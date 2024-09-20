Key Takeaways Ish Smith has played for the most NBA franchises (13) in history, showcasing versatility in his career.

Despite multiple team changes, Joe Smith carved out a solid NBA career, excelling as a power forward.

Kevin Ollie, a journeyman point guard, played for 11 different NBA teams, proving his adaptability and persistence.

After a player is drafted into the NBA , they rarely spend their whole career with that team. There have been some instances where a player has stayed with one team throughout their entire career, such as Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs , Bill Russell with the Boston Celtics and Kobe Bryant with the L.A. Lakers .

While staying with one team has become increasingly rare, especially in today's NBA, most players will suit up for only a few franchises throughout their career. Even some legends of the game, such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and even Michael Jordan, suited up for multiple franchises.

The players on this list, though, were true journeymen during their careers, playing for the most teams in NBA history. There have been 22 players who have played for at least 10 different franchises. Some players who just missed out on this list include Isaiah Thomas, James Johnson and Trevor Ariza , who all played for 10 different franchises over their careers. Despite the number of teams all the players on this list played for, surprisingly, none of them played for the New York Knicks .

Here are the players who have played for the most teams in the history of the NBA.

1 Ish Smith

Teams played for: 13

Since entering the NBA in 2010, Ish Smith has played for an NBA record 13 different franchises, meaning that he has suited up for nearly half the league.

His career started with the Houston Rockets in 2010-11 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. Since then, he has been traded seven different times, including six times at the NBA trade deadline.

Ish Smith Career Stats G 805 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.4 APG 3.8 FG% 42.9% 3PT% 32.5%

He has made the most of his opportunities, becoming a solid role player over his 14 seasons in the NBA. In his 14 seasons, Smith has averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In 2022-23, his lone season with the Denver Nuggets , he won his only title of his career.

The most seasons Smith spent with one franchise was three, which he did with both the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards . He also spent two seasons each with the Charlotte Hornets , Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic . Other teams Smith has played for include the Phoenix Suns , Oklahoma City Thunder , New Orleans Pelicans , Milwaukee Bucks , Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors .

2 Chucky Brown

Teams played for: 12

Chucky Brown suited up for 12 different franchises throughout his 13-year career.

Brown was selected 43rd overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1989 draft. He spent his first three seasons in Cleveland before they waived him. He returned to Cleveland later in his career in 2000-01, a year before he retired.

Chucky Brown Career Stats G 694 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.1 APG 0.8 FG% 49.1% 3PT% 22.7%

Throughout his 13 seasons in the NBA, Brown carved out a solid career off of the bench. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over his career, and won his only championship with the Rockets in 1994-95.

The most seasons Brown spent with one franchise was four, with the Cavaliers. He also suited up for both the Rockets and Hornets for two seasons. Other teams Brown played for in his career include the Atlanta Hawks , New Jersey Nets, now the Brooklyn Nets , Bucks, Lakers, Spurs, Sacramento Kings , Suns, Warriors and Dallas Mavericks .

3 Jim Jackson

Teams played for: 12

Jim Jackson played for 12 different franchises throughout the course of his 14 seasons in the NBA.

Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 1992 draft by the Mavericks, and the first five seasons of his career in Dallas. He found most of his success in Dallas, averaging 19.6 points per game over five seasons with the franchise. In 1996-97, the Mavericks traded him to the Nets, where he would play just one season before bouncing around the league for the rest of his career.

Jim Jackson Career Stats G 885 PPG 14.3 RPG 4.7 APG 3.2 FG% 42.8% 3PT% 36.5%

Over his 14 seasons in the NBA, Jackson carved out a solid career as both a starting and backup shooting guard and small forward. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during his career.

Jackson spent five seasons with the Mavericks and two seasons each with the Rockets, Hawks and Suns. He also played for the Kings, Miami Heat , Portland Trail Blazers , 76ers, Cavaliers, Warriors, Nets and Lakers during his career.

4 Tony Massenburg

Teams played for: 12

Tony Massenburg played for 12 different franchises over his 13 seasons in the NBA.

He was selected 43rd overall by the Spurs in the 1990 draft, but was waived by San Antonio midway through 1991-92, his second year with the team. In 1991-92, Massenburg spent time with three other franchises after being waived by the Spurs before playing in Spain for two seasons.

He returned to the NBA in 1994-95 with the Los Angeles Clippers , but continued to bounce around the NBA throughout the rest of his career.

Tony Massenburg Career Stats G 683 PPG 6.2 RPG 4.3 FG% 47.0%

Massenburg averaged 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds over his 13 seasons in the NBA. He was primarily a backup power forward and center, but was given the opportunity to start with the Clippers, Nets and Grizzlies.

The most seasons he spent with one team was four, with the Grizzlies. He spent three seasons with the Spurs, his first two seasons in the NBA, as well as his final one in 2004-05, when he won the only championship of his career. He also spent one season with the Clippers, Nets, Kings, Utah Jazz , 76ers, Toronto Raptors , Celtics, Warriors and Hornets.

5 Joe Smith

Teams played for: 12

Joe Smith played for 12 different franchises over the course of his 16 seasons in the NBA.

After starring at Maryland, the Warriors drafted Smith first overall in the 1995 draft. He started off strong in Golden State, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year race to Damon Stoudamire after averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. In his third season with the Warriors in 1997-98, they dealt him to the 76ers. After being dealt by Golden State, Smith bounced around the NBA until he eventually retired in 2011.

Joe Smith Career Stats G 1,030 PPG 10.9 RPG 6.4 APG 1.0 FG% 45.5%

Smith put together a solid career, but did not live up to his lofty expectations after being the first pick in the draft. Over his 16 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

The most seasons Smith spent with one franchise was four, with the Minnesota Timberwolves . He spent three seasons with both the Warriors and Bucks and two seasons with the 76ers and Cavaliers. Smith also suited up for the Pistons, Hawks, Chicago Bulls , Thunder, Lakers, Nuggets and Nets over his career.

6 Garrett Temple

Teams played for: 12

Garrett Temple has played for 12 franchises so far over his 14 seasons in the NBA.

Temple still has an opportunity to tie Smith, or take the lead from him on this list due to him still being an active player for the Raptors. He began his career in 2009 after signing with the Rockets after going undrafted. Since then, he has become a great locker room presence and leader for all 12 franchises he has played for.

Garrett Temple Career Stats G 743 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.3 APG 1.7 FG% 40.1% 3PT% 34.4%

He has carved out a solid career as primarily a backup shooting guard. In his 14 seasons in the NBA thus far, he has averaged 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The most seasons Temple has spent with one franchise was four, with the Wizards. He spent three seasons with the Kings and two seasons with both the Pelicans and Spurs. He has also spent time with the Nets, Bulls, Grizzlies, Bucks, Rockets, Hornets, Clippers and Raptors.

7 D.J. Augustin

Teams played for: 11

D.J. Augustin played for 11 different franchises during his 14 seasons in the NBA.

Augustin was selected ninth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2008 NBA Draft. He spent his first four seasons in Charlotte before signing with the Indiana Pacers in 2012. After signing with Indiana, he then bounced around the NBA over the rest of his career, despite spending four seasons with the Orlando Magic from 2016-17 until 2019-20.

D.J. Augustin Career Stats G 976 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.8 APG 3.9 FG% 41.2% 3PT% 38.1%

Augustin carved out a solid career, primarily as a backup point guard. In his 14 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 9.5 points and 3.9 assists. In 2013-14, he finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

The most seasons he spent with one franchise was four, with both the Magic and Bobcats. He spent two seasons with the Thunder and Rockets and also spent time with the Pacers, Bulls, Pistons, Bucks, Lakers, Raptors and Nuggets.

