Key Takeaways Social media allows fans to feel connected and communicate with NBA stars, influencing their popularity.

NBA players leverage social media to promote products, experiences, and social issues, expanding their influence.

The top NBA players with the most social media followers exhibit diverse interests, investments, and endorsements.

Across North American sports, perhaps no league matches the NBA when it comes to social media influence. Fans worldwide use apps to keep up with their favorite superstars, follow how their team does, and in some cases, replace watching games altogether. Players have started to transition away from posting just workout videos and pictures with teammates, giving fans a glimpse into their lives.

Some players, like Kevin Durant and Jeremy Sochan , have been known to talk trash to fans and opponents alike, which has caused fans to interact with players even more, hoping for a reaction.

More often than not, a player's social media following is a testament to their popularity, likability, and influence worldwide. Social media is where famous players can connect with fans, promote their work, and share their personal thoughts and feelings with their admirers.

Of course, some of the biggest stars in the league have the most followers. Below is a combination of the most popular players on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

1 Lebron James

213 million followers

LeBron James has the greatest social media following among NBA players at his @kingjames pages on IG and X. By following him, James' fans get everything from fun facts to game highlights, workout photos and videos, and other projects he is involved in.

Though Lebron sits atop the league in overall influence, it is evident that he doesn’t mind using his platform to highlight others. He is often seen offering praise to other great athletes for their incredible performances in a game or the impact a particular player’s career left on their respective sport. He is one who truly celebrates the past and present of the sports arena, but especially the NBA.

Moreover, James loves his family and giving back to the community. He has been seen shooting baskets with his sons, dancing with his wife and daughter, and is famously known for getting excited about "Taco Tuesday" in the James household.

James is a shrewd businessman who advertises his line of Nike shoes, collection of wine and Lobos Tequila, Beats by Dre, Spring Hill media company, and former podcast "Mind the Game" with JJ Redick , to name a few.

Lastly, fans of James get a glimpse into his philanthropic work with the Lebron James Foundation and the I Promise School he started in his hometown of Akron, OH. He is also an equal rights activist and uses his social media to touch on issues near and dear to his heart.

2 Stephen Curry

75.6 million followers

On Stephen Curry 's social media pages, @stephencurry30 on IG and X , fans get a glimpse into the busy life of the superstar basketball player as a husband, father, and philanthropist. The four-time NBA Champion and Olympic gold medalist can be seen sharing life with his wife.

Curry loves to share highlights from the basketball court and his love of the game. He also shows how he has his hand on the pulse of the league, and you see that he is trying to enjoy the ride because he knows he can’t play in the NBA forever. Curry has been seen talking hoops with his dad on the "Heat Check" podcast and his work on television as he endorses his new show, "Mr. Throwback," on Peacock.

His 75+ million followers also get to see Curry’s love for golf and his work with Underrated Golf in the Curry Cup golf tournament. According to his social media, Curry has been featured in Golf Digest. Followers also get to see the products he endorses, such as Nirvana Super sports drink, his Under Armor signature shoes, and Plezi sodas (a drink with less sugar), which promote lower sugar consumption for today's youth.

3 Kevin Durant

34.7 million followers

Kevin Durant ’s social media can be found on his @easymoneysniper page on IG and KDTrey5 page on X. On his pages, Kevin promotes athletes in a variety of sports. On X, Durant highlights up-and-coming talent of the next generation through his media company, The Boardroom.

Through the Boardroom, Durant believes in promoting and giving voice to up-and-coming athletes and giving them a place to shine.

Additionally, both pages show his gratitude for being a part of the 2024 Men's Olympic Basketball Team in Paris.

Durant gives little insight into his personal life, just the fact he loves to hoop and anything sports. He has been known to go back and forth with fans on his X account but shares very little on his IG page.

4 Russell Westbrook

29.6 million followers

From family to fashion to community, Russell Westbrook displays a multifaceted interest in the information he shares on his social media pages @russwest44 on IG and X. When not showing love for his wife or endorsing her work as a licensed therapist, Westbrook is seen as a well-rounded philanthropist and businessman in a plethora of industries.

Though he has not played for the Oklahoma City Thunder since the 2018-19 season, Westbrook can be seen giving back to the community he spent 10 years in to begin his NBA career. He was also on the cover of Forbes for his work and efforts to build generational wealth.

