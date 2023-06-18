The NBA's infamous Detroit 'Bad Boys' of the 80s and 90s were the "most feared" team in history, according to NBA journalist Mark Medina.

Who were Detroit's Bad Boys?

The Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early 90s, often called the 'Motor City Bad Boys', are among the most controversial teams in the league's history.

Some people hold them in high regard, like NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill, who argued that the back-to-back champions should be 'celebrated the same way' that Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls are.

But a lot of others hold the team in contempt.

The most high profile of those with little time for the Pistons is all-time great Michael Jordan.

The Bulls' legend said in his Netflix documentary, The Last Dance (via ESPN), 'I hated them, and that hate carries even to this day.'

Were the men from Michigan really that aggressive, then? GiveMeSport asked Mark Medina his opinion on the team.

What did Mark Medina say about the Detroit Pistons 'Bad Boys'?

Medina quickly points out that the nickname was apt.

The Pistons were the toughest team in the league and were clever enough to use that to their advantage.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think [they're the most intimidating team in NBA history]. They had a pretty bad frontcourt there with Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn and Dennis Rodman. That was their whole identity of just playing physical and tough. The NBA's rules were a lot different. They didn't call fouls as much then, and you were able to get away with certain things, that was very much in their DNA - 'lets rough the game up, let's muck it up, let's get under opponent's skins, let's wear them out.'

He was also quick to say that despite this physicality, the team could also offer something going the other way, adding: "The other thing is that they had Isaiah Thomas, who was able to run a really prolific offense. So it's not like they were a team that just mucked it up, but didn't know how to play on the other end of the floor. They had a really good offensive team as well. So, yeah, they're going to be looked at, I think, to this day, as the most feared and intimidating physical team in history, and while I think teams of that era might roll their eyes and sneer at them thinking that was the only way that they could win, you have to adapt your personnel, right? They knew that they had a lot of physical defenders that weren't afraid of doing those things, and they had a lot of effectiveness. I think the other thing is they didn't just resort to that - they had a really prolific offence that resulted winning back to back championships."

Who has committed the most personal fouls in NBA history?

We know that the Pistons' Bad Boys were one of the dirtiest teams in the history of the NBA, but which individual players have committed the most personal fouls in the league?

In fifth place is Hakeem Olajuwon, with a hefty 4383 fouls to his name. A Houston Rockets legend and two-time defensive player of the year, Olajuwon was sometimes prone to overstepping the line.

Fourth spot goes to the legendary Charles Barkley, who notched up 4421 fouls during his playing days. One of the main reasons the Hall of Famer had to commit so many fouls was his relatively small stature of 6 foot 6.

An unwanted bronze medal goes to Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish. Alongside winning four NBA titles with the incredibly dominant Boston side from the 80s, Parish also committed 4443 personal fouls throughout his long career.

The runner-up in this list of hard-hitting hoopers is Karl Malone, who, in his NBA career, managed to rack up 4578 personal fouls. Malone's sheer size and power made it difficult to avoid giving away fouls as regularly as he did.

The number one player in the history of the NBA for giving away personal fouls also happens to be one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. During his legendary career, Kareem gave away 4657 personal fouls and still made 11 All-Defensive teams.