8 Jeff Green

Teams played for: 11

Like Temple, Jeff Green also has a chance to move up this list. He has already played for 11 different franchises over the course of his 16-year career, and could add to it if he is moved by the Rockets in 2024-25.

Green was the fifth pick in the 2007 draft by the Celtics, who traded him to the Seattle SuperSonics on draft night. After his rookie season, the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City, becoming the Thunder. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Thunder before they traded him back to Boston in 2010-11. Since then, he has bounced around the NBA, playing for nine other franchises.

Jeff Green Career Stats G 1,185 PPG 12.0 RPG 4.1 APG 1.5 FG% 45.0% 3PT% 33.7%

For most of his career, Green has been primarily a backup forward. In his 16 seasons in the NBA, he has averaged 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while also being a great leader and locker room presence. In 2022-23, he won the only championship of his career thus far as a member of the Nuggets.

The most seasons Green has spent with one franchise is four, which he did with both the Thunder and Celtics. He spent two seasons with the Nuggets and Grizzlies and will enter his third season with the Rockets in 2024-25. He has also spent time with the Cavaliers, Wizards, Magic, Nets, Jazz and Clippers.

9 Mike James

Teams played for: 11

Mike James played for 11 different franchises over his 12 seasons in the NBA.

James signed with the Heat in 2001 after going undrafted. He spent his first two seasons in Miami before signing with the Celtics in 2003. Over the rest of his career, James would bounce around the NBA, playing for nine other franchises.

Mike James Career Stats G 595 PPG 9.9 RPG 2.2 APG 3.5 FG% 41.7% 3PT% 37.9%

In his 12 seasons in the NBA, James carved out a solid career as a backup point guard. He averaged 9.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. In 2003-04, he won the only championship of his career after he was traded to the Pistons.

The most seasons James spent with any team was two, which he did with the Heat, Rockets, Hornets, Wizards and Bulls. He also suited up for the Timberwolves, Raptors, Celtics, Bucks, Mavericks and Pistons during his career.

10 Kevin Ollie

Teams played for: 11

Kevin Ollie played 13 seasons in the NBA for 11 different franchises.

Ollie's career started in 1997 after he signed with the Mavericks after going undrafted. He was waived by Dallas two months after signing with them, but got another opportunity with the Magic in March 1997. Over the rest of his career, Ollie would continue to bounce around the NBA before eventually finding a home with the 76ers in 2004-05.

Kevin Ollie Career Stats G 662 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.5 APG 2.3 FG% 41.0%

Over his career, Ollie was primarily a backup point guard. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 assists per game, but made the most of every opportunity that he received.

The most seasons he spent with one franchise was six, with the 76ers. He spent two seasons with the Thunder and also suited up for the Bucks, Bulls, Timberwolves, Pacers, Magic, Nets, Mavericks and Kings over his 13-year career.

11 Anthony Tolliver

Teams played for: 11

The final player on this list is Anthony Tolliver, who played for eleven different franchises over his 13 years in the NBA.

Tolliver began in 2008 after he signed with the Spurs after going undrafted. He played only 19 games in the silver and black before being waived. He got another shot in 2009-10, signing with the Trail Blazers. He spent only a week in Portland before they waived him, allowing him to sign with the Warriors.

Over the rest of his career, Tolliver would continue to bounce around the NBA, never playing more than three seasons with one franchise.

Anthony Tolliver Career Stats G 730 PPG 6.1 RPG 3.3 APG 0.9 FG% 41.4% 3PT% 37.3%

In his 13 seasons in the NBA, Tolliver carved out a solid career as a backup power forward. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The most seasons Tolliver spent with one franchise was three, which he did with the Pistons and Timberwolves. He spent two seasons with the Blazers and Kings, while also spending time with the Hornets, Hawks, Warriors, Suns, Spurs, Grizzlies and 76ers.