Key Takeaways Max contracts are being handed out more frequently due to changes in the NBA's CBA.

Supermax contracts strain small-market teams who are forced to pay unproven players.

Players like Michael Porter Jr., Zach LaVine, DeAndre Ayton, Bradley Beal, and Ben Simmons are examples of undeserving max contracts.

Over the past two decades, with the various changes to the NBA 's Collective Bargaining Agreement, there has been an increase in the number of max contracts being handed out.

With the addition of supermax contracts, small market teams have been forced to hand out these massive deals to their best players. Unfortunately, in most cases, it just cripples the team's finances even more and doesn't help them improve their team overall.

Rookie extensions have also become lucrative, which has led to teams handing out a max to a homegrown player even if he might be the third option.

All of these factors have led to some very undeserving max contract players in the NBA right now, with these five being at the top of the list.

5 Michael Porter Jr.

One dimensional and also the third-best player on his team

Michael Porter Jr. was supposed to be the best player in his draft class, but fell all the way to 14th due to health concerns.

After missing his entire 2018-19 rookie season, Porter Jr. showed his talent in Year 3, and stepped up in the 2021 playoffs as well.

The Denver Nuggets felt they had seen enough, and preemptively gave him a rookie max extension before the start of his third year in Denver. And nine games into the season, Porter Jr. underwent his third back surgery and missed the entire season.

The Nuggets won the title the following year, and even though Porter Jr. had a poor Finals performance, it was easier to overlook the contract.

But this past season, especially in the playoffs, MPJ's one-dimensional play was highlighted yet again. He is one of the best shooters in the league, and he showed that against the L.A. Lakers in the first round.

Michael Porter Jr. – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat GP 81 PPG 16.7 RPG 7.0 FG% 48.4% 3PT% 39.7%

But when his shot wasn't falling in the second round against the Timberwolves, he was a liability. He finished the series averaging 10.7 points on 37.1% from the field, while being a non-factor on both ends.

In a recent interview, he also talked about how "a max contract comes a lot of expectations on consistency" and makes it feel like a job to him. This is not what any Nuggets fan wants to hear right after his performance in the 2024 playoffs.

The health concerns are still lingering, even though he just had his healthiest season, missing just one game all year. Dwight Howard, who had similar surgery in 2012, had his prime cut short and many other players have had to retire early due to recurring back injuries.

Porter Jr. has always had a lot of potential, but it always come in spurts. At the moment, he is clearly not at the level of being the 35th highest paid player in the league.

4 Zach LaVine

A third option forced to be the first option

Zach LaVine enters the 2024-25 season as the 19th highest-paid player in the third year of his max contract. Is he a top-20 player now? No, but at least the contract initially felt justified.

In July 2022, the Chicago Bulls gave him a five-year max contract as the 26-year-old LaVine was coming off his second consecutive All-Star campaign. The Bulls were also coming off their most wins in a season in seven years and had made the playoffs for the first time in five years.

At the time, it made sense for Chicago to extend its budding star.

But fast-forward to 2024, LaVine is coming off a season in which he played just 25 games due to injury, and his value has hit an all-time low.

The Bulls were reportedly unable to get a single offer for the two-time All-Star and had no luck even after trying to attach a first-round pick to him. Things only got worse when the Bulls offered him to the Warriors for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins, only for Golden State to reject the deal and waive Paul later.

Zach LaVine – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat GP 25 PPG 19.5 RPG 5.2 APG 3.9 FG% 45.2% 3PT% 34.9%

On the court, LaVine is a talented three-level scorer, but is a negative on defense despite his elite athleticism. For someone who needs the ball in his hands a lot, he's not a talented handler and needs a traditional facilitator next to him to excel.

LaVine is the perfect case of a third option being forced to be the number one guy. This has allowed him to have good statistical seasons, but when it mattered, like in the only playoff series he was a part of in 2022, he fell short.

LaVine's case looks worse because of the Bulls' terrible front office, and it looks like this relationship will continue until his contract runs out in three years.

3 DeAndre Ayton

Attitude is a big issue for the Bahamian

Deandre Ayton had a great story coming into the NBA with the Phoenix Suns . He became the first player in league history to be selected first overall by an NBA team in the same state as his high school and college.

While there were doubts about whether he should have gone first, Ayton had all the tools to succeed as a physically dominant big man in Phoenix.

However, he fell far short of what was expected of him. There were questions about his drive, but they were temporarily erased when he played a vital role in the Suns' NBA Finals run in 2021. He deserved to get an extension after that campaign, but team owner Robert Sarver played hardball.

Ayton's effort levels remained lacklustre, and so the Suns allowed him to enter restricted free agency. In a surprising move, when the Indiana Pacers signed him to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, the Suns decided to match it and keep him in Phoenix. They didn't want to give him the max, but they were forced to match it since they were going to lose him for nothing.

Deandre Ayton – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat GP 55 PPG 16.7 RPG 11.1 FG% 57.0%

Ayton then played another season in Phoenix, which ended with him being benched in the final game of their season. His terrible performances led to then-coach Monty Williams not playing him at all in Game 6 of the second round of the playoffs against the Nuggets.

That rocky relationship ended a few months later when he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers , where he now had zero expectations as they were a rebuilding team.

In a season where he put up empty stats in the second half, Ayton still managed to irk some fans when he exclaimed that he had "nothing to prove" since he was now a "max player".

This mentality is why the Suns lost faith in him, and why it makes little sense that he will be the 43rd highest paid player in the 2024-25 season.

2 Bradley Beal

The most expensive third option in the league