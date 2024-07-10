Highlights NBA superstar Ja Morant has been cleared to return to basketball activities.

Morant's return to the court elevates the Grizzlies' prospects in the loaded Western Conference.

Memphis struggled without Morant, missing the postseason in 2023-24.

When Ja Morant returned from his 25-game suspension last December, he immediately announced his presence in epic fashion with a game-winning floater to sink the New Orleans Pelicans .

However, the Morant Mania lasted only nine games before the Memphis Grizzlies star point guard suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury.

Ja Morant vs. Pelicans (First Game After Suspension) Stat Value PTS 34 REB 6 AST 8 STL 2 BLK 1 TS% 58.1

Without Morant, Memphis struggled to replicate the success it enjoyed in prior seasons.

After three consecutive playoff berths and a first-round series win in 2022, the Grizzlies fell to a record of 27-55, missing the postseason entirely.

They won in six of Morant's nine appearances but just 21 of their remaining 73.

Memphis Grizzlies Season-by-Season Results Season Record Postseason Result 2023-24 27-55 Missed Postseason 2022-23 51-31 First Round Exit 2021-22 56-26 Second Round Exit 2020-21 38-34 First Round Exit 2019-20 34-39 Missed Postseason

But now, Morant is finally set to return to basketball activities.

He took to social media to make this announcement with just a few brief words.

Morant Is Among the League’s Best Players

When healthy, the Grizzlies point guard is one of the best players in the NBA

It didn't take long for Morant to find his groove in the NBA. In his first season, he put up numbers and started decorating his trophy case, taking home the NBA's 2020 Rookie of the Year award.

Then, in year three, he captured his first All-Star selection, the NBA's Most Improved Player award and a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.

Ja Morant Averages Throughout His Career Stat 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PTS 17.8 19.1 27.4 26.2 25.1 REB 3.9 4.0 5.7 5.9 5.6 AST 7.3 7.4 6.7 8.1 8.1 STL 0.9 0.9 1.2 1.1 0.8 TS% 55.6 53.7 57.5 55.7 57.0

Morant's return to the court is not only news for those in Memphis, but everyone across the league.

His presence makes the Grizzlies a factor in the Western Conference title picture given the impact of his on-ball creation, especially now with their re-vamped rotation.

Despite standing just 6-foot-2, he more than makes up for his lack of size with his one-of-a-kind athleticism. His extensive handle and explosiveness lend way to thunderous attacks to the cup, which Morant capitalizes on with acrobatic finishes, soft floaters and shrewd assists.

The former Murray State star's downhill threat lays the foundation for his dominance, as he's one of the highest-volume drivers in the league. Consequently, he creates scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates at a superstar level.

With his steadily improving jumper, another leap could be in the cards for Morant moving forward as he finally returns to the court.