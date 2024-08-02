Highlights Bronny James must improve to secure playing time with the Lakers amid high expectations.

Markelle Fultz must prove himself after failing to secure a contract this offseason.

James Wiseman faces potential exclusion from the league if he fails to step up his game this season.

The NBA is an ever-changing, ever-evolving landscape where players must repeatedly adapt to survive and thrive.

A player can reach the league with their tremendous ability but must be able to keep up that play consistently or risk losing their place.

Certain players come and go for this very reason with each passing season. The possibility for a player to lose playing time depends on their play and their contract situation.

Players with a lot of money left on their contracts and multiple years remaining may not see a decrease in playing time, but a player in their final year could.

With the league as competitive as ever heading into the 2024-25 season, certain players’ time in the NBA may be on the line if they do not improve.

The following are five players who must get better this season to keep a job in the NBA.

5 Bronny James

James’ playing time is not guaranteed despite his last name

Despite being a recent draft pick, the pressure has never been higher for Bronny James .

Taken by the L.A. Lakers in the second round, the son of LeBron James will share the court with his father in the first father-son duo in league history.

But what has become clear is that at this moment, Bronny does not possess his father's abilities. It is not common for a second-round pick to be guaranteed playing time in the league, and Bronny is no exception despite already signing a four-year contract.

Bronny got his first taste of professional basketball in this year’s Summer League, where he had mixed results. Although he started off slow, he picked it up in his final two games.

However, the Lakers have not guaranteed that Bronny will spend all his time on their court, with a potential G League stint not out of the cards.

Bronny James - 2024 Summer League Stats Category Stat PPG 8.8 RPG 3.5 APG 1.0 FG% 35.0 3PT% 15.8

The Lakers were stuck between a rock and a hard place when they decided to draft Bronny.

Despite some evidence to the contrary, rumors persisted that LeBron may opt out of his contract and sign with whichever team drafted his son. Perhaps desperate to avoid potentially losing LeBron's talent and star power, the Lakers drafted Bronny 55th overall.

Therefore, LeBron is tying his son to the Lakers in a sense, and the Lakers may be willing to do everything they can to get Bronny to share the court with his father.

That is guaranteed for at least next season and potentially 2025-26, as LeBron recently signed a two-year extension with a player option to stay in LA. However, without LeBron on the court, Bronny could be cut loose if he does not emerge as a serviceable player in his own right.

Bronny could have a bright future in the NBA as long as he continues to develop his skills. But he also has plenty of development left to go, and if he experiences a slow start, that development will likely happen in the G League.

Therefore, Bronny must improve or risk being sent down to begin the year with a murky future ahead.

4 Markelle Fultz

Fultz will have to prove himself to whichever team signs him, if any

Markelle Fultz 's situation is interesting, as he is currently without a team.

When Fultz was drafted first overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, much promise surrounded him, but he could not live up to his potential due to thoracic outlet syndrome in his shoulder.

Fultz spent last season with the young and upcoming Orlando Magic . While he's only 26 years old, he was not part of the Magic's future, and they opted not to re-sign him when his three-year contract expired.

Fultz was the prime example of a player who needed to improve last season or risk being cut, and that is precisely what happened.

Now, he lacks a team. Though he will likely be picked up at some point, he'll be in the same situation.

Markelle Fultz – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stat PPG 7.8 RPG 3.2 APG 2.8 FG% 47.2 3PT% 22.2

Teams may be hesitant to sign him with his injury history, but someone could be willing to offer him a cheap and quick "prove it" deal.

Age is on his side, but Fultz has a lot to prove. He will have to better his stats for his new team (if and when he is signed) to show that he should stick around.

Otherwise, his NBA career may be approaching an end.

3 James Wiseman

Wiseman may already be the odd man out with the Pacers

Last season proved that the Indiana Pacers are in an ideal position to compete. They made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals, an impressive mark for a team in its first true year of contention.

They have already extended some of their key players, proving their trust in their core is at its highest.

But one of those players is not James Wiseman . At just 23 years old, he still has time to turn his career around, but it may not be in Indiana.

James Wiseman – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stat PPG 7.1 RPG 5.3 APG 0.9 FG% 61.3 FT% 70.6

Wiseman signed a two-year contract with a club option for 2025-26. If he doesn't show improvement this season, the Pacers may not exercise that option, leaving Wiseman at the doorstep.

2 Marvin Bagley III

Bagley’s time with the Wizards could be short

Marvin Bagley III has not exactly played for contenders throughout his career.

He began with the Sacramento Kings in 2018 before being shipped to the Detroit Pistons . He was traded to the Washington Wizards last season.

Bagley is in the final year of his contract, meaning that if he does not help lift the rebuilding Wizards to a new level, his playing time could be in jeopardy.

Like Wiseman, Bagley is only 23 and another example of a young player who has time to turn things around.

Marvin Bagley III – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stat PPG 11.7 RPG 6.2 APG 1.1 FG% 58.6 3PT% 39.1

The Wizards are most likely not going anywhere this season, as they will have plenty of competition in the Eastern Conference. It will be a few years before they become competitive, and if Bagley does not prove his worth this season, he will not be part of those plans.

1 Ben Simmons

Simmons has the most to prove of any player this season

Ben Simmons ' expensive contract, combined with the amount of time he has missed over the last few years, may lead casual fans to believe he is an older player. However, the reality is that Simmons is just 28 years old; still, he has much more to prove than most players his age.

Over the past three seasons, Simmons has played a combined 57 games due to various health and injury issues. Simmons is currently a member of the Brooklyn Nets , acquired in the James Harden deal with the Philadelphia 76ers .

Ben Simmons – 2023-24 Season Stats (15 games) Category Stat PPG 6.1 RPG 7.9 APG 5.7 FG% 58.1 FT% 40.0

Simmons is far removed from his former glory, which saw him average 15.8 points per game en route to a Rookie of the Year award in 2017-18. He is in the final year of a five-year, $177 million contract, which has gone down as one of the worst contracts in NBA history.

The Nets are tanking for young talent as they seek to be competitive in the future. Simmons, therefore, has little place in this team, and if he does not stay healthy and put up decent numbers, he could be out of the league by season’s end.