Over the last 50 years, the Northwest Division has had five number-one overall picks in the NBA Draft . Teams hope that the top pick will lead them out of the league's cellar, transforming them into contenders. Sometimes, this selection leads their team to a title, and sometimes, they don't develop and earn the title of bust. The following list contains that whole range.

This group features eight All-Star selections, two Rookie of the Year Award winners, and one league MVP. The Portland Trail Blazers have made three of the division's last five number-one overall picks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have made two.

Northwest Division First-Overall Picks Team Total First-Overall Picks Last First-Overall Pick Notable Players Denver Nuggets 0 N/A N/A Minnesota Timberwolves 2 2020 Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards Oklahoma City Thunder 0 N/A N/A Portland Trail Blazers 4 2007 Greg Oden, Bill Walton Utah Jazz 0 N/A N/A

5 Greg Oden

Greg Oden's injuries slowed his NBA career

In 2007, Greg Oden seemed like the clear number-one overall pick for the Portland Trail Blazers. The next three picks were Kevin Durant , Al Horford , and Mike Conley . The success of these players, particularly Durant, heightens the effects of this selection. Oden's single season at Ohio State made him look like the obvious choice. He was one of the best players in the country.

However, in the NBA, he never got going. His knee injuries prevented him from developing. The most games he ever played in a single season was 61.

Greg Oden Career Stats Games 105 PPG 8.0 RPG 6.2 APG 0.5

He did have a five-game stretch in January 2009 when he averaged a double-double: 16.4 points and 11.4 rebounds. Oden did play overseas following his NBA career. He played one season for the Jiangsu Dragons, averaging 13.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. Oden never became the centerpiece of the Trail Blazers' rebuild, while Durant went on to become one of the best players of his generation.

4 Mychal Thompson

Mychal Thompson had a productive NBA career

In 1978, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the top pick. Thompson never became an elite NBA player, but he did play for 12 seasons in the NBA. Thompson had some early success in Portland, averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists from 1980-81 to 1984-85. Thompson also played a reserve role in the final stretch of the Showtime L.A. Lakers , playing in four NBA Finals and winning two titles.

Mychal Thompson Career Stats Games 935 PPG 13.7 RPG 7.4 APG 2.3

Thompson, however, did not have the same career as the player selected sixth overall in the 1978 NBA Draft: Larry Bird . The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rough history in the draft, passing on some of the greatest players in NBA history. Thompson is also the father of current NBA star Klay Thompson .

3 Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has helped turn Minnesota into a contender

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Karl-Anthony Towns with the top pick in 2015. Towns has since become an elite offensive player. His ability to score outside and off the dribble makes him a valuable offensive piece for Minnesota. Towns set a franchise scoring record in 2023-24, scoring 62 against the Charlotte Hornets .

The NBA has shifted towards having bigs being able to shoot. However, Towns does it better than most. He has a career 3PT shooting percentage of 39.8 percent.

Karl-Anthony Towns Career Stats Games 573 PPG 22.9 RPG 10.8 APG 3.2

In his first season, he won Rookie of the Year. He has since made four All-Star games. Up until the 2023-24 season, Towns hadn't seen much postseason success, with three prior first-round exits. This season, however, Minnesota advanced to the conference finals for the second time in franchise history. Towns is second in franchise history to Kevin Garnett in games played, field goals made, and rebounds.

2 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has the confidence to lead a contender

In 2020, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the top pick. At 22, Edwards is already the leader of a title contender. His confidence is famous. He recently discussed his belief that he is the 'Number One Option' on the US Olympic team, featuring LeBron James and Stephen Curry . He's made the playoffs in all but one of his NBA seasons. In the playoffs, he turned his game up a notch, averaging 27.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

Anthony Edwards Career Stats Games 302 PPG 22.9 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1

Edwards finished seventh in MVP voting for the 2023-24 season. He helped the Timberwolves upset the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the second round. He had two 40+ point performances, including in game one, to help Minnesota take home-court advantage over Denver. Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in the Timberwolves conference finals defeat.

1 Bill Walton

Bill Walton is remembered as one of the NBA's largest personalities

Before he was the quirky broadcaster calling PAC-12 and NBA games, Bill Walton was the top pick in the 1974 NBA Draft. The Portland Trail Blazers took him to lead their franchise much the same way he had led UCLA to two National Championships. His success in Portland was much the same. In his third season, the Portland Trail Blazers won the 1976-77 NBA championship.

Walton was the Finals MVP, averaging 18.5 points, 19.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 3.7 blocks per game. The next year, he won the league MVP, averaging 18.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game. Walton was a do-it-all center.

Bill Walton Career Stats Games 468 PPG 13.3 RPG 10.5 APG 3.4

Then the injuries came. In the next four seasons, Walton played a total of 14 games. In 1985, Walton joined the Boston Celtics . He re-invented his role, becoming the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award winner, playing a pivotal role in the Celtics' 1985-86 NBA title. Walton recently died of cancer. He is remembered as one of the NBA's all-time great players and personalities.