Fans learn through his social media that Russ is also into digital media, fashion (he recently promoted his latest shoe, the "Why Not 5s"), giving back to the youth of tomorrow, and too many other industries to count. His social media shows how he has built over $350 million net worth.

5 Kyrie Irving

24.8 million followers

Fans of Kyrie Irving get a glimpse on Instagram and X on his @kyrieirving pages of the well-rounded person he is. Kyrie is seen sharing his faith and the love he has for his family. Then, we get a glimpse into Irving's third love, basketball. On his IG page, he can be seen working on his game and sharing highlights from this past season, including when he was voted for the "Handles of the Season" award by NBA fans.

Irving also gives fans insight into some of his endorsements and investments. He has invested in the Kicks Crew, which believes in bringing a community together by encouraging the next generation to be independent thinkers.

Lastly, his fans get to see on his social media accounts how big of a social justice advocate he is and his love for the late, great Kobe Bryant .

6 Chris Paul

19.9 million followers

"CP3" Chris Paul has built quite a following on his social media @cp3 pages throughout his twenty-year NBA career on both IG and X. Paul is a family-first guy, often seen spending time with his wife and kids on his social media pages. When not with family, Paul can be seen working with Nike and the Jumpman brand to help with community initiatives and sow into the next crop of basketball players at his own basketball camp (Elite Youth Basketball Camp).

He also uses the camps to bring in other professional players and encourage them to pay it forward.

Chris is also seen endorsing State Farm Insurance, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Just Egg breakfast burritos.

Through his social media, we see that Paul has recently worked with ESPN and published a New York Times Best-Selling book titled "Sixty-One." In it, he discusses life lessons on and off the court. His social media makes it evident that the “Point God” is preparing for life outside of basketball while also feeling an obligation to share wisdom with the next generation.

7 James Harden

19.9 million followers

James Harden , former league MVP, can be seen in a multifaceted way at @jharden13 on his IG and X pages. Almost 20 million followers have seen him share his newest signature shoe, Adidas Volume 8—Luxury Red. He spent significant time in China, enjoying the culture, connecting with fans, and representing Adidas.

When not promoting his signature shoe, Harden is advertising his Harden Wine Collection, which was recently added to a collection of wines sold in fifteen thousand 7-Eleven Convenience stores, and reportedly tastes exactly like the type of wine you would expect to be sold in gas stations.

According to his IG and X pages, when not promoting his business ventures and products, Harden believes in working hard and playing hard. There appears to never be a dull moment when he is around, whether on the court working on his game, speaking at an event or on a podcast, or at a party among friends and other celebrities.

8 Lonzo Ball

19.3 million followers

Though riddled with injuries the last couple of years and the player on the list with the shortest tenure in the NBA, Lonzo Ball has a tremendous social media following @ZO on IG and ZO_2 on X. Most of his 18.1 million followers come from his Instagram account. On it, fans get a brief glimpse into his personal life with his significant other and daughter.

The Chicago Bulls guard has also given fans glimpses of himself working to get back onto the court and sharing posts of his past highlights with the Bulls, getting fans ready for his 2024-25 return.

Lastly, Ball can be seen chopping it up on his podcast "From the Point," or working throughout the community.

9 Giannis Antetokounmpo

19.2 million followers

Former NBA Champion and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a strong following on social media pages @Giannis_an34 on IG and X. His posts show that family is a big part of what grounds him. Giannis is also a businessman, promoting his small businesses and the products he endorses, such as Nike, Michelob Ultra, Starry, and Breitling.

His followers also see that Giannis is very patriotic as he shares his journey to Olympic play in Paris. We saw the star's generosity as he gave every player on Team Greece a pair of his Nike Freak 6s.

His brothers, Alex and Thanasis, combine for just over two million followers on Instagram, which is not a shabby number by any means.

10 Klay Thompson

18.9 million followers

Four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson currently has 18.9 million followers on his @KlayThompson social media pages between X and Instagram. When he is not lighting up opponents from beyond the arc, his social media (especially his IG account) shows that he enjoys his dog Rocco, and the time spent on his boat, on the beach, and traveling.

Social media also shows that Klay enjoys vintage vehicles and wine, and we learn what he does to stay in top physical condition when he is not on the court.

Lastly, we see products and companies Thompson endorses, the music he enjoys, and other projects he is involved in outside of the basketball court.