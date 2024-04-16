Highlights The LA Lakers' third scoring option, D'Angelo Russell, contributes significantly to the team's success.

The Lakers have made lineup changes that have led to a 16-7 record in their last 23 games.

The New Orleans Pelicans must improve their offensive output and perimeter defense to stand a chance against the Lakers.

The regular season has finally concluded. But before we can begin the NBA Playoffs, the NBA Play-In Tournament must take place to determine the final two seeds in each conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will meet up for the third time this season in the NBA's first round of the Play-In Tournament for the Western Conference.

The Pelicans finished the season 49-33, good enough to earn the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers, after stumbling for the earlier part of the season, finished with a record of 47-35, good enough for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers' Keys to Success

D'Angelo Russell and Others Must Contribute

The Lakers hold a 3-1 record against the Pelicans this season with their lone loss coming on Dec. 31st in a 129-109 beating. But that was during a different time for the Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell did not play that game. The same Russell averaged 17 points during the last 10 games of the season. That is a significant number of points for a third option. Especially if your first two options LeBron James and Anthony Davis average around or more than 25 points per game. The same Russell averaged 21 points per game against the Pelicans for the season.

The Lakers have made changes to their starting lineup that have paid significant dividends. Head coach Darvin Ham has opted to use the same starting lineup that gave the Lakers so much success late in the season a year ago. By using the starting lineup of Russell, Austin Reaves, James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have gone 16-7 during the last 23 games in which that has occurred.

D'Angelo Russell Stats Category Pre-All-Star Break After All-Star Break PPG 17.5 19.2 APG 6.3 6.3 RPG 2.8 3.7 SPG 0.8 1.1

Both teams find themselves experiencing different levels of momentum as the regular season concludes. The Lakers are 7-3 in their last 10 games. While the Pelicans are 5-5.

The odds are against the Pelicans entering this matchup. Not only do the Lakers have the more potent duo of James and Davis, but they also have an edge in experience. Since Davis arrived in Los Angeles, the Lakers have made the playoffs each year. The only year they failed to advance deep in the playoffs was during the 2021 season, when Davis suffered an injury that would sideline him in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. The same Suns team that would advance to the Finals.

For the Lakers to win, scoring must come from players other than James and Davis. The Lakers found success last year when Reaves and Russell scored efficiently and at will. If those two show the same form, then the Pelicans will not have enough firepower to match them. Yes, Russell averaged 21 points against the Pelicans for the season. But so has Reaves. Both guards have scored at will against the Pelicans and that's while being third and fourth scoring options.

And with so much attention focused on the Lakers's top four scorers, Hachimura will have a chance to exploit opportunities similar to last season where he scored 20-plus points in the first two games against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. With so much of the Pelicans' elite perimeter defense focused on Reaves, Russell, and James, and others focused on Davis and Hachimura could be in for a big game.

The Pelicans' Keys to Success

Pelicans Duo Must Compliment Perimeter Defense

However, the Pelicans have a chance as well. The star duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are finally healthy. Critics and the media have speculated for years about the potential of a healthy Pelicans team and the NBA is finally getting a chance to witness it first-hand.

As much praise is given to the Lakers' Russell for playing well, the same needs to be said for the Pelicans' CJ McCollum. Along with Ingram and Williamson, McCollum also averages 20 points per game.

But if the Pelicans are to stand a chance, they must play better than they have against the Lakers this season. All three of their losses have been by double-digit points. In the Pelicans' three losses to the Lakers, Ingram's scoring average dropped to 14.6 per game. And Williamson's average dropped to 18.3 per game.

Pelicans PPG against Lakers Player vs. Lakers Season Zion Williamson 20.3 22.9 Brandon Ingram 17.5 20.8 CJ McCollum 18.8 20.0 Janas Valanciunas 8.5 12.2

Ingram and Williamson are all-stars. They dominate every night they step on the court. But their play against the Lakers often falls short of expectations. Yes, playoff basketball is more intense and difficult for some. But star players must be star players. McCollum cannot be the most efficient scorer if the Pelicans hope to advance.

Williams has averaged 23.7 since the all-star break. He must continue that trend heading into post-season play.

The Pelicans are also a top-10 defensive team in the league. With a defensive rating of 112.9, the Pelicans sit seventh in the league. Efficient scoring and excellent defense got the Pelicans this far. It may give them a chance against the Lakers. And while Valanciunas and Williamson aren't elite defenders, multiple perimeter players such as Herbert Jones and Dyson Daniels excel at perimeter defense and rank in the top 12 in the league in steals per game.

Having multiple bodies should help the Pelicans slow down the Lakers' three-point attack. While not on the same level as some of the better shooting teams in the league, the Lakers have shown the ability to get hot from deep. The Pelicans have the personnel to stop that from happening. But so do the Lakers.

The length the Lakers provide on the defensive end of the floor makes them a perfect match for the Pelicans. And although Davis suffered a back injury the last time these two teams met, he has assured everyone concerned that he will suit up for the Play-In Tournament.

Sure, it could be considered a trap game. But the Lakers stars have too much experience to stumble in the playoffs like some of the younger teams may this year.

In the end, the Lakers will advance and claim the seventh seed, setting up a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals with the Denver Nuggets.

The first round of the Play-In Tournament will tip off Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 PM CST at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.