The end of the superteam is nigh!

With the implementation of the NBA ’s new salary cap rules, including multiple tax aprons, penalties, and disincentives to spend it all on the big names, dynamic duos have become the new template for what a championship-winning team looks like. Winning squads are defined by two All-Star level talents and then filled to the brim with the right role-players.

However, the duo dynamic is not some new-fangled construct. The 1990s are often cited as the NBA’s best era for basketball fans. A combination of fast-paced and bruising gameplay that left some of the most indelible images of the sport. And partnerships between all-stars became commonplace as everyone geared up each year for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

But that was then, and in today’s league, the emphasis on shooting as well as pace has turned the game of X’s and O’s on its head. So which of the top duos would succeed regardless of era?

5 Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal

They were a deadly pick and roll duo

As short-lived as it was exciting, Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O'Neal would have broken today’s league.

While there’s still a big what-if on the part of Hardaway’s injuries, it was extremely clear that the talisman guard was well on his way to becoming another star in the league. The media at the time wanted to anoint him as the next Michael Jordan, but Hardaway cited Magic Johnson as his major inspiration in the ESPN 30 for 30, This Magic Moment.

A 6-7 swingman who could play both backcourt positions or slot into the small forward/cutting wing role, Hardaway became the envy of general managers around the league for his measurables and skillset.

And who needs to shoot three-pointers when they have the most dominant post-presence to ever play the game on their team? While isolation, low-post basketball is somewhat frowned upon today, modern analytics still emphasize two-pointers at the rim.

Advanced field goal data only came into existence after O'Neal moved to the Lakers, but the numbers show just how impossible it was to stop O'Neal at the rim. The only defense against him at the rim was to not let him reach the rim. The mother of all tactical understatements. So there would be no shame in throwing the ball down to the Big Diesel and letting him punish all comers.

Shaquille O'Neal Season Avg. Dist. 2P% of FGA Dunk% 0-3% 3-10% 2P% FG% 0-3 FG% 3-10 1996-97 6.5 .996 .162 .526 .361 .559 .674 .455 1997-98 5.5 1.000 .213 .501 .403 .584 .741 .442 1998-99 5.3 .999 .157 .424 .525 .577 .763 .452 1999-00 5.8 .999 .147 .402 .499 .575 .776 .448

In many ways, a Penny-Shaq partnership would look very similar to the Dwight Howard -era Magic but with a touch of Showtime. If O’Neal can’t punch a hole through the paint defense, he can pass it out to a cutting Hardaway or find Dennis Scott or Nick Anderson for three. And if O’Neal finds the right rebound or block or Hardaway sneaks in the right steal, it’s all over in transition. At this point in time, O’Neal wasn’t just a monster on the block, but a runaway train keen to finish the break all the same.

The key difference would be that, instead of adding a paint bruiser like Horace Grant in free agency, the Magic front office would be hard-pressed to find even more shooting.

4 Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp

Benefited from a high-flying forward and a defensive big man

In terms of nicknames, the Glove and Reign Man are simply undeniable. The duo was envy of any NBA Jam matchup. The fear of any basketball team caught defending the fast break. Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp perfected transition basketball, netting ridiculous dunk after ridiculous dunk. Before Lob City landed in Los Angeles, it soared in Seattle.

In terms of defensive bruisers, this was the veritable odd couple; most of the defensive accolades went to Gary Payton. The point guard from Oregon State earned six consecutive nods for the All-Defensive First Team and was the last guard to earn the Defensive Player of the Year award before Marcus Smart in 2022. Payton paired that illustrious defense with nearly seven assists per game throughout the entire decade.

Kemp, while a mobile and emphatic shot blocker, is more well-known for his exploits as a dunker, lob-threat, and pick-and-roll big. However, his ability to handle the rock should not be questioned; the Reign Man could go coast-to-coast and deliver dunks that would make Giannis Antetokounmpo blush. In today’s league, he would be the perfect switching big, able to play power forward with a stretch center, or slot into the pivot with plenty of floor-spacing shooters.

The shortcoming is, again, three-point shooting. Kemp’s highest attempt rate was 0.4 per game in 1995-96. Not even half an attempt. Payton fared slightly better, at 30.9 percent on 2.4 attempts per game from 1991-1999. His most successful years behind the arc occurred from 1999-2001, shooting 34 percent and 37.5 percent respectively. But soon enough, Payton receded to his career averages.

For a time, however, they were prime Chris Paul and Antetokounmpo coming to play streetball on your favorite team’s blacktop. When it comes to this duo, statistics hardly tell the whole story. Just play the tape and imagine.

3 Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon

The Dream and The Glide won a ring together

Let’s just put it simply: there is no player like Hakeem Olajuwon in today’s league. The combination of skill, size and agility might never be replicated again. Plenty of players have the size, and a special few can add agility. But can anyone match the mesmerizing footwork of Olajuwon? Anyone who says yes to this question must be dreaming.

Even Nikola Jokic , who is known for befuddling foe and fan alike, largely relies on a singular dropstep or just some good ol’ sloppy shenanigans. (How many times has Jokic lost the ball only to bury an off-balance fadeaway jumper like he was always intended to do that?)

No, the Dream was something different; a calculated discombobulation of drops, pivots, turnarounds and double-backs, all of them dizzying post defenders until they were leaning off the merry-go-round, pleading for coaches to let them off Olajuwon’s wild ride. But it’s not just the offensive package with Olajuwon, it’s the whole thing. The Dream was drafted in 1984 and quickly showcased his propensity to impact every facet of the game.

