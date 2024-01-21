Highlights The NBA's Play-In Tournament was added to expand the postseason, allowing 10 teams from both conferences to compete.

The tournament was created to address issues with tanking and talent disparity between conferences.

The Play-In Tournament has proven successful, with teams making an impact in the playoffs and validating its continuation.

The NBA is a relatively new sports league. It's actually the youngest of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States. Because it's still fresh, the game is still changing and evolving. Between rule changes and expansions, The Association never goes too long between significant advancements in its operations.

One of the newest and most prominent additions to the league is the Play-In Tournament (PIT), which was first launched in the 2020 postseason. The first two editions of the PIT were a preliminary measure, essentially run out by commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA to focus-group the reaction among basketball fans.

It just so happens that the first two Play-In Tournaments were resounding successes, and, as a result, the league decided to officially implement it as a permanent fixture in 2022. While the tournament has been a humongous hit among the league's most dedicated followers, the more casual fan might still not have a good understanding of the NBA's latest added fixture.

What is the NBA's Play-In Tournament?

Pitting 7 to 10 seeds for playoff berth

The NBA added the Play-In Tournament as a way to expand the postseason, now allowing 10 teams from both conferences to participate beyond the regular season. But the PIT did more than just add four additional teams to the postseason.

Ahead of the first Play-In Tournament in 2020, the NBA was faced with two glaring issues within the league. Firstly, the tanking movement started by "the Process" era Philadelphia 76ers had spread its way throughout the entire association.

Now, teams that didn't have a legitimate chance at the title were keen to mail in their entire season, in hopes of losing as many games as possible in order to maximize their odds at landing a game-changing pick in the NBA Draft lottery.

Secondly, there was a great disparity between the two conferences in the league at the time. In 2019-20, the campaign that ultimately birthed the Play-In Tournament, the Eastern Conference was significantly less competitive and balance than the West.

That year, the seventh and eighth seeds in the East didn't even finish above .500, with the Brooklyn Nets finishing at seven with a 35-37 record and the Orlando Magic at eight at a measly 33-40. The ninth seed in the East, the Washington Wizards, didn't even crack 26 wins that year.

On the other hand, the Western Conference was a bloodbath that year, with the third-seeded Denver Nuggets and the seventh-seeded Dallas Mavericks separated by just three wins in the standings. The eighth, ninth, and 10th seeds all had either 35 or 34 victories on the year.

These two knocks against the NBA — tanking and talent disparity between the two conferences — had plagued the league for a long time, but both seemingly came to a head in the 2019-20 season. To alleviate both issues, the league and commissioner Silver came up with the Play-In Tournament.

With the implementation of the PIT, only the top-six spots in both conferences would be guaranteed a trip to the playoffs. The seventh and eighth seeds would now have to participate in a preliminary elimination round to earn their place in the playoffs.

In theory, the PIT would help to mitigate the talent gap between the two conferences by allowing more teams to earn their place in the playoffs to prevent an undeserving team from one conference making it over a more successful team from the other simply due to their geographical location.

By allowing 10 teams from both conferences a chance at the playoffs, the tournament should also discourage more teams from purposefully tanking their regular seasons and motivate them to compete for a spot in the Play-In.

Play-In Tournament rules

The Play-In Tournament gave the ninth and 10th seeds in both conferences the opportunity to win their way into the playoffs. There would be three games total on both sides of the bracket to determine who the final two playoff teams would be.

First, the ninth and 10th seeds face off in a single-elimination game. The loser of that match-up is knocked out of the postseason, while the winner goes on to play the loser of the seventh versus eighth-seeded game.

Next, the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences would play each other to earn the seventh spot in the playoffs. The winner automatically advances to the official playoff bracket, while the loser would get one more chance to earn their keep.

Finally, the loser of the seventh versus eighth-seed game will face the winner of the ninth versus tenth-seed game to determine the final spot in the playoffs on both sides of the bracket.

Play-In Tournament Appearances Teams Appearances Record Atlanta Hawks 2 3-0 Boston Celtics 1 1-0 Brooklyn Nets 1 1-0 Charlotte Hornets 2 0-2 Chicago Bulls 1 1-1 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 0-2 Golden State Warriors 1 0-2 Indiana Pacers 1 1-1 Los Angeles Clippers 1 0-2 Los Angeles Lakers 2 2-0 Memphis Grizzlies 2 2-1 Miami Heat 1 1-1 Minnesota Timberwolves 2 2-1 New Orleans Pelicans 2 2-1 Oklahoma City Thunder 1 1-1 San Antonio Spurs 2 0-2 Toronto Raptors 1 0-1 Washington Wizards 1 1-1

Ultimately, the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences have the opportunity to earn their keep in the playoffs with a single victory and have the benefit of getting two chances to advance. The ninth and 10th seeds have to win both of their games to move on and losing a single game means elimination from playoff contention.

