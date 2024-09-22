Key Takeaways LeBron James tops the list with 183 playoff wins, showcasing his unparalleled impact and consistency in the postseason.

Derek Fisher secures the second-most playoff victories with 161, known for his clutch shots and leadership alongside the Lakers' key players.

Tim Duncan's 157 playoff wins cement his legacy as one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history, leading the Spurs to five championships.

Winning in the NBA playoffs is the ultimate test of skill, endurance, and determination.

While many players have had memorable postseason moments, only a select few have accumulated the most playoff wins in NBA history.

Here, we highlight the 10 NBA players who have achieved the highest number of playoff victories.

10 Shaquille O'Neal

129 Playoff Wins

Shaquille O'Neal , one of the most dominant forces in NBA history, accumulated 129 playoff wins during his illustrious career.

O'Neal won four NBA championships, three with the L.A. Lakers and one with the Miami Heat , and was named Finals MVP three times.

Shaquille O'Neal Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 24.3 Rebounds 11.6 Assists 2.7 FG% 56.3

O'Neal's combination of size, strength, and skill made him nearly unstoppable in the paint, and he often raised his game during the playoffs. His performances in the early 2000s with the Lakers, alongside Kobe Bryant, are still considered some of the most dominant in NBA Finals history.

His presence in the postseason was a significant factor in his teams' success, and his playoff resume solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest big men in the game's history.

9 Manu Ginobili

135 Playoff Wins

Manu Ginobili , known for his flair and creativity on the court, secured 135 playoff wins during his career with the San Antonio Spurs .

A four-time NBA champion, Ginobili was a key member of the Spurs' championship teams in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014.

Manu Ginobili Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 14 Rebounds 4 Assists 3.8 FG% 43.3 3PT% 35.8

His dynamic style of play, characterized by his ability to attack the basket, shoot from distance, and make spectacular passes, made him a critical component of the Spurs' playoff success. Ginobili's fearless approach to the game often provided the Spurs with a much-needed spark, whether coming off the bench or starting.

His ability to impact games in multiple ways, combined with his competitive spirit, made him one of the most respected and successful players in playoff history.

8 Kobe Bryant

135 Playoff Wins

Kobe Bryant , one of the most iconic players in NBA history, secured 135 playoff wins throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant's relentless work ethic, competitive spirit, and scoring ability made him a force in the postseason, leading the Lakers to five NBA championships and earning two Finals MVP awards.

Kobe Bryant Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 25.6 Rebounds 5.1 Assists 4.7 FG% 44.8 3PT% 33.1

Known for his ability to take over games, Bryant delivered numerous clutch performances and memorable moments, including his pivotal role in the Lakers' 2009 and 2010 title runs.

Bryant's impact on the playoffs extended beyond his scoring; his leadership and determination inspired his teammates and struck fear into opponents. His legacy as one of the greatest playoff performers remains secure.

7 Scottie Pippen

136 Playoff Wins

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Pippen, widely regarded as one of the greatest two-way players in NBA history, has 136 playoff wins to his name. Pippen was a critical component of the Chicago Bulls ' six championship teams in the 1990s, playing alongside Michael Jordan.

Known for his versatility, defensive prowess, and ability to contribute in all facets of the game, Pippen's presence allowed the Bulls to dominate opponents throughout the decade.

Scottie Pippen Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 17.5 Rebounds 7.6 Assists 5.0 FG% 44.4 3PT% 30.3

His ability to guard multiple positions, facilitate offense, and hit timely shots made him an indispensable part of the Bulls' success.

Pippen's playoff performances consistently showcased his ability to elevate his game in the biggest moments, further establishing his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

6 Tony Parker

137 Playoff Wins

Tony Parker, the French point guard who played the majority of his career with the San Antonio Spurs , amassed 137 playoff wins.

A key member of the Spurs' core alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, Parker won four NBA championships (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and was named Finals MVP in 2007.

Tony Parker Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 17.9 Rebounds 2.9 Assists 5.1 FG% 46.1 3PT% 30.9

Parker’s speed, ball-handling, and ability to finish around the rim made him a constant threat in the playoffs. His leadership and experience were critical to the Spurs' sustained success over the years, and he consistently elevated his game during postseason play.

