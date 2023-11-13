Highlights The Phoenix Suns have struggled in the early part of the season, currently sitting outside the top eight in the Western Conference with a 4-6 record and a high turnover percentage.

The team has been missing key players due to injuries, including Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, which has affected their performance on the court.

Despite the struggles, head coach Frank Vogel remains confident and believes that the team will improve once they have all their players healthy and playing together. Kevin Durant has been performing exceptionally well despite the team's challenges.

A lot can happen in the NBA in only three years' time — just look at the Phoenix Suns who, less than three years ago, were led by Devin Booker, Chris Paul (who's no longer with the team) and head coach Monty Williams (also gone) to a Finals shot against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fast forward to now and the team is in its second go-round post-pivot with Kevin Durant acting as the top dog and Frank Vogel having taken the baton from Williams. Throw in offseason acquisition Bradley Beal and several other new bodies and the Suns are living in a totally different reality than they were in 2021.

Unfortunately, the league's newest super team has yet to really catch fire in the Valley of the Sun. With their 111-99 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Phoenix is currently outside the top eight in the Western Conference with a 4-6 record through 10 games. Also, the Suns are posting the third-worst turnover percentage (16.7) in the entire league. Obviously, that's less than ideal for a team with title hopes and a payroll that checks in at more than $188 million.

Fans looking to jump off the bandwagon or sound the alarms would be well advised to pump the brakes, however. There's a better-than-average chance that the Suns are still A-OK and will ultimately find themselves right in the thick of things when the title hunt is winding down.

The Suns have been hard to watch at times, but their issues were probably to be expected

Asked about their early-season struggles and sub-.500 record, Suns big man Jusuf Nurkić was matter-of-fact in his assessment of what's going on. As he sees it, when big-name players are out with injuries, it's going to equate to some big-time problems for your team.

“We’re missing super-max players,” Nurkić told reporters ahead of the clash with the Thunder, via Burn City Sports. “It’s as simple as it is. When you have that level of players, and they’re not available, you’re gonna obviously struggle in some minutes.”

He's not wrong. Beal, who was the prize acquisition of Phoenix's summer, didn't make his season debut until Nov. 8 at Chicago. Meanwhile, Booker has missed the last five games (and eight of the Suns' first 10 overall) thanks to a calf injury. It's not just the big guns that the team has been without, either — for his part, Damion Lee is out indefinitely following offseason knee surgery. Meanwhile, high-scoring combo guard Eric Gordon recently tweaked his left shoulder and was scratched versus Oklahoma City.

Getting these players healthy and on the court at the same time should do wonders to resolve the issues that have plagued Phoenix during the opening weeks of 2023-24.

Vogel says on-court chemistry is a work in progress

Much has been amiss amid the Suns not being at full strength throughout the early season, but the team's fourth-quarter struggles have arguably been the most eye-raising. For the year, the Suns are getting outscored by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the final frame, which is far and away the worst mark in the league. They're also dead-last in fourth-quarter shooting (with an effective field goal percentage of 41.3), fourth-quarter turnover percentage (19.6) and 24th in fourth-quarter rebounding percentage (48.6).

Highest Payrolls in the NBA for 2023-24 Team Salary Golden State Warriors $211.8 million L.A. Clippers $198.2 million Milwaukee Bucks $189.5 million Phoenix Suns $188.4 million Boston Celtics $185.2 million Denver Nuggets $181.9 million

Vogel doesn't appear to be overly concerned by what he's seeing, though. Rather, he has faith that his personnel will be able to figure things out once all the aces are in their proper places.

“We’re just building our cohesiveness, so it’s going to come,” Vogel said, via Burn City Sports. "We have enough to be getting these W's; we're just a handful of plays in each of these games away."

This much is certain — Durant hasn't been negatively impacted by the lack of continuity. On the contrary, he's off to one of the best starts of his illustrious career (which should fuel the fires of the Suns faithful). Through his first nine games, the 35-year-old Durant averaged 30.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 blocked shots per outing while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from three-point range.