7th vs. 8th (for 7th playoff seed)

9th vs. 10th

Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10 (for 8th playoff seed)

These games would take place immediately after the regular season and before the official start of the playoffs. This season, the Play-In Tournament officially begins on April 16, 2024 and will take place through April 19, before the playoffs begin on April 20.

History of the Play-In Tournament

2020

The inaugural Play-In Tournament had different rules in its first iteration. In 2020, only the eighth and ninth seeds competed ahead of the playoffs and only if they finished within four games of each other in the standings. Due to the latter prerequisite, only the Western Conference held a Play-In game.

The ninth-seed Memphis Grizzlies at 34-39 were given the chance to win their way into the playoffs against the eighth-seed Portland Trail Blazers, who finished 35-39. Portland wound up on top, 126-122, behind 60 combined points from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

2021

The Western Conference saw the ninth-seed Memphis Grizzlies edge out the 10th-seed San Antonio Spurs. The seventh-seed Los Angeles Lakers squeaked out a three-point victory over the eighth-seed Golden State Warriors to earn the seventh slot in the playoffs. The Grizzlies wound up defeating the Warriors in overtime to earn the final spot in the Western Conference bracket, in one of the most exciting games in Play-In Tournament history.

The Eastern Conference was a completely different story. The seventh-seed Boston Celtics easily handled the eighth-seed Washington Wizards, 118-100, to nab the first playoff spot. The ninth-seed Indiana Pacers annihilated the 10th-seed Charlotte Hornets, 144-117. Then, the Wizards demolished the Pacers, 142-115, to grab the final playoff spot.

2022

The seventh-seed Minnesota Timberwolves kept their position in the standings by upending the eight-seed Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104. The ninth-seed New Orleans Pelicans advanced by clearing the 10th-seed San Antonio Spurs, 113-103, before upsetting the Clippers, 105-101, to secure the eighth-seed in the West.

On the East side, the seventh-seed also remained the same when the Brooklyn Nets handled business against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-108. The ninth and tenth seed game showed the difference between a team hoping to claw into the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament versus an organization who happened to stumble into a top-10 seed, as the ninth-seed Atlanta Hawks demolished the 10-seed Charlotte Hornets, 132-103.

The Hawks would go on to down the Cavs, as well, 107-101, becoming another ninth seed to make the playoffs.

Highest scoring performances in PIT history 1st Jayson Tatum 50 T-2nd Stephen Curry 39 T-2nd Zach LaVine 39 4th Stephen Curry 37 T-5th Paul George 34 T-5th Kyrie Irving 34

2023

This was the first year when teams that made their way through the Play-In Tournament ended up making a significant impact in the playoffs, as well. In previous years, the squads that climbed their way out of the PIT didn't make it any further than the first-round, unfortunately.

While fans still enjoyed the drama of the PIT and its single elimination games, it started to seem senseless to add two other teams to the postseason just for them to become cannon-fodder for the top seeds regardless. Thankfully, that narrative died in 2023.

In the Western Conference, the Lakers held off an upstart Timberwolves team in overtime to hold onto the seventh seed, 108-102. The young Oklahoma City Thunder upset the shorthanded, ninth-seed Pelicans, 123-118, before falling to the Wolves for the eighth seed, 120-95.

The Lakers would go on to make the Western Conference Finals after knocking off the second-seeded Grizzlies in the first round and then edging out the Warriors in a six-game thriller of a second-round series.

The East saw just as much as drama. The eighth-seed Atlanta Hawks upset the Miami Heat to secure the seventh spot in the playoffs, 116-105. Both lower seeds ended up winning their initial games in the East, as the 10th-seed Chicago Bulls edged out the Toronto Raptors, 109-105, to earn the pleasure of playing the Heat.

Miami saved their season in their second PIT game, downing the Bulls, 102-91. While Atlanta didn't make any noise in the playoffs as the seventh seed, the Heat went from nearly getting ousted out of the PIT, to becoming one of the few eighth-seeds to upset the first seed, and continued their Cinderella run all the way to the NBA Finals.

While they ultimately fell short against the Denver Nuggets for the championship, the Heat proved that a PIT team can be a successful one in the playoffs, essentially validating the PIT moving forward.