Parker's ability to navigate tough defenses and perform in crucial moments solidified his place as one of the most accomplished playoff performers in NBA history.

5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

154 Playoff Wins

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , the NBA's all-time leading scorer until recently, ranks fifth on the list with 154 playoff runs.

Over his 20-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships and was named Finals MVP twice.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 24.3 Rebounds 10.5 Assists 3.2 FG% 53.3

​​​​​​​His skyhook shot, considered one of the most unstoppable moves in basketball history, helped him dominate the playoffs for two decades. Abdul-Jabbar was the anchor of the Lakers' "Showtime" era, playing alongside Magic Johnson and leading the team to five championships in the 1980s.

His impact on both ends of the floor and his longevity in the league contributed significantly to his high number of playoff victories.

4 Robert Horry

155 Playoff Wins

Robert Horry, nicknamed "Big Shot Bob" for his clutch performances in the playoffs, secured 155 playoff wins over his 16-year career.

Horry won seven NBA championships with three different teams: Houston Rockets , Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs, earning a reputation as one of the best role players in NBA history.

Robert Horry Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 7.9 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 2.4 FG% 42.6 3PT% 35.9

Known for his ability to hit game-winning shots in critical moments, Horry played a crucial role in each of his team's championship runs. His most memorable playoff moments include his buzzer-beater against the Sacramento Kings in the 2002 Western Conference Finals and a pivotal three-pointer for the Spurs against the Detroit Pistons in the 2005 NBA Finals.

​​​​​​​Horry's knack for making big plays when it mattered most made him an invaluable asset in the postseason.

3 Tim Duncan

157 Playoff Wins

Tim Duncan, widely regarded as the greatest power forward in NBA history, accumulated 157 playoff wins during his 19-year career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Known as "The Big Fundamental," Duncan's calm demeanor and exceptional skills in the post helped lead the Spurs to five NBA championships.

Tim Duncan Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 20.6 Rebounds 11.4 Assists 3 FG% 50.1

His consistency and leadership made him the cornerstone of the Spurs' dynasty, which spanned nearly two decades. Duncan's ability to perform in critical playoff moments, combined with his defensive prowess, solidified his legacy as one of the most successful postseason players.

​​​​​​​Duncan's remarkable care was defined by his selflessness, humility, and commitment to team success, which helped the Spurs remain perennial contenders throughout his tenure.

2 Derek Fisher

161 Playoff Wins

Derek Fisher, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, holds the second-most playoff wins with 161.

Fisher's playoff success is closely tied to his role as a dependable point guard for the Lakers during their dominant runs in the early 2000s and late 2000s.

Derek Fisher Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 8.3 Rebounds 2.2 Assists 2.3 FG% 42.2 3PT% 39.9

Known for his clutch shooting and leadership, Fisher was a key contributor alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal during the Lakers' three-peat from 2000 to 2002. He also played a vital role in the team's back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

​​​​​​​Fisher's career is marked by his ability to hit big shots in crucial moments, including his famous "0.4-second shot" against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2004 playoffs. His winning mentality and experience were invaluable to the Lakers' playoff success.

1 LeBron James

183 Playoff Wins

Credit: Pool Photo-Imagn Images

LeBron James , often considered one of the greatest players in NBA history, sits at the top of the list with 183 playoff wins.

Over his illustrious career, James has appeared in the playoffs 16 times, leading his teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers , Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers to 10 NBA Finals appearances and four championships.

LeBron James Playoff Career Stats Category Stats Points 28.4 Rebounds 9 Assists 7.2 FG% 49.7 3PT% 33.2

​​​​​​​Known for his versatility, basketball IQ, and ability to perform under pressure, James' playoff success is a testament to his consistency and dominance over two decades.

His most notable postseason accomplishments include leading the Cavaliers to a historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals and guiding the Lakers to the 202 title amid a challenging pandemic-affected season. LeBron's impact on the playoffs continues to grow as he looks to add to his win total.