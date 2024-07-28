Highlights Magic Johnson and Pat Riley won 4 championships in 7 years, leading the Showtime Lakers and changing the game.

Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson won 5 championships in 11 years, revitalizing the Lakers in the 2000s.

Bill Russell and Red Auerbach won 9 championships in 10 years, creating a legendary Celtic dynasty.

Being a competitive team in the NBA is hard and winning a championship has become the most difficult thing for an NBA franchise to do. In order to be a championship-caliber team, it requires not only talented players but also the right system and leadership implemented by the head coach. Because of this, no doubt pairing a superstar player with a talented head coach can bring loads of success to any NBA franchise.

Over the long history of the NBA, there have been many great coaches and players who have made an impact on the game. Some have had more success than others by themselves, but when a head coach and talented player are paired together, most of the time it has produced many wins and championships.

There have been many great player-coach duos over the years in the NBA, but these five have stood above the rest. These duos have proved that they are better together and have been able to produce hundreds of wins and multiple championships for their franchise, while also turning their franchises around.

Here are the top five player-coach combos of all time.

5 Magic Johnson and Pat Riley

Won four championships in seven years

The L.A. Lakers dominated the NBA in the 1980s behind Magic Johnson and Pat Riley. Riley implemented a free-flowing offense that was the start of the Showtime Lakers. This changed the way the game was played in the open floor thanks to Magic's playmaking skills.

Magic Johnson & Pat Riley's Accomplishments Years Together 9 NBA Finals Appearances 7 NBA Championships 4

From the 1980-81 season to the 1989-90 season, this combo dominated both the Western Conference and the NBA as a whole. With Magic and Riley at the forefront, while also having Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy making an impact, the Lakers reached the NBA Finals seven times, winning four of them. Over those nine years, Magic was named MVP three times and was the Finals MVP in two out of their four championships.

Riley resigned as the head coach of the Lakers in 1990, ending the duo's run at the top of the Western Conference. He went on to win one more championship with the Miami Heat later in his coaching career. Magic went on to play two more seasons, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the Finals in 1990-91.

4 Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson

Won five championships in eleven years

After resigning as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls in 1998, Phil Jackson became the head coach of the Lakers in 1999. Over the next eleven seasons, he and Kobe Bryant would make the Lakers one of the NBA's most dominant teams of the 2000s, while also bringing glory back to the historic franchise.

Kobe Bryant & Phil Jackson's Accomplishments Years Together 11 NBA Finals Appearances 7 NBA Championships 5

Over the eleven seasons they were together, Kobe and Jackson led the Lakers to seven Finals appearances and five NBA championships. That included a three-peat from 1999-00 to 2001-02, led by Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal . After Shaq's departure in 2004, it took the Lakers a while to make it back to the Finals. In 2007-08, they reached the Finals for the fifth time together, losing to the Boston Celtics .

The Lakers then reached the Finals again the next two seasons, in 2008-09 and 2010-11. Led by Bryant and Pau Gasol , Los Angeles was able to capture back-to-back championships, which ended up being the last both Bryant and Jackson would win in their historic careers.

Although Jackson is known more for his time with the Bulls, as will be discussed later on, his time with the Lakers not only helped his conversation as the greatest coach in NBA history but also brought the storied Lakers franchise back to the top of the NBA.

3 Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich

Won five championships in 19 seasons

The combo of Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich lasted almost two decades, from 1997-98 to 2015-16. During that time, they turned the San Antonio Spurs into one of the NBA's best teams, winning more than 1,000 games together.

Tim Duncan & Gregg Popovich's Accomplishments Years Together 19 NBA Finals Appearances 6 NBA Championships 5

Over their 19 years together, the Spurs made the NBA Finals six times, winning five championships. Duncan and Popovich, along with David Robinson, led the Spurs to the franchise's first championship in 1998-99. They went on to win four more titles over the span of 16 seasons with a core group of Popovich, Duncan, Manu Ginobili , and Tony Parker.

Not only did the duo win over 1,000 career regular season games together, but they also held the record for the most playoff wins by a head coach and player combo with 157. They are the winningest player-coach duo in NBA history, and it helped that San Antonio won 50 or more games every season from 1999-00 to when Duncan retired in 2016.

Seeing a player and coach be around for almost two decades together has become a rare sight in the NBA. This is due to the amount of coaching and player movement that is seen in the NBA today. Duncan and Popovich proved through wins and championships that they are one of the best player-coach combos in NBA history.

Despite the main core of players, including Duncan, now retired, Popovich continues to coach the Spurs. He is now the all-time coaching wins leader in NBA history and the longest-tenure coach in any sport.

2 Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson

Won six championships in eight years

Before Phil Jackson was hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, Chicago had not found any success in winning championships. The Bulls had made the playoffs the previous five seasons before Jackson took over in 1989-90, but had yet to make a Finals appearance. After the hiring, though, Jackson turned the Bulls' franchise around with the help of young superstar, Michael Jordan .

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson's Accomplishments Years Together 8 NBA Finals Appearances 6 NBA Championships 6

In his first year as the head coach, the Bulls lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Detroit Pistons . Over the next three seasons, Chicago would be in the NBA Finals, winning the title all three seasons with Jordan winning Finals MVP all three times. With a core of Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Bulls quickly became the most dominant team of the 1990s, winning six championships during the decade. If Jordan had not retired during the 1993-94 and 1994–95 seasons, Chicago might have won eight straight titles.

In their eight seasons together, really seven due to Jordan playing just 17 games after coming out of retirement during the 1994-95 season, Jordan and Jackson reached the NBA Finals six times, winning all six with Jordan taking home the Finals MVP in all of them.

Although Jordan is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, without Jackson he would never have won six championships. That is what makes this duo one of the best in the history of the NBA.

1 Bill Russell and Red Auerbach

Won nine championships in ten years

Together, Bill Russell and Red Auerbach made the Boston Celtics the face of the NBA during the 1950s and 1960s. In their ten seasons together, the combo made the NBA Finals all ten seasons and won nine championships. From the 1958-59 season to the 1965-66 season, Boston won the title in all eight years, the most consecutive championships won in NBA history.

Bill Russell and Red Auerbach's Accomplishments Years Together 10 NBA Finals Appearances 10 NBA Championships 9

Auerbach built rosters that dominated the NBA both offensively and defensively. That included Russell, who is known as one of the greatest players in NBA history. With the two together, they created the best player-coach combo in NBA history thanks to their wins and championships, while also making the Celtics one of the most historic franchises in not just the NBA, but all of American sports.

Not only did the two leave a legacy on the Celtics' organization, but also on the NBA. The NBA Coach of the Year award is known as the Red Auerbach Trophy and the NBA Finals MVP award is known as the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.

Because of their success both on and off the court, they top the list as the best player-coach combo in NBA history.