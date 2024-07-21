Highlights These five players had great careers but would've had more accomplishments if they received better support from their front offices.

Allen Iverson's best-ever teammate was a 34-year-old Dikembe Mutombo, while Kevin Garnett just had a 34-year-old Sam Cassell.

The Phoenix Suns brought back Steve Nash only to not give him the best supporting cast possible to win a title.

Ranking NBA players is always difficult because there are so many subjective factors that cannot be quantified. One of those factors is potential. Many players are held back from reaching their true potential due to injuries, conditioning issues, coaching issues, and more.

But for some players, their true potential was hindered because their front office let them down. These five players were the most affected by poor front offices and would have had dramatically improved careers if they hadn't been held back.

5 Patrick Ewing

One of the most underappreciated players in history





For being one of the top 10 centers of all time, Patrick Ewing doesn't get the credit he deserves. Shaquille O'Neal tearing up while talking about Ewing being underrated says it all.

He had the misfortune of being in the league at the same time as Hakeem Olajuwon , David Robinson, and Shaq, all while having Michael Jordan in his conference. He still managed to find success, despite not having a lot to work with.

It took Ewing eight seasons to make it past the second round, effectively spending the first half of his New York Knicks career without adequate help.

Patrick Ewing - New York Knicks stats Category Stats PPG 22.8 RPG 10.4 BPG 2.7 FG% 50.8%

He finally led the team to the NBA Finals in 1994. He averaged 23.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game as the Knicks battled through the East to set up a Finals meeting with Olajuwon's Houston Rockets . The Knicks came within a blocked Starks shot of clinching the title in Game 6 of the Finals before Starks went from hero to villain in Game 7, shooting 2-18 in a four-point loss.

The Knicks made it back to the Finals during Ewing's tenure in 1999, but he was injured in the second round of the playoffs. They probably would have lost to the San Antonio Spurs that year even if Ewing had played. He turned 36 that year, which was his last season with the Knicks, and ironically, this was the most competent team he was a part of, featuring Larry Johnson, Latrell Sprewell, and Allan Houston.

Throughout his career, the Knicks had only four other players make an All-Star team during Ewing's 15-year career in New York. Mark Jackson, John Starks, Charles Oakley, and Houston each received the honor just once while playing alongside Ewing. Maybe history would have been kinder to him if he'd had more help instead of being the face of a silly idea like the Ewing theory.

4 Steve Nash

The only multiple MVP winner with zero NBA Finals appearances in history

Steve Nash was drafted by the Phoenix Suns , but ended up getting traded just two years later to the Dallas Mavericks . He spent the first half of his prime in Dallas, where he was paired with Dirk Nowitzki . Despite all the regular season success they had, the Mavs never went beyond the second round during Nash's stint. It can mostly be attributed to poor luck, with Nowitzki getting injured in the playoffs in 2003, and also the Western Conference being ridiculously stacked at that time.

The Suns traded for Nash before the 2004-05 season, which is where he played his best basketball. It's also where he was let down by terrible front-office decisions over and over.

Steve Nash - Phoenix Suns stats (2004-2012) Category Stats PPG 16.3 APG 10.9 FG% 51.0% 3PT% 43.7%

Phoenix signed Quentin Richardson in 2004, who was an inefficient shooter, which led to a series of trades in which they gave up four first-round picks. Luol Deng, Rajon Rondo, and Serge Ibaka were drafted with those picks, and had they been on the Suns, the team would not have faced the constant depth issues while building for the future. Some of those draft picks were also sold for cash considerations because then-owner Robert Sarver seemed to have different ambitions than Nash.

They gave ridiculous five-year deals to Marcus Banks and Boris Diaw, but when it came time to pay a promising Joe Johnson, they let him walk.

Despite all of this, Nash had two MVP seasons in Phoenix and led the team to three Western Conference Finals in six seasons. He left the Suns in 2012, and even in his departure, he made sure they got two first-round picks in return. It's a shame that the Suns front office didn't do more for him.

3 Allen Iverson

One of the most iconic players of all time

When it comes to influence both on and off the court, Allen Iverson is in a league of his own. The 11-time All-Star was one of the best players of the early 2000s and would've been ranked even higher, had it not been for the Philadelphia 76ers front office.

Iverson started his career in Philly with a Rookie of the Year campaign, but the team was still terrible. They landed the second overall pick, and instead of drafting Keith Van Horn, they traded him away to the New Jersey Nets in exchange for Jim Jackson, Eric Montross, Anthony Parker, and Tim Thomas. None of those players ever reached the heights that Van Horn achieved, and it was a failed trade.

