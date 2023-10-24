Highlights The Pacific Division in the NBA is stacked with talented teams for the upcoming 2023-24 season, making it the toughest division in the league.

Take one glance at the NBA’s Pacific Division, and people will immediately notice how stacked it is for the 2023-24 season. Each franchise boasts a roster filled with proven All-Stars and promising talent, a combination that can propel each of them to the top of the Western Conference in no time at all.

Having said that, no one can deny that the division is the toughest compared to the other divisions in the NBA. After all, the L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings are all capable of making it to the postseason. It’s worth noting that all five teams made it to the 2022-23 postseason, occupying the third to seventh seeds.

GIVEMESPORT took a look at how these teams rank and who might come out on top in the Pacific this upcoming campaign.

5 L.A. Clippers

At their best, the L.A. Clippers can take on any team in the NBA and beat them in a fair fight. Boasting a trio of All-Stars in Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard, the franchise has sufficient shot creation, defense, and playmaking to secure a playoff spot.

Unfortunately, injuries have robbed the Clippers of a shot to make it far in the postseason. Both George and Leonard have consistently missed a huge chunk of games during the past few seasons, leading Los Angeles to stumble early in the playoffs.

Even with Westbrook on the team, it looks like the Clippers won’t fare well against franchises that improved during the offseason, such as the Lakers, Warriors, and Suns. The same goes for the Kings, a squad that has taken a big leap in the previous season under the tutelage of head coach Mike Brown.

If the Clippers can’t get much out of George and Leonard in the coming months, expect the team to sink in the Pacific Division. Otherwise, they can put up a good fight and outlast every team there.

NBA statistics – L.A. Clippers record (since the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George era) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2019-20 .681 113.9 107.6 Lost Western Conference semifinals 2020-21 .653 117.6 111.2 Lost Western Conference finals 2021-22 .512 110.1 110.1 Did not make playoffs 2022-23 .537 115.0 114.5 Lost Western Conference first round All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

4 Sacramento Kings

Speaking of the Kings, everyone was caught by surprise with how good they were during the 2022-23 campaign. Led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the team was able to end its 16-year playoff drought and restored hope back to the franchise.

It also helps that the Fox-Sabonis combo catapulted the team to a first-ranked 119.4 offensive rating last season. In the upcoming campaign, though, the Kings are looking to replicate that success by surrounding the two stars with sufficient shooting and playmaking.

This can be done by utilizing key pieces like Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Kevin Huerter, among others. And with Brown coaching the team, there’s hope that the success Sacramento achieved last season can be surpassed soon.

3 L.A. Lakers

Before the trade deadline last season, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed to play without any life or direction. But after that period, a revamped roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis infused a new kind of energy to the franchise, allowing it to reach the Western Conference finals.

During the offseason, the Lakers further reloaded their roster by signing new names, such as Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood, and extending Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura’s contracts. This new version of the Lakers is already looking dangerous and poised to recapture the glory it once held inside the Bubble when James and Anthony propelled the franchise to its 17th ring.

But while Los Angeles certainly looks the part of future NBA champions, there are still several factors that can derail their plans. For starters, Davis’ constant encounters with various injuries can seriously sink the team, especially if he misses a significant chunk of time. James’ age is also a concern, as the four-time champion is already turning 39 soon.

Setting these issues aside, the Lakers are serious contenders to top the Pacific Division and even win the whole thing when everything is said and done.

L.A. Lakers - Projected Depth Chart (2023-2024) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Anthony Davis Gabe Vincent Max Christie Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt Jaxson Hayes Jalen Hood-Schifino Cam Reddish Christian Wood Maxwell Lewis All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

2 Golden State Warriors

Similar to the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors have improved their roster by trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. As a result, the team’s overall talent has taken a leap, and this franchise is hoping it’ll result in another ring next year.

While age and injuries are a concern for Golden State, the team has more than enough pieces in its roster to make their game work for the regular season. As it stands, there’s enough shooting, playmaking, and defense to go around with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Paul in the lineup.

Even if one of these guys misses time, there’ll be another star in the Warriors’ roster ready to pick the slack up. This gives the Dubs an advantage over other teams in the Pacific Division. In any case, it’ll be interesting to see if Golden State’s championship experience and multi-talented roster are enough to overcome any age or injury-related problem on the horizon.

Besides, who doesn’t want to see Paul win that elusive championship ring?

1 Phoenix Suns





Sitting on top of this ranking are the Phoenix Suns, a team that boasts the most talented offensive trio in the NBA right now. With Bradley Beal joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, opposing teams will have to use three times the time and effort to contain these All-Stars.

Kevin Durant Career Averages Minutes Played 37.8 Points 27.3 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 7.1 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.1

Again, injuries will play a factor in the Suns’ success this season. If these three can stay healthy, they can certainly take on any team and dominate them. Of course, Durant and company must also make the most of their teammates, as the depth of the squad is a concern, especially for a grueling 82-game campaign. Nevertheless, Phoenix has definitely what it takes to rise to the top of the Pacific Division in no time at all.

