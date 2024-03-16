Highlights Several NBA players have won multiple championships, but only a select few have reached the double-digit mark.

Bill Russell won 11 rings, the most in NBA history, all with the Boston Celtics.

There are no active NBA players who have won five rings.

The NBA is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Filled with some of the most athletic players in sports, NBA superstars enter the league with one dream and one dream only: becoming an NBA Champion and lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Throughout the league's 77-year history, many players have been crowned NBA Champions. Whether it's the iconic players who donned the jerseys of the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, or the legends who were a part of the dominant Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. The list of players with championship rings on their fingers is long.

Certain players have proven themselves to be dominant in this category. They are legends of the game, with some even reaching double-digit figures in terms of championship victories. But, who are they, and how many titles exactly do they have to their names? Well, without further ado, here are the notable NBA players with the most championship rings, starting from one to eleven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick McCaw is the only player in NBA history to win three rings in his first three seasons with multiple teams. He won in 2017 (GSW), 2018 (GSW), and 2019 (TOR). Seven players won rings in their first three seasons, but they all stayed with the same team.

1 Bill Russell

Championships: 11

The winningest player in NBA history is the late great Bill Russell. His name is synonymous with victory, so much so, that the NBA Finals MVP award is now named after him. And, with 11 championships, it isn't that surprising. He is the greatest player in Boston Celtics history, and some may say is solely responsible for turning the Celtics into an iconic franchise.

Russell won it all in 1956-57, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1965-66, 1967-68, and 1968-69. Known for his defensive prowess, he was the anchor for the Celtics, routinely stopping opponents from getting to the basket. If it weren't for him, there is no telling where Boston and the NBA would be today.

Bill Russell NBA Finals Stats Categories Stats PPG 16.4 RPG 24.5 FG % 45.6% FT % 61.3%

Coached by the legendary Red Auerbach, Russell was the NBA's first superstar, and his rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain helped establish the NBA as a viable sports empire.

He truly is one of the greatest of all time. With such a tally of championships, there is a case for him to be considered the greatest of all time. After all, it's hard to imagine anyone ever reaching his level of success.

2 Sam Jones

Championships: 10

The player with the second-most rings on this list is none other than Sam Jones. With a career that spanned 12 seasons, Jones was a member of the elite Celtics that dominated the 60s. Playing under Auerbach and with Russell, Jones won 10 championships. An incredible player, who was one of the first great shooting guards.

In 11 straight Finals appearances, Jones gave his opponents a tough time. Averaging 17.4 points and 4.9 rebounds, he was quite the force to be reckoned with. And, with a nickname like "The Shooter," it's no wonder the Celtics were able to become serial winners.

Sam Jones NBA Finals Stats Categories Stats PPG 17.4 RPG 4.9 FG % 46.1% FT % 82.2%

He truly is in a class of his own. However, he often found himself in the shadow of Russell, although he made five All-Star Games and is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

3 John Havlicek, Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, and Tom Sanders

Championships: 8

Four players are tied for third place, with eight championships. All four played for the Celtics, and all four overlapped their careers with Jones and Russell.

John Havlicek, Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, and Tom Sanders make up the list. Havlicek is perhaps the most intriguing player on the list. After all, he won championships with the Celtics in two different eras.

He won six championships between 1962 and 1969. Following that, the Celtics experienced a four-year drought before finally returning to winning ways in the 1973-74 and 1975–76 seasons. Through it all, Havlicek proved to be integral, even winning Finals MVP in 1974. A legend of the game, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.

John Havlicek – 1973–74 Finals Stats Categories Stats PPG 26.4 RPG 7.7 APG 4.7 FG % 42.9%

Havlicek truly is one of the greatest players of all time. Unlike Heinsohn, Jones, and Sanders, he was able to take control of a team and bring them to the promised land as the first option. However, the role-playing trio are all in the Hall of Fame, in large part thanks to their role in the league's first great dynasty.

4 Robert Horry, Jim Loscutoff, and Frank Ramsey

Championships: 7

Coming in fourth are the players with seven NBA Championships. Unsurprisingly, there are only three players who have won seven rings. These players have accomplished what few ever could, but are also not that well-known.

While hardcore NBA fans may have heard of them, mainstream fans may find the names of Robert Horry, Jim Loscutoff, and Frank Ramsey to be new to their ears. Of this group, Ramsey is the only player in the Hall of Fame.

Loscutoff and Ramsey were part of a dominant Boston organization that won it all in the 1960s and 1970s. Horry, however, is a player who managed to collect seven chips as a journeyman. Playing for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs, Horry made a name for himself as a clutch shotmaker. And, he could hit big shots that landed him on championship-winning teams.

Robert Horry – Finals Stats Over the Years Seasons PPG RPG APG FG % 3PT % 1993-94 (HOU) 10.3 8.1 3.7 35.1% 27% 1994-95 (HOU) 17.8 10 3.8 44.1% 36.1% 1999-00 (LAL) 9.2 5.2 2.8 51% 20% 2000-01 (LAL) 8.4 5 1.2 56% 61.5% 2001-02 (LAL) 8 7.3 4.3 45.8% 45.5% 2004-05 (SAS) 10.6 4.9 2.1 44.4% 48.4% 2006-07 (SAS) 3 4.5 3.3 33.3% 37.5%

Despite not putting up big numbers, Horry was integral to each one of the teams he played for. It's hard to imagine what the outcome of the NBA Finals would have been if it weren't for his shooting.

Horry is the only player with seven or more rings who never played for the Celtics, and he ended up with more rings than his teammates Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon. Despite his career accolades, he is not a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

5 Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Scottie Pippen, and Bob Cousy

Championships: 6

There are only four players in NBA history with six NBA championships. The oldest among them is Celtics legend Bob Cousy. He is followed by an NBA legend, and a player some consider to be the greatest — alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, the most famous players with six championship rings on their fingers are Jordan and Scottie Pippen. One of the greatest duos of all time. Jordan, in particular, is hailed for his exploits in the NBA Finals, having been to the Finals six times and never losing once.

Michael Jordan NBA Finals Stats Categories Stats PPG 33.6 RPG 6.0 APG 6.0 FG % 48.0% 3PT % 36.8%

That being said, he isn't the greatest of all time when it comes to championships. There are quite a few players who have managed to find more success in the NBA Finals than Jordan. Most of them played for the Celtics alongside the league's first GOAT, Bill Russell, but some players made a name for themselves as pure winners, like Horry.

Related 5 closest Rookie of the Year races in NBA history With Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren dominating the current scene, we took a look at some of the NBA's closest Rookie of the Year award races

FAQ

Q: What Active NBA Players Have the Most Rings?

There are four active players who have won four NBA Championships: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson all have 4 rings. The latter three won their four championships with the Golden State Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018 & 2022), establishing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

Q: How Many Rings Does Phil Jackson Have?

Phil Jackson has won 13 NBA Championships. He won two as a player with the New York Knicks (1970 and 1973), won six more coaching the Chicago Bulls (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998) and five more coaching the Los Angeles Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010). Jackson's 11 championships as a head coach is an NBA record.

Q: How Many Rings Does LeBron James Have?

LeBron James has won four NBA championships. He won his first two titles with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013) before returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won his third title (2016). James won his fourth ring with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020).