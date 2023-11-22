Highlights Shaun Livingston overcame a devastating knee injury to become an instrumental role player on the Golden State Warriors championship teams.

Paul George returned to the NBA at a high level after a gruesome leg injury and has since been a key player for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant defied expectations and remained a deadly offensive weapon after recovering from a torn Achilles, proving his greatness.

Getting injured is a normal occurrence in the NBA due to the high level of physicality and pace of the game. However, not all injuries are equal, with some facing worse setbacks compared to others.

NBA players who have suffered a major injury have often ended up as a shell of their former selves or retired from the league. But many others defied the odds and showed a never-say-die attitude as they made their way back to playing at a high level.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at those athletes and how they were able to overcome the challenges that come with a devastating and potentially career-threatening injury in order to continue their respective NBA careers.

5 Shaun Livingston

Entering the league as a 19-year-old combo guard for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2004, Shaun Livingston had every tool to help any team contend in the playoffs. His skills as a playmaker and a defensive guard that can man the perimeter would have helped the Clippers perform well back in the early 2000s.

The thing is, Livingston’s career took a major hit even before it ever had the chance to soar. In February 2007, the 6-foot-7 guard went for a layup against the Charlotte Bobcats and landed in a way no player should ever want. He wound up with a dislocated patella tendon and three torn ligaments in his knee.

Livingston missed the rest of the 2006-07 season and the entirety of the following one. While he did play in 2008 and beyond, it wouldn’t be until the 2010-11 season that the guard remained healthy enough to play in more than 70 games. Although he remained a role player throughout his career, Livingston was instrumental in the Golden State Warriors winning three championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018, marking a good end to a career once threatened by a serious injury.

4 Paul George

In the first four seasons Paul George played in the NBA, the 6-foot-8 forward had already appeared in two All-Star Games and became the Indiana Pacers’ franchise player during that time. However, tragedy struck just as George was becoming a star.

In 2014, George broke his leg while Team USA was competing in the FIBA World Cup. The injury was gruesome and led to George missing most of the 2014-15 NBA season. Throughout the season, many people thought George’s career in the NBA was over. If he did return, many believed that the Pacers star wouldn’t be able to perform at a high level again.

Fortunately, George did return and exceeded all expectations by making the All-Star Team in the 2015-16 season and in several more after that. George has since been with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers, with him attempting to end the latter's championship drought alongside his All-Star partner Kawhi Leonard.

3 Kevin Durant

Given Kevin Durant’s age and high level of performance ever since he entered the NBA in 2007, the injury he sustained during the 2019 Finals should have had a major impact on his career.

Unlike most stars who tore their Achilles, Durant persevered through his recovery. Typically, an injury of that magnitude can derail a player's career or impact their play significantly. The then-Brooklyn Nets star managed to return to top form and didn't seem to be affected by his missed time.

Many thought that Durant would no longer be the explosive and smooth scorer he once was, but he proved them wrong by remaining the deadly offensive weapon he had always been known to be.

Kevin Durant - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 36.7 Points 27.3 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 7.1 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.1

In the three seasons following his recovery from tearing his Achilles, Durant averaged 28.8 points on 53 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from beyond the perimeter, all while contributing 7.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. This comeback serves as a testament to Durant’s greatness despite suffering an injury that spelled the end of his career.

2 Klay Thompson

Just like Durant, Klay Thompson suffered a major injury during the 2019 NBA Finals. In the Splash Brother’s case, it was a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

The real kicker here is that Thompson was slated to return in the following season. Before that could happen, however, the All-Star shooting guard tore his Achilles during practice, causing him to sit out the entire 2020-21 season. Thompson didn't allow either of the two major injuries to discourage him, as his return to the Golden State Warriors was immediately impactful.

In the 2021-22 season, Thompson played a pivotal role in helping the Warriors win their fourth ring since 2015. While he has struggled at times, his effort and will to make a comeback worked out tenfold for the team that drafted him.

1 Derrick Rose

After becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history, Derrick Rose’s career took a turn for the worse. During the opening game of the Chicago Bulls’ first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012, Rose tore his ACL. Since then, the All-Star guard has had to fight through several more injuries, which caused him to bounce around the league.

After those setbacks, Rose worked his way back up to earn minutes on the court with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Memphis Grizzlies. Although he wasn't nearly as explosive or athletic as he was in his Bulls days, the All-Star guard prolonged his career by persevering through those major injuries and adapting his playing style.

Not everyone can bounce back like the guys mentioned above. In a lot of cases, NBA players have had their careers derailed following significant injuries.

Read more: Draymond Green's 5 most heated moments on the court, including Rudy Gobert chokehold