Highlights The NBA play-in tournament adds excitement and keeps teams competing, but NBA insider Chris Haynes believes there should be a trigger in the standings that brings it into action.

Some think the tournament rules are unfair to 7th and 8th seeds due to the current structure.

Despite some upsets, there has been minimal national outrage over outcomes to this point.

The NBA play-in tournament has, by and large, been a success since the NBA implemented it full-time in the 2020-21 season.

Not only does it add the excitement of a single-elimination game — something largely missing from the NBA calendar until the advent of the In-Season Tournament — it creates excitement down the stretch of the regular season. It keeps teams fighting for the ninth and tenth seeds and thus, a chance to sneak into the playoffs. It also keeps teams in the 1-8 seeds fighting to try and avoid falling into the play-in tournament.

However, some think that the tournament and its rules could be a little unfair to the seventh and eighth seeds, who risk being knocked out of the NBA playoff picture entirely in one game, despite finishing with seeds that have historically gotten automatic playoff berths.

On TNT on Thursday, NBA insider Chris Haynes suggested there should be some type of trigger in the standings — like a minimum number of games between the teams — to bring the play-in into action. Haynes pointed to the disparity in the standings between the eighth-place Miami Heat and ninth-place Chicago Bulls.

"As you see, Miami has the eighth seed. They are 6.5 games ahead of the ninth-seed Chicago, and they are eight games ahead of Atlanta. The question is: should there be a win range where a team — let's say they're five games ahead of the next team. Should they get an automatic berth into the playoffs? Because it can be a situation where, again, [the Heat] eight games ahead of Atlanta, but if they lose two games in the play-in, they're out. Should it be different? Should it be a situation where they get an automatic berth for being that high up above the previous two teams?" — Chris Haynes

Haynes' question can be seen below:

Some Play-In Upsets Have Happened, but Outrage Has Been Minimal

Play-In Tournament change would be drastic, but could be interesting

Haynes' point is certainly valid — a more deserving team could fail to make the playoffs because of two ill-timed losses.

In the three years of the play-in tournament in its current format, there have been some upsets, where a lower seed has beaten a higher seed. However, they have largely been between teams only separated by a game or two.

The biggest upset came in 2022 when the 36-46 New Orleans Pelicans beat the 42-40 LA Clippers in the "8-9" game, giving the Pelicans the eighth seed in the playoffs (they eventually lost to the Phoenix Suns in six games).

However, there was little national outrage over that upset and any unfairness towards the Clippers.

Opposite Side of the NBA Play-In Tournament Argument

Plenty of fans have bought into the play-in tournament concept in a big way

Proponents of the play-in would also argue that the world's best competitors should also simply win more games and beat each other when the games matter most if they want to continue their season.

Likewise, the play-in has given big-name teams like the Golden State Warriors (ninth seed) and Los Angeles Lakers (10th seed) chances to keep their seasons alive. If members of the NBA league office were given truth serum, they'd probably admit they hope that big audience draws like the Warriors and Lakers are able to make it out of the play-in and play a first round series.

It seems unlikely that the NBA will institute any change unless there is a big controversy that forces their hands.