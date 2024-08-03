Highlights Quick starts don't always lead to long careers in the NBA, as highlighted by these five players.

Some players peak in their rookie season and struggle to replicate success as they continue their careers.

Starting strong can result in a shorter career if performance declines or if playstyle stays stagnant.

Some NBA players struggle to start their careers as they adjust to the pace and physicality of the association, but some adjust quickly and have stellar rookie seasons. Players who start their careers well typically go on to have long, fruitful careers. On rare occasions, players will peak during their rookie seasons and struggle to ever get back to having that impact on the court.

Those players who get off to great starts but fail to ever replicate their rookie seasons typically have shorter careers as their opportunities dwindle as they continue to struggle. Some players who peak as rookies can use their early-career success to carve out successful careers as role players, but they often lack quality production in areas they were better at during the beginning of their careers.

Although it is rarer for a player to start well and then fizzle out of the league, it still happens, especially to high-drafted players with ample opportunity on bad teams. Here are five players who peaked during their rookie season.

1 Eric Paschall

Paschall took advantage of injuries and performed well

Eric Paschall was drafted 41st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors . He arrived to the Warriors just one season after they lost Kevin Durant to free agency and Klay Thompson to a knee injury he suffered in the 2019 nba finals . Paschall was immediately thrust into a role due to the Warriors' injuries and departures. Stephen Curry also missed all but five games during the 2019-20 season, making it a moot season for the Warriors, which gave opportunities to young players.

Eric Paschall's statistics - 2019-20 season Category Statistic PPG 14.0 RPG 4.6 APG 2.1 SPG 0.5 BPG 0.2 FG% 49.7% 3P% 28.7%

The opportunity presented to him in his rookie year was quickly capitalized on by Paschall, who averaged 27.6 minutes per game during his rookie season. He put up career highs in nearly every major statistical category as he carved out a role for himself. Despite playing for a bad team, he proved he could be an effective NBA player in his time on the court. His play in his rookie season led to him finishing sixth among players in Rookie of the Year voting.

The following season, his role diminished due to the improved health of the Warