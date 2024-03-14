Highlights The health of key players, like Joel Embiid, can make or break a play-in team's chances, with the Philadelphia 76ers the poster child of that.

With the postseason rapidly approaching, the NBA Play-In Tournament for the playoffs is beginning to take shape. While the top seed in each conference seems to be a lock, the race for the play-in is much more heated.

Though competing for lower seeds, some of these teams have the potential for real success this postseason. Here’s a look at which play-in teams could cause real damage in this year's NBA playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers

Health of Joel Embiid could be make-or-break for Philly

Maybe in the most precarious position, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves teetering between the elite and being eliminated from the postseason all together. They’re currently 36-29, averaging 115.3 points, 42.8 rebounds and 24.7 assists per game with a 46.5 field goal percentage.

The loss of their star center Joel Embiid earlier this season to a lateral meniscus injury has had a dramatic effect on the quality of basketball this team is playing.

76rs 2023–24 Performances Statistic category With Embiid Without Embiid Team Record 26-8 10-21 Team DRTG 112.6 119.2

Before losing Embiid, the 76ers were able to defeat the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Along with having an abysmal record without Embiid, this team’s defensive rating jumped from below average to almost the highest in the league at 119.2.

There is always the chance that Tyrese Maxey can carry this team through the play-in and beyond. After all, he is averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists with a 52.5 percent effective field goal percentage (enough to earn his first all-star appearance).

However, the return of Embiid will likely determine the fate of this Philadelphia squad. If he can get healthy, they will be about as elite as a bottom-seeded playoff team can be.

Miami Heat

Heat proving to the blueprint for play-in success after 2023 NBA Finals run

Although their numbers aren’t the strongest, the Miami Heat might have the strongest case of any play-in team to make a run. Currently sitting at 35-29 and averaging 110.5 points, 42.1 rebounds and 25.9 assists on a 46.5 percent field goal percentage, the Heat don’t need to stuff the scoreboard with points.

With a defensive rating of 113.5, they find themselves the ninth best rated defense in the league. They also tend to play slightly better against teams in the Eastern Conference than they do those in the Western Conference.

Miami Heat Season Averages Statistic Category Season Average Averages against the East PPG 110.5 111.9 RPG 42.1 42.2 APG 25.9 25.8 FG% 46.5 47.0 3PT% 37.5 38.1

Oh, and last season they entered the postseason through the play-in as the eighth seed and made the NBA Finals. Not only are they the literal blueprint for play-in success, but they have a chance to do it again. This year, however, they might just be able to win it all.

Sacramento Kings

Kings' struggles against the Western Conference remain a concern

With a record of 37-27 and averaging 118.4 points, 43.5 rebounds and 28.8 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field, this Sacramento Kings team doesn’t necessarily stand out in any area but is consistent enough to do some damage in the postseason. Their defensive rating is 116.7 (putting them slightly in the bottom half of the league in the category) and shooting 36.8 percent from behind the arc on an average of 39 attempts per game.

Although far from a bad team, one aspect of the Kings that could come into play is their performance against Western Conference teams.

Sacramento Kings Season Averages Statistic Category Season Averages Averages Against the East PPG 118.4 116.3 RPG 43.5 43.2 APG 28.8 28.0 FG% 48.5 47.9 3PT% 36.8 35.4

Aside from performing worse in almost every statistical category, they also struggle more from deep, averaging a lower three point percentage (35.4) on fewer attempts (38.8).

If the Kings can steady the ship against the West, though, it’ll be difficult to count them out against any team.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić-Kyrie Irving duo has enough firepower to propel Mavs

Averaging 119.1 points, 42.2 rebounds and 25.4 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, the Dallas Mavericks have one of the most explosive offensives in the league. The back court of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, although criticized early on, is proving to be extremely difficult to stop.

Dončić and Irving 2023-24 Combined Averages Statistic Category Combined average PPG 59.8 RPG 14.1 APG 14.8 SPG 2.7 TOV 5.6

The firepower of their top stars has been enough to carry them to a record of 37-28, but their defense has capped their potential. With a defensive rating of 117.4, they have a below average defense that places them in the bottom third of the league.

Still, the scoring-above-all mentality they’ve employed to relative success could be enough to carry them past the play-in and into the postseason. And could certainly cause headaches for a top seeded team in the first round.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and company have already proven capable of pulling this off

With a record of 36-30, the Los Angeles Lakers' path to the playoffs is likely going to be through the play-in again. Averaging 117.3 points, 42.6 rebounds and 28.5 assists per game, the Lakers have shown (similar to the Heat) that they can persevere.

Last season, after exiting the play-in as the seventh seed, their season ended in the Western Conference Finals. Although they didn’t enter the postseason quite as low a seed as the Heat, or make it quite as far in the end, they’re still an example of a team that just needs to get in to have a chance.

Although their defensive rating is above league average (115.8), LeBron James is infamous for his defensive efforts in the regular season compared to the postseason. Their depth (and possibly chemistry) being the biggest obstacles to overcome, the Lakers are more than capable of dismantling a top-seeded team if they can bring it all together.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry-led Warriors have more than enough talent to make noise as a play-in team

The Golden State Warriors, at 34-30, are in the rare position of fighting for a positive record. Currently, averaging 118.5 points, 46.8 rebounds and 29.1 assists per game, this team certainly isn’t bad, but also certainly isn’t what they were a few years ago.

Still averaging a 48.2 percent field goal percentage and a 37.2 percent three point percentage on 40 attempts per game, though, they could propel themselves ahead. Shooting isn’t exactly a skill that deteriorates quickly, and this roster still holds two of the best three-point shooters to ever play the game.

And with the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, and the potential for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins to consistently contribute, this team could be more well-rounded in the postseason than anticipated.

Although health could ultimately determine this team's success (Stephen Curry is still out with injury), if the Warriors can stay healthy, they have a real chance at postseason success.

Could Any of These Play-in Teams Win the NBA Finals?

Although the heavy favorites to make the NBA Finals are the Celtics out of the East and the Nuggets out of the West, any of these teams could plausibly find their way there. The Nuggets did, in fact, face play-in teams in both the Western Conference Finals (Lakers) and the NBA Finals (Heat) last season, proving play-in success is both possible and prominent in the league.

Although neither the Heat nor the Lakers ended up winning the championship, half of the teams in the conference finals being play-in teams is indicative of the talent spread across the league and the potential for lower seeded teams to overcome the odds.