The Denver Nuggets are the team to beat in the NBA's Northwest Division – and throughout the whole league. They are the reigning champions, after all. And while the Mile High City franchise lost a key cog during the offseason in Bruce Brown, they remain one of the best, if not the best team in the league today.

While that is the case, though, it still won’t be that easy for the Nuggets to absolutely dominate in the Northwest. Aside from the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, the rest of the teams in the division all have what it takes to qualify for the playoffs, or at least the Play-In Tournament.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT took a look at each team in the Northwest Division and ranked them from worst to best for the 2023-24 season.

5 Portland Trail Blazers





With Damian Lillard out of the picture after his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Blazers are now in complete rebuild mode. So don’t expect the Rip City franchise to focus on contending this 2023-24 season, or in the next few campaigns as well.

The priority for the Blazers right now is not to win, but rather give their young core the much-needed experience to develop and reach the superstar potential they possess. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are the future of the franchise, along with Anfernee Simons, who is now in his sixth year in the league at just 24 years old. The three of them have plenty of promise and all possess the talent to be a superstar in the NBA.

However, they will need time to get there. And luckily for them, the opportunity for them in Portland won’t be lacking. It will surely be a painful year full of losses, though. It’s all part of growing pains. Hopefully, however, Henderson, Sharpe, and Simons do not get used to losing.

4 Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022-23 season. After trading their two superstars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, they were expected to hit rock-bottom as they gathered the assets that will jumpstart their rebuild.

Little did NBA fans know that the Jazz had already secured their franchise player in Lauri Markkanen. Alongside Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Collin Sexton, the Jazz are set to take another step in their development.

Jordan Clarkson Career Averages (2014-2023) Points 15.9 Rebounds 3.4 Assists 2.7 FG% 44.0% 3PT FG% 33.8%

While it’s still hard to see them surpassing the Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves, it’s just wrong to rule them out. They are also on our list of dark horse playoff contenders this 2023-24, so fans might want to keep an eye out on Utah.

3 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves definitely disappointed in 2022-23. After breaking the bank to acquire Gobert from the Jazz, expectations were high that they would be able to transform into title contenders.

As NBA fans would know, that’s far from what actually happened. They barely made the playoffs as the eighth seed in the West, and they didn’t last long come the postseason after the Nuggets made quick work of them.

This 2023-24 is bound to be different, though. Part of the Timberwolves’ downfall last campaign was Karl-Anthony Towns’ battle with calf injury that caused him to miss 52 straight games. Now that he’s healthy, everyone will finally get to see how effective his partnership with Gobert will be.

With KAT able to space the floor with his shooting and Gobert manning the middle, the Timberwolves will surely be hard to deal with. Add Anthony Edwards into the equation and you get a deadly roster capable of going toe-to-toe against the best in the NBA.

Minnesota’s lack of success over the years and injury history are the only things that prevent them from going higher on this list. But they have a real chance to erase those concerns this campaign.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

It might be an overreaction to put the Thunder this high on the projections for the NBA Northwest Division. However, with a top player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the fold, it not actually hard to give them this much confidence.

The Thunder almost made it to the playoffs last season with SGA and Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams at the helm. Now that Chet Holmgren is healthy, and the rest of the roster have significant competitive experience under their belt, they are more than ready to enter the playoff battle in the West.

There wasn’t much addition for the Thunder during the offseason, save for Davis Bertans and rookies Cason Wallace (the no. 10 pick in the 2023 draft) and Serbian EuroLeague standout Vasilije Micić. However, they didn’t really need to. They stayed the course, and they should be able to see the fruit of the faith they put on their roster this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - NBA Career Statistics (2018-Present) Minutes Played 32.6 Points 21.1 Assists 4.5 Rebounds 4.6 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.7 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .484 Three-Point Percentage (%) .347 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Gilgeous-Alexander, given his progress so far in his career, could also be an MVP candidate if he’s able to maintain his numbers from last season and lead OKC to more wins. SGA averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals last year.

1 Denver Nuggets

There’s really not much need to introduce the Nuggets. They are the NBA champions, and by default, the team that everyone is looking to take down this season. The Nuggets have finally made things click with their core of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

Jokić is projected to have another MVP-caliber season, and it will not be a surprise if he ends up averaging a triple-double throughout the year. He’s the best passing big man in the NBA, and don’t expect that to change any time soon.

Murray could finally earn an All-Star berth as well, which is definitely long overdue considering how great he has been for Denver when healthy. As for MPJ, he’s a walking bucket, and he should be able to elevate his scoring further with Brown gone from the team. On the other hand, Aaron Gordon is the team’s defensive anchor, and fans can expect him to play his role to perfection.

The Nuggets are a really well-balanced and well-coached team, and it will take a lot for any opponent to take them down. After winning the championship, their desire to get back to that level is only going to intensify as well.

