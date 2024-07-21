Highlights Victor Wembanyama is poised to be an NBA superstar with impressive rookie stats & defensive skills.

Ja Morant seeks redemption after an injury-laden season and aims to solidify superstar status.

Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards have the potential to break into the superstar category with strong growth.

To be considered a superstar in the NBA means a great deal. It is a term reserved for the truly elite, game-changing talents that the league has to offer.

Too often, that term can be used way too loosely. There is a lot of star power in the league, making it confusing sometimes where to draw the fine line between a really great star and a bonafide superstar talent.

It is important to establish which players in the league will hold that elite mantle of being considered a superstar before things begin. The easiest place to start is right at the top with the game's very best players.

Nikola Jokic , Luka Dončić , Giannis Antetokounmpo , Joel Embiid , and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be the top five players in the NBA that most can probably agree upon, to some extent. These players are all superstars.

After those five, there may be some debate as to who gets to join that elite club. Despite their age, players like Stephen Curry , LeBron James , and Kevin Durant probably still have a solid claim to that title as well. Those three are not what they used to be, at the peak of their powers, but they are all still game-changers in their own right.

Jayson Tatum is the last player who deserves some consideration here. Some may believe that the most recent championship for the Boston Celtics has solidified his spot as a part of the superstar club.

Others believe that Tatum was more the lead conductor on a stacked roster than the driving force behind the Celtics' greatness. For the sake of this list, he will get the benefit of the doubt.

Now that the idea of who is considered a superstar has been established, it is time to look at the next crop of players who may come knocking on the door this season. There are plenty of young and hungry stars who will surely be looking to take the leap in the 2024-25 campaign.

5 Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

It is not a matter of if, but when, with Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama will be a superstar in the NBA. There should be next to no doubt about that fact. For the San Antonio Spurs star, it is simply a matter of whether it happens this season or the one after.

Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 APG 3.9 SPG 1.2 BPG 3.6 FG% 46.5 3P% 32.5

Wembanyama's rookie season showed more than enough promise. His rookie year has led people to believe that he has the potential to be an all-time talent in the NBA.

The French Phenom stood out as a defensive monster in his rookie year. Wembanyama proved that size really does matter, showcasing his insane length and wingspan on the defensive end of the basketball court. There is a great chance that he will be a Defensive Player of the Year sooner rather than later.

Wembanyama will get the opportunity to represent France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . The Olympic experience has usually provided a great platform for players to return with a considerable boost to where they were, in terms of growth, before the competition.

On top of that, the Spurs have done a good job surrounding Wembanyama with the pieces he needs to be successful next season. In particular, the addition of Chris Paul to the team should have people reasonably excited.

Paul may be far removed from his prime. However, The Point God is still more than serviceable as an option to consistently provide Wembanyama with easy looks and opportunities to score.

It truly is not a matter of whether Wembanyama breaks out in the 2024-25 season. It is a matter of how big that breakout season is for the potential generational talent.

4 Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies

Morant will be looking to remind everyone just how great he is

Ja Morant was ascending the NBA ranks consistently before the rough 2023-24 season. The Memphis Grizzlies had made the NBA Playoffs for three years in a row on the shoulders of an improving Morant, then trouble struck.

Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season due to off-court activities. When he came back, it did not take long before his season came to an end. Morant suffered a season-ending injury to his right shoulder that required surgery.

The latest updates on the injury look to be positive. Morant has been cleared for full contact according to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Grizzlies star point guard took to Twitter to share his excitement.

After the Grizzlies missed the playoffs in 2023-24 due to a laundry list of injuries, Morant should be champing at the bit to re-establish himself as a premier player in the league.

Ja Morant – 2022-23 Stats Category Stat PPG 26.2 RPG 5.9 APG 8.1 SPG 1.1 FG% 46.6 3P% 30.7

Morant has already proven himself a talented leading man in the NBA. His last fully healthy season saw the Grizzlies sitting close to the top of the Western Conference, holding down the second seed.

If Morant comes back from his injury ready to continue building on his great foundation as a player, the 2024-25 season could be a huge one for him. In particular, if Morant can prove himself as a capable shooter in the upcoming season, the challenge of defending him will become astronomical.

Morant has been knocking on the door of being a superstar in recent years. This season could be the one where he finally burst through the hinges.

3 Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic

Banchero is severely underrated by the NBA media

It feels like Paolo Banchero is criminally underrated in terms of the coverage he receives. The Orlando Magic star is a former number-one overall pick who led his team to their first playoff berth since the 2020 season. Despite that, Banchero continues to fly under the radar in terms of the promising young stars ascending the NBA ranks.

Paolo Banchero – Sophomore Leap Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 20.0 22.6 RPG 6.9 6.9 APG 3.7 5.4 FG% 42.7 45.3 3P% 29.8 33.9 WS 2.4 5.3

Banchero has established himself as a talented defensive player from the jump. The majority of his win shares last season were on the defensive side, registering 4.0 defensive win shares. The Magic had the third-best defensive rating in the NBA during the regular season, and the top unit in the playoffs.

The growth that people will need to see from him is the continued advancement in his offensive game. Banchero improved in numerous categories during his sophomore leap that led the Magic to the fifth seed.

If Banchero is to blossom into a true superstar in the 2024-25 season, his offense will once again need to see a considerable leap.

2 Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

The Knicks will need Brunson to lead them through a championship push

Jalen Brunson is one of the two players on this list who is truly right on the cusp. Getting the opportunity to lead his own team upon joining the New York Knicks has been exactly the opportunity that Brunson needed in his career.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 28.7 RPG 3.6 APG 6.7 FG% 47.9 3P% 40.1 WS 11.2

Brunson proved himself to be a star during his first season with the Knicks in 2022-23. Last season, he elevated himself to an MVP candidate. Brunson finished fifth in voting, behind Jokić, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dončić, and Antetokounmpo. That is impressive company to be keeping.

The Knicks finished second in the Eastern Conference last season behind Brunson's robust efforts. This season, their aspirations will be much bigger.

New York traded for Mikal Bridges , hoping to position themselves for a championship push. If Brunson can have another strong MVP-caliber regular season, with the Knicks making a deep playoff run, it will be hard to keep him out of the superstar conversation moving forward.

1 Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards is knocking on the door

Anthony Edwards is right there. Not only is Edwards on the verge of superstardom, but he is primed as a leading candidate to be the next face of the league.

Anthony Edwards – 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 25.9 27.6 RPG 5.4 7.0 APG 5.1 6.5 SPG 1.3 1.5 FG% 46.1 48.1 3P% 35.7 40.0

Last year's playoffs are where Edwards captured the imaginations of NBA fans. After a strong regular season when he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the third seed in the Western Conference, Edwards showed off the kind of charisma and 'it factor' that one expects from a budding superstar.

The Wolves made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, knocking off the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the process. They lost in five games to the Dallas Mavericks , falling short of representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals, but Edwards had firmly made his case.

Edwards will get the added bonus of being surrounded by the incredible talent of Team USA this summer. That should all but ensure that he will join the elite ranks of the NBA's superstars in 2024-25.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.