Highlights LeBron James could succeed in the NFL due to his size, speed, and athleticism, with 2 offers from NFL teams.

Anthony Edwards believes he could be the first player to play in both the NBA and the NFL.

Zion Williamson would excel in the NFL as an edge rusher with his size and explosive athleticism.

Former NBA player Austin Rivers was recently on the Pat McAfee Show where he had a controversial take that has been heavily debated on all social media platforms since.

"I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA." -Austin Rivers

However, long-time NFL defensive end JJ Watt refuted Rivers' claim.

So, who is right, Rivers or Watt? Regardless of who is right, 30 either way is most definitely a stretch, as it is very difficult to make both the NFL and the NBA. There definitely is a small handful of NBA players that can succeed in the NFL.

While the skillsets needed to be competitive in both professional basketball and professional football are wildly different, some NBA players have demonstrated that they have the skills to be amazing athletes on both the court and the gridiron. Due to their athletic abilities, strength, speed, and sheer size, only a few current NBA players could likely step onto an NFL field and instantly have a positive impact on the game.

1 LeBron James

James has been offered contracts by two NFL teams

An NBA player with the best chance of having a successful career in the NFL is the only active NBA player who has been offered an NFL contract, which is LeBron James. When the NBA was in a lockout in 2011, James admitted he was offered contracts by both Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks.

LeBron James vs. Top NFL Tight Ends Player Height Weight Vertical Leap 40-Yard Dash LeBron James 6-9 250lbs 44in 4.60 Tony Gonzalez 6-5 243lbs 33.5in 4.49 Travis Kelce 6-5 250lbs 35in 4.61

James would have most likely played tight end due to his 6-9, 250 lbs. frame and his size, speed, and strength would have made him a match-up nightmare for NFL linebackers and safeties. He runs a 40-yard dash at 4.6 seconds while having a 44-inch vertical jump. His athleticism alone could make him a successful tight end as long as he can catch a football and not be afraid to get tackled.

2 Anthony Edwards

Edwards claims he can be the second player to play in both the NFL and NBA

Another guy who can and wants to succeed in the NFL is Anthony Edwards. Edwards, at just 22 years old, is already dominating the NBA and thinks he could make the transition at some point.

Edwards confidentially believes he will be the first player to play in both the NBA and the NFL. In November, he spoke with comedian Marco Summers on his show Open Thoughts, and Edwards mentioned he believes he can be the first person to play both in a confident manner.

"I might be the first one." -Anthony Edwards

At 6'4, and 225 lbs, Edwards has the size, speed, and strength to play any position he wants. He has the arm strength and accuracy to play quarterback. However, he may be even more entertaining to watch at wide receiver.

However, Edwards would not be the first player to suit up in both the NFL and NBA. Before he took the riegns as legendary coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Bud Grant played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minneapolis Lakers.

Unlike Edwards, Grant was much better at football. For now, it appears that basketball will be Edwards' primary sport.

3 Steven Adams

Adams is known as the strongest player in the NBA

Steven Adams is one of, if not the, strongest players in the league, as some of his NBA counterparts have mentioned. Paul George, one of Adams' former teammates, talked about Adams' strength on his podcast, Podcast P.

“You get hit by Steven Adams and your bell is rung. He's one of those dudes that don't lift weights. He does not lift weights, he's just naturally strong." -Paul George

In the 2021 season, Adams lifted Tony Bradley up with relative ease to remove him from a scuffle with teammate Ja Morant. Bradley is 6-11 and 250 pounds, but Adams moved him with little difficulty.

Granted, Bradley was not fighting like and edge rusher would, but it was impressive nonetheless.

Adams in the NFL would be a perfect offensive lineman, most likely at the tackle position. Due to his strength, he would be able to protect the blind spot of the quarterback and keep them healthy and off the ground.

4 Zion Williamson

Williamson is the closest the NBA has to Aaron Donald

Zion Williamson, with his size and strength mixed in with his speed, would be an edge rusher. He would be able to use both his speed and strength to his ability and get past the offensive lineman and then get after the quarterback. Also, listed at 6-6, he can easily just bat the ball down at the line of the scrimmage as the quarterback would have a difficult time passing the ball over him.

