Key Takeaways NBA executives like Pat Riley and Jerry West led impactful roles in team success, forging dynasties.

Player-executives like Joe Dumars and Danny Ainge found success by making smart trades.

Transitioning from player to executive doesn't always work, as exemplified by Magic Johnson.

NBA executives rarely receive the credit that they deserve. While most credit the players and coaches, executives are one of the most important parts of a franchise. They build a winning culture that not only provides results in the present, but also lays the foundation for the future.

Over the history of the NBA, there have been many great executives. Those include Red Auerbach, who reigned as the architect behind 16 of the Boston Celtics ' 18 championships. Another is Jerry Krause, who built one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

There have also been many former NBA players who have transitioned from the hardwood into a new role, becoming executives. While hiring a former player to be an executive seems like a no-brainer, since they know how to win in the NBA, it does not always work. Take Magic Johnson , for example. Magic is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but failed during his tenure as President of Basketball Operations for the L.A. Lakers .

Other times, hiring a player into an executive role does work out. One player who just missed this list is Larry Bird . Bird is one of the greatest players in both NBA and Celtics' history. After his playing career, he was hired as the president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers in 2003. He spent 13 seasons in the role, and the team posted a 642-571 record during his time with the franchise. He is most known for drafting Paul George , who turned the Pacers' franchise around after Reggie Miller retired. Bird is also the only player in NBA history to win an MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Here are the top five NBA players who became successful executives.

5 Pat Riley

Team: Miami Heat (2008-present)

Pat Riley has become one of the best executives in NBA history during his time with the Miami Heat . He began his NBA career as a player in 1967 after he was selected seventh overall by the San Diego Rockets, now the Houston Rockets . He played nine seasons in the NBA with the Rockets, Lakers and Phoenix Suns .

Riley was never the best player on any team he was on, but he still carved out a solid career. He averaged 7.4 points and 1.7 assists per game and was part of the Lakers' championship in 1971-72.

Pat Riley Career Player Stats G 528 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 FG% 41.4%

After his playing career, Riley became a head coach. In 1981, he was hired by the Lakers to be their head coach after spending two seasons as an assistant coach for the franchise. While in L.A., Riley won 533 games and led the Lakers to four championships in the 1980s with the duo of Magic and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar .

After a brief stint with the New York Knicks , Riley became the head coach of the Heat in 1995-96. He won 454 games with the franchise and one championship in 2005-06 with the duo of Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal .

He ended his coaching career in 2008 after he returned to a front office role. During his coaching career, he was a five-time champion and three-time Coach of the Year. He won a total of 1,210 games as a coach, the fifth most in NBA history, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Riley began his career as an executive in 2004-05, handing the head coaching duties over to Stan Van Gundy. Riley reshaped the roster, including trading for Shaq. He returned to the team's head coaching role in 2005-06 before returning to the front office for good in 2008.

Pat Riley Career Executive Stats Wins 750 Losses 527 Winning % 58.7% Championships 2 Executive of the Year 1

Riley's first big move came in 2010, when he lured LeBron James away from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chris Bosh away from the Toronto Raptors . By adding both LeBron and Bosh to a roster that already included Wade, Riley created a big three that went on to make four Finals appearances and won two championships in 2011-12 and 2012-13. With the signings, Riley was named Executive of the Year in 2010-11.

After LeBron returned to Cleveland in 2014, the Heat went through some down seasons. That allowed Riley to select Bam Adebayo 14th overall in the 2017 draft. In 2019, he signed Jimmy Butler , who helped lead the Heat to two Finals appearances in both 2019-20 and 2022-23.

As an executive, Riley has led the Heat to a 750-527 record. He has won two championships in the role and was also named executive of the Year once. He now enters his 17th season as a Heat executive in 2024-25.

4 Joe Dumars

Team: Detroit Pistons (2000-2014)

Joe Dumars began his role as an executive for the Detroit Pistons in 2000. Before his days as an executive, Dumars played 14 seasons for the Pistons. The Hall of Famer was selected 18th overall by Detroit in the 1985 draft and was a vital piece on the legendary "Bad Boy Pistons" roster.