The 1998 Draft somehow turned out to be even worse for the 76ers, who passed on Dirk Nowitzki and Paul Pierce to select Larry Hughes. He lasted one and a half seasons in Philly before being traded. In 1999, the 76ers also backed out of a last-minute trade for Tracy McGrady, who would have been a great second option.

Allen Iverson - Philadelphia 76ers stats Category Stats GP 722 PPG 27.6 APG 6.1 SPG 2.3 FG% 42.1%

The biggest drawback to the 76ers' strategy of building around Iverson was that they felt they had to make up for his defensive limitations by surrounding him with solid defenders. As a result, his efficiency routinely took a hit. The 76ers' entire offense was just Iverson.

It almost worked when they went to the 2001 NBA Finals. But they ran into one of the greatest teams of all time, the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant . Iverson managed to steal Game 1, but that was as far as he would get. It would be the only time he would get past the second round.

Iverson's best teammates in Philadelphia were a 34-year-old, albeit reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Dikembe Mutombo, Eric Snow, and Aaron McKie. Had they done a better job of giving him a better supporting cast, Iverson wouldn't have retired without a ring.

2 LeBron James

His first stint in Cleveland should've been much better

The Cleveland Cavaliers knew they were getting a generational player in LeBron James when they drafted him with the first overall pick in 2003. But because they weren't prepared for his rapid rise to stardom, they failed to maximize the potential of his first stint in Cleveland.

In those seven seasons, the Cavs were a lottery team just once, which was in James' rookie season. After getting the 10th overall pick, the Cavs drafted Luke Jackson in the 2004 NBA Draft, with Josh Smith and J.R. Smith still on the board. Jackson was traded away after two years, and he was out of the league by 2008.

In the following year, after missing out on Ray Allen and Michael Redd, the Cavs made Larry Hughes their marquee free agent signing. Hughes was coming off a career year with the Washington Wizards, which had proved to be a fluke after his struggles in Cleveland, which were only amplified in the playoffs.

LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers stats (2003-2010) Category Stats GP 548 PPG 27.8 RPG 7.0 APG 7.0 SPG 1.7 BPG 0.9 FG% 47.5%

The Cavs not only failed to sign any notable names in free agency but also made poor trades with the few assets they did have. The best players around James in that first stint in Cleveland were Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Mo Williams.

Ilgauskas was a solid player, but not ready to be a second or even third option for a contender. Williams had one All-Star appearance to his name, but it was only as an injury replacement, and when the Cavs needed him to step up in the playoffs, he failed.

The Cavs may have looked like contenders during those seven seasons, with one Finals appearance and two other 60+ win seasons. But the fact is, James made his team look better than it actually was. So it wasn't surprising when the Akron native finally left in 2010. Who knows how his career would have turned out if he'd had a competent front office, to begin with?

1 Kevin Garnett

No player has ever been wronged by a franchise like KG

Kevin Garnett is often criticized for harping on endlessly about his 2008 championship run with the Boston Celtics , and that probably wouldn't be the case if it weren't for what his career was like before that moment.

Drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995, it took Garnett just two seasons to become an All-Star. By the end of his third season, he had already negotiated a historic six-year $126 million contract extension. He had shown some potential already, but it was a crazy deal when you consider that Shaquille O'Neal had just signed a seven-year $120 million deal with the Lakers a year before, after proving himself in Orlando.

That contract was just the first of the many blunders by the Wolves' office during Garnett’s first stint in Minnesota.

Their next goof-up came in 1999 when they illegally signed Joe Smith, and the NBA ended up fining them $3.5 million and making them forfeit five (later reduced to four) first-round picks.

Kevin Garnett - Minnesota Timberwolves stats (1995-2007) Category Stats GP 927 PPG 20.5 RPG 11.4 APG 4.5 SPG 1.4 BPG 1.7 FG% 49.1%

The Wolves now had a lack of assets to work with but only made the job tougher for themselves. After Chauncey Billups had a breakout campaign while taking over in Terrell Brandon’s absence, the front office chose to let him go for nothing, in the hope that Brandon would return. But he never ended up playing a game again and Billups immediately won a title and the Finals MVP after leaving Minnesota.

The team pivoted to trading for 34-year-old Sam Cassell and 33-year-old Latrell Sprewell, and it worked. Just for that one season, though. Garnett won the MVP award and, after seven years of repeated first-round exits, this new trio led the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Lakers in six games.

Unfortunately, things only got worse in the following seasons. Age caught up with both Cassell and Sprewell, and the rest of the roster wasn't good enough either. The Timberwolves missed the playoffs for three seasons in a row before Garnett finally asked out, putting an end to the gross mistreatment of their best player in franchise history.