Zion Williamson Compared to Top Edge Rushers Player Height Weight Zion Williamson 6-6 284lbs Aiden Hutchinson 6-7 269lbs Myles Garrett 6-4 271lbs TJ Watt 6-4 251lbs

Williamson is one of the heaviest players in the NBA but is also undoubtably one of the most explosive athletes in any sport. At 284 pounds, he can still play above the rim and be a high-flier. In the NFL, there simply wouldn't be an answer for him, assuming his body would hold up.

5 Luguentz Dort

Dort doesn't mind being physical

Luguentz Dort is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and is very underrated. At 6'4 and 220 lbs., he has the perfect body type for a linebacker. His speed and agility can help him thrive in both the passing and running game. His nose for the ball on the defensive end, can help him in coverage. Also, due to his ability to get steals consistently, he can even punch the ball out and force a few fumbles.

Dort has garnered a reputation as being one of the more physical defenders in the NBA over his five seasons in the league. While he has never been named to an All-Defensive team, his ability to hound the ball would keep him on the field for an NFL defense.

6 Josh Hart

Hart has become the NBA's Iron Man this postseason

Similarly to Dort, Josh Hart is a very physical and in-your-face type of defender who is all over the court. His tenacity, hustle, and physicality never goes unnoticed, especially in the rebounding department. Hart is also very versatile and, defensively, can guard most positions. If he was in the NFL, Hart could play either the safety position or linebacker. He would be a solid defensive player in the back seven with great stamina.

Josh Hart's Durability Span Average Minutes Played Games 1-41 28.2 Games 42-82 38.8 Playoffs 46.8

After averaging 33 minutes per game this season and 29 per game over the span of his career, Hart finished the regular season averaging 39 minutes over the last 15 games and has averaged 46 minutes per game in the postseason, which easily gives him an edge over NFL players, who are on the field for only half of a game.

7 Kawhi Leonard

Leonard would thrive with a 17-game season

Kawhi Leonard has arguably the most athletic body type of any professional athlete due to his size and frame. He is nicknamed "The Claw" due to the size of his hands, which measure 9.75 inches in length by 11.25 inches in width. For reference, the average male hand size is 7.44 inches in length by 7.11 inches in width. Leonard's significant advantage in hand size, will be huge for him to either catch or swat the ball away depending on his position.

In addition to his hand size, he also has an incredible wingspan of 7-3/ His size and frame allow Leonard to be one of the best two-way players in basketball and part of the reason he is a two-time NBA Champion, six-time All-Star, seven-time all-defensive team, two-time defensive player of the year, and many more accolades.

Since he is already an elite defensive player, it makes sense to put Leonard at cornerback and do what he does best, which is defending. His hand size, wingspan, and 6'7 height are all significant advantages to Leonard. As long as he can run and stay with the wide receiver, he will frequently be able to swat the ball away or even get an interception.

Leonard would also love the NFL schedule as there are just 17 games and only play once a week. As good as Leonard is, his health has been a major concern throughout his career.

8 Russell Westbrook

Prime Westbrook would excel in any sport

Russell Westbrook has been one of the most exciting and best point guards to watch, especially in the 2010s era. His speed, strength, and athleticism were the perfect trio for one of the best offensive and playmaking guards in the league. He was a walking triple-double in points, rebounds, and assists, which he has averaged four times in his career.

Despite being listed at 6'4, 200 lbs., Westbrook was still an incredible rebounder. His ability to go up and get the basketball, even with players significantly taller and heavier, was truly remarkable. Westbrook would be a perfect deep ball wide receiver.

Russell Westbrook vs. Tyreek Hill Category Westbrook Hill Height 6-4 5-10 Weight 200 lbs 185 lbs Max Speed 21.6 mph 23.3 mph Vertical Leap 36.5 inches 40.5 inches

Due to his speed and ability to go up and get the basketball, Westbrook is the perfect deep ball threat as someone who can just go up and get the football. Westbrook does not have the same speed as Tyreek Hill. However, he can be used similarly as someone who can just outrun the cornerback and get the ball.

Westbrook, being a wide receiver, gives him a chance to do one of his favorite things, which is scoring. Westbrook is a two-time scoring champion, and he would enjoy scoring touchdowns just as much.

Related 2024 NBA Mock Draft There is no clear-cut first-overall pick, but the 2024 NBA Draft stands to be the most international draft ever.