Joe Dumars Career Player Stats G 1,018 PPG 16.1 RPG 2.2 APG 4.5 SPG 0.9 FG% 46.0% 3PT% 38.2%

In his 14 seasons in the NBA, Dumars averaged 16.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was a six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive selection. Dumars and Isiah Thomas formed one of the most feared backcourts in the NBA during the 1980s and 1990s, leading the Pistons to back-to-back titles in 1988-89 and 1989-90. Dumars was named Finals MVP in 1988-89.

After retiring in 1999, the Pistons hired Dumars as president of basketball operations in 2000. Just like during his playing days, he was also an aggressive executive, orchestrating multiple trades that led to Detroit upsetting the Lakers, led by Shaq and Kobe Bryant , in 2003-04.

Joe Dumars Career Executive Stats Wins 595 Losses 536 Winning % 52.6% Championships 1 Executive of the Year 1

Dumars is most known for his trades for Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace and Richard Hamilton, along with signing Chauncey Billups in free agency. These moves made the Pistons a consistent winning team, reaching the Finals twice and winning a championship in 2003-04.

By the time Dumars stepped down in 2014, he had led the Pistons to a 595-536 record. They won one championship during his tenure in the front office, and he was named Executive of the Year in 2002-03.

Dumars is now the executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA.

3 Danny Ainge

Teams: Boston Celtics (2003-2021), Utah Jazz (2021-present)

Danny Ainge began his career as an executive in 2003 with the Celtics. Before his days as an executive, Ainge played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Celtics, Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings .

Ainge was the 31st pick in the 1981 draft by the Celtics and played his first eight seasons with the franchise. During his 14 seasons in the NBA, Ainge averaged 11.5 points and 4.0 assists per game. He was a hard-nosed player who refused to back down to any opponent and was a key piece of the Celtics' championships in 1983-84 and 1985-86.

Danny Ainge Career Player Stats G 1,042 PPG 11.5 RPG 2.7 APG 4.0 SPG 1.1 FG% 46.9% 3PT% 37.8%

After retiring in 1995, Ainge spent four seasons as the head coach of the Suns before resigning from the position in 1999. In 2003, the Celtics hired him as the executive director of basketball operations.

Ainge took his aggressive mindset from his playing days to his new role in the front office. He became known as "Trader Danny" for his role in trading popular players, but the Celtics were on the winning end of those deals more often than not.

Danny Ainge Career Executive Stats Wins 904 Losses 755 Winning % 54.5% Championships 1 Executive of the Year 1

One highlight of his tenure with Boston was when he pulled off two trades in 2007 that landed the Celtics Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. The duo joined Paul Pierce in Boston, becoming an instant contender in the Eastern Conference. In 2007-08, the Celtics won their first championship since 1985-86.

In 2013, Ainge once again pulled off a blockbuster trade, trading Pierce, Garnett and Jason Terry to the Brooklyn Nets for five players and multiple draft picks. One pick they received was the 2016 first rounder that they used to select Jaylen Brown with. The other was a 2017 first rounder that ended up being the first pick in the draft. They then traded that pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for the third pick in the draft, which they used to select Jayson Tatum , setting the foundation for the future of the franchise.

During Ainge's time in Boston, the Celtics went 806-633, winning a championship in 2007-08. He was also named Executive of the Year in 2007-08 after landing Garnett and Allen.

In 2021, Ainge announced his retirement and named Brad Stevens as his replacement. His retirement would not last long, as the Utah Jazz hired him to be their CEO of basketball operations in December 2021.

His first major moves in Utah involved trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a large return of draft capital and trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers for Lauri Markkanen . He now enters his fourth season with the Jazz in 2024-25 in the midst of a rebuild.

2 Mitch Kupchak

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2017), Charlotte Hornets (2018-2024)

Mitch Kupchak began his career as an executive in 2000 with the Lakers and was the general manager and president of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets before stepping down in 2024.

Before he became an executive, Kupchak played nine seasons in the NBA with the Washington Bullets, now the Washington Wizards , and the Lakers. He was the 13th pick by the Bullets in the 1976 draft and played his first five seasons with the franchise. In 1981, he signed with the Lakers.

Mitch Kupchak Career Player Stats G 510 PPG 10.2 RPG 5.4 APG 0.7 FG% 52.3%

Over his nine seasons in the NBA, he averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He won a championship with the Bullets in 1977-78 and two with the Lakers in 1981-82, despite only playing 26 games before suffering a knee injury, and1984-85. He retired in 1986, but returned to the Lakers as their assistant general manager in 1987. As an assistant general manager under Jerry West, Kupchak won two titles.

After West resigned from the general manager role with the Lakers in 2000, Kupchak replaced him, winning two titles in his first two seasons in his new role with the franchise.

Mitch Kupchak Career Executive Stats Wins 934 Losses 887 Winning % 51.3% Championships 4 Executive of the Year 0

After reaching the Finals in three consecutive seasons, the Lakers fell short in 2002-03. Kupchak's first major deal took place in the 2003 offseason, signing Karl Malone and Gary Payton, which did not result in winning a title in 2003-04.

Kupchak's time in L.A. was very hit-or-miss. He made questionable decisions in trading Shaq to the Heat and not trading Andrew Bynum for Jason Kidd. He faced criticism from Kobe Bryant, who urged his firing. Despite this, the Lakers stuck with him, and he proved he still belonged there when he traded for Pau Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007-08.

The acquisition of Gasol propelled the Lakers to back-to-back titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10. After winning two titles, Kupchak struck more disastrous deals by trading for a declining Steve Nash in 2012 and signing both Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng in 2016.

Although he struggled with trades, Kupchak was excellent at drafting players. He drafted All-Stars such as Brandon Ingram , Julius Randle and D'Angelo Russell during his time in L.A.

After being fired by the Lakers in 2017, he was hired by the Hornets as their general manager and president of basketball operations in 2018. During his time in Charlotte, he made moves to make the franchise competitive again after drafting players such as Miles Bridges , LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller . In 2024, he stepped down from his role with the Hornets, transitioning into an advisory role.

1 Jerry West

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (1982-2000), Memphis Grizzlies (2002-2007)

Before Jerry West began his career as one of the best executives in NBA history, he was one of the greatest players in NBA history.

West was selected second overall by the Lakers in the 1960 draft. He played 14 seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers. Over his Hall of Fame career, he averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and 12-time All-Defensive selection. He won only one championship during his career, in 1971-72, despite reaching the Finals nine times. He was also the Finals MVP in 1968-69, the only player on the losing team to win the award.

Jerry West Career Player Stats G 932 PPG 27.0 RPG 5.8 APG 6.7 FG% 47.4%

After retiring in 1974, West coached the Lakers for three seasons before he resigned from the position in 1979. The Lakers brought him back as an executive in 1980 and hired him as their general manager in 1982. During his time as the Lakers' GM, he was credited with adding pieces around Magic and Kareem during the "Showtime Lakers" era in the 1980s that saw them win five championships.

Jerry West Career Executive Stats Wins 1,166 Losses 688 Winning % 62.9% Championships 4 Executive of the Year 2

He also convinced Shaq to sign with the Lakers in 1996 and made a deal with the Hornets during the 1996 draft to acquire Kobe Bryant, who the Hornets selected 13th overall. The duo led the Lakers to three consecutive titles from 1999-00 to 2001-02.

West moved on from L.A. in 2002, becoming the general manager of the Grizzlies the same season. During his time as their general manager, the Lakers won four championships and 972 games.

In Memphis, West helped resurrect the franchise, hiring Hubie Brown as their head coach, who won Coach of the Year and led the Grizzlies to their first playoff appearance in franchise history in 2003-04. West won his second Executive of the Year award in 2003-04 as well.

West left the Grizzlies in 2007 and became an executive board member of the Golden State Warriors in 2011. He was a key part of recruiting Kevin Durant in 2016 and establishing the Warriors dynasty. He then left the Warriors for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, helping recruit Kawhi Leonard and helping trade for Paul George .

No matter if West was on the court or overseeing a franchise, he was a winner. "The Logo" not only dedicated himself to winning in the NBA, but was also an important part of the NBA's growth over the years.