To Glide or Not to Glide? Years Combined Season Record Win% Finals Appearances (Wins) Best Season Record 1984-1995 554-398 58.2% 2 (1) 58-34 (1993-94) 1995-1998 190-133 58.8% 1 (1) 57-25 (1996-97)

Olajuwon has the most 5-by-5 games of any player, recording at least five points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals six times. That's double the amount of his next closest competitor, Andrei Kirilenko. Furthermore, he is one of only four players to achieve a quadruple double. Many players have come close to this monumental achievement. And his teammate in this exercise, Clyde Drexler, is one of them.

Clyde “The Glide” was as close to Jordan as one could come in terms of positional comparison. He had the hangtime, the cutting ability, the explosiveness. The only thing he lacked was the same killer instinct. From 1987 to 1992, Drexler was a monster that other teams had to shut down and rarely could, as he averaged 23.3 and 25.0 points per game en route to Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992.

Regardless, the only shame in this partnership was that Drexler and Olajuwon’s best years were spent apart after they came up together as the University of Houston's Phi Slamma Jamma squad. If Portland had just won a coin flip, this duo would probably have taken the whole list.

2 John Stockton and Karl Malone

Three-point shooting has often been the bugbear of the duos listed thus far. And it’s the same scenario with John Stockton and Karl Malone, but not for the same reasons. From 1989-1999, Stockton averaged 39.9 percent from range. The problem? He only attempted two in a game.

Considering that Steve Nash—the tuned-up racecar version of Stockton—said that Mike D’Antoni’s biggest point of emphasis was to take more threes during the Seven Seconds Or Less Suns, Stockton’s numbers would need to take a rocket-powered elevator in the pace-and-space era.

Career Three Point Shooters Player FGA per game FG% 3PA per game 3P% APG John Stockton 9.1 51.5% 1.5 38.4% 10.5 Steve Nash 10.6 49.0% 3.2 42.8% 8.5 Damian Lillard 18.5 43.8% 8.4 37.1% 6.7 Stephen Curry 17.9 47.3% 9.2 42.6% 6.4

And while it’s tempting to say that everybody needs a three-point shot to succeed in the modern NBA, that’s not always true; some players and skill sets are so well-defined that adding a subpar shot from range would take away from what they do best (see: Drexler and Shaq). The key to Stockton and Malone was the pick-and-roll, a strategy that has not gone out of style since the duo mastered its application in the early 90s.

In today’s league, Malone could slot into a center position, operating on the elbow, low block or baseline or just setting screens that would crush Steven Adams ’ bones. While midrange jumpers are normally looked down upon as inefficient and untrustworthy, that’s only true if they are not made at a high clip. Malone, in that regard, was a model of efficiency by making 52.9 percent of all two-pointers in the decade.

Moreover, when it comes to prolific rebounders, it is a disservice to their skills to drag them out of the post and diminish their chances to win rebounds. The Mailman averaged a double-double over his entire career. Would he have done so if his Jerry Sloan implored him to hang around the three-point line?

1 Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

The greatest duo to ever do it

Was there any doubt? In the pace-and-space era, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen represent the ideal physical package and skillset; a paint-attacking guard and a two-way wing with playmaking abilities.

Jordan’s ability to carve up an opposing interior defense left, right or center was legendary, especially given that NBA defenses were keen to pack the paint. And his defense, while spotty and opportunistic early on, became so solid that he won Defensive Player of the Year and started a solid run of six consecutive All-Defensive First Team appearances.

What’s most surprising, however, is that Jordan actually made a respectable number of three-pointers. Despite being overall dismissive of the three-point shot, he still averaged 34.3 percent from beyond the arc from 1990 to 1993. His weakest year in that stretch came at 27.0 percent in 1991-92. The truth was that Jordan did not take many threes in the first place, maxing out to just three a game in 1989-90 and 1992-93.

And in an epic display of trash talk ahead of Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals, Jordan commented “Clyde [Drexler] is a better three point shooter than I choose to be” before scoring 35 points in the first half and making 6 of 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

During all of this success was the indefatigable Scottie Pippen. While not a steal in terms of draft position, Pippen did become a draft day trade for the ages after Seattle packaged him to Chicago in exchange for Oden Polynice. He defined the upper echelon of the two-way wing archetype, averaging six assists per game across the entire decade while making eight-straight defensive first team appearances.

Moreover, Pippen became a solid three point shooter during his era. From 1989-1994, his accuracy languished at 27.3 percent before jumping to 35.1 percent from 1994-1999. His ascendancy as the perfect Robin is the type of 1B developmental outcome that every general manager dreams of when they select players like Jeremy Sochan or Tidjane Salaun .

But as much delirious fun as all of these numbers can be, there's simply one statistic that makes this case above all else: six championships. From 1990 to 1993 and again from 1995 until the last dance in 1998, the Bulls were the team to beat. And only two teams can claim some form of ownership for denying Jordan and Pippen rings seven and eight. Houston won while Jordan made a hash of a career in baseball for eighteen months, but the Detroit Pistons clobbered the Bulls one last time in 1990 and the Orlando Magic swooped in on a recovering Jordan for the series-defining steal of 1995.

The closest simulacrum in the league today has to be Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum . Or, in the case of fantasy, Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum. But the reality is that, were Jordan and Pippen playing today, their proven ability to adapt would deny a whole other group of all-stars their chance at immortality.