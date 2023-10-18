Highlights Trae Young needs to prove he can transform the Atlanta Hawks into a powerhouse and lead them on meaningful playoff runs.

Jayson Tatum faces pressure to win a championship with the Boston Celtics, especially after strengthening the roster.

James Harden must play his heart out to redeem his legacy and show that he has what it takes to win a ring, whether with the Philadelphia 76ers or another team.

When the going gets tough, fans can expect the NBA’s best stars to step up and bring the bacon for their respective teams. The thing is, not everyone will make it to the Finals next year, and there are a lot of top dogs in the league who need to win to cement their legacy.

Having said that, as we take a look at the current breed of superstars in the NBA — both old and new — to assess the players who are under the most pressure to win in the upcoming season.

10 Trae Young

It isn’t easy for a player drafted alongside Luka Dončić to exceed expectations these days. Unlike the Dallas Mavericks All-Star, Trae Young isn’t exactly lighting the NBA on fire. The Atlanta Hawks’ franchise player is struggling to lift his team over the hump and put together a meaningful playoff run during the past couple of seasons.

Even though his career averages of 25.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 9.3 assists look good on paper, the Hawks aren’t any close to dominating the Eastern Conference with Young leading them. This season, the All-Star point guard must prove he can transform Atlanta into a powerhouse or the front office might need to consider their future with him.

9 Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs for nine straight years, with one Finals and four Conference finals appearances to date. This season, though, there’s pressure for this team to win a championship, especially after strengthening the roster with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

A big part of that pressure will be placed on Jayson Tatum’s shoulders. Even though he has been consistently good for Boston, his role as the team’s number one option is making everyone expect a ring on his resume sooner or later. If Boston ends up not making the Finals, at least, it will certainly be a massive disappointment for Tatum.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics Statistics NBA Career Statistics Jayson Tatum (2018-Present) Jaylen Brown (2017- Present) Minutes Played 34.0 29.7 Points 22.5 17.9 Assists 3.3 2.2 Rebounds 7.0 5.2 Steals 1.1 1.0 Blocks 0.7 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

8 James Harden

A few years ago, many pegged James Harden as one of the few stars that can take a team towards a championship. But after consecutive disappointments during his time playing for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers, the Beard is now seen as someone who doesn’t have what it takes to win.

That’s why it’s imperative for Harden to play his heart out, whether he is traded by the Sixers or not. Otherwise, the legacy he has built as one of the most talented scorers in NBA history will be marred by the all the negative press he has been getting lately. Surely, winning a ring in any team he plays for will redeem him right away.

7 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is a man on a mission as he and the Golden State Warriors attempt to win their fifth ring. The All-Star point guard was recently pitted against Magic Johnson for the title of greatest point guard ever. And while Curry has a strong case, the Los Angeles Lakers icon has a better resume than him.

Winning his fifth ring this season will certainly cement Curry as the greatest ever to play point in NBA history. It’ll also set him apart from LeBron James as the better star. In the process, there’ll be more pressure for the Warriors’ legend to put on a show in the coming months.

6 Joel Embiid

Winning last season’s MVP award validated Joel Embiid as one of the best players of his generation. His combination of size, skill, and personality definitely overpowers all of the injuries the Sixers star has gone through in the past.

But above all of these, being a true winner has eluded Embiid. Along with those injuries, questionable pieces around him in the past have prevented The Process from making it far in the postseason. With the years of his current contract winding down, it won’t be impossible for him to request a trade if Philadelphia gets booted out early in the playoffs.

If that happens, the backlash on Embiid will outweigh whatever positive he gained when he won the MVP award last season. That’s why it’s crucial for the All-Star center and the Sixers to prove they aren’t a fluke by winning a championship soon.

5 Damian Lillard

Throughout his 11-year stint playing with the Portland Trail Blazers, the farthest Damian Lillard has carried the team was to a Western Conference finals appearance back in 2019. Even if that’s the case, the All-Star point guard has played his part as the franchise’s face well.

All that changed during the offseason when Lillard requested a trade, ending all hopes of a championship being hoisted in Portland. Instead, he’ll be playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Doing so will place more pressure on Lillard to justify his departure from the Trail Blazers by winning a championship this season.

4 Luka Dončić

There’s no doubt that when it comes to the current crop of young stars in the NBA, Luka Dončić stands tall above the rest because of his jaw-dropping offensive skill. Even on his own, the Slovenian guard has managed to drag the Dallas Mavericks to relevance during the past few seasons.

While that may be true, there’s also mounting pressure on Dončić to prove he’s a cut above the rest by being consistent in the postseason and deliver another ring for Dallas. If he doesn’t, there’s the belief that Dončić would want out of the Mavericks and play for another team. This, of course, will put a stain on the All-Star’s legacy, while winning a ring will instantly elevate it.

Luka Doncic - NBA Career Statistics (2019-Present) Minutes Played 34.3 Points 27.6 Assists 8.0 Rebounds 8.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

The addition of Jrue Holiday to the Bucks in 2020 paid dividends, as it yielded a championship for Milwaukee. But ever since winning that championship, the team has almost made it back to the Finals, only to fail miserably. That can change for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this season, thanks to the arrival of Damian Lillard.

But while the revamped roster is a good reason to celebrate, it’ll also place more attention on Antetokounmpo on whether he can lead the Bucks back to the Finals and win it again. Otherwise, talk of the Greek Freak leaving Milwaukee will intensify once again, as will Lillard if their partnership won’t produce a championship next year.

2 Kevin Durant

Ever since Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to play for the Golden State Warriors, there has been doubt about the two rings he won in the Bay. And while his stint with the Brooklyn Nets was underwhelming, the All-Star forward hopes to cement his name as a true champion by winning a ring with the Phoenix Suns this season.

Of course, if that fails, Durant will have to endure more criticism that centers around the claim he can’t win a championship outside of Golden State or with other stars playing alongside him. Time will tell if his move to play with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal this season will work out or blow up in his face again, just as his experiment with the Nets did.

1 LeBron James

With the King turning 39 soon, there’s only a limited amount of time left in LeBron James’ NBA career. In turn, the Los Angeles Lakers star must win another ring to give him another step up in the upper echelon of NBA legends.

Failing to do so would give him the disadvantage over the greatest of all time conversation, as Michael Jordan’s six rings will have a stronger case than James’ current tally of four. If he wins one more, the King can use the argument of his longevity and all-time scoring record to be considered as the sport’s best athlete. This places a lot of pressure for James to succeed, especially since time isn’t on his side anymore.

With these players appearing soon, there’ll be a lot more drama and excitement in the months ahead as the pressure builds up for these guys. But as is the case in the NBA, there can only be one champion when everything is said and done.

