBA, and fans can't wait to see what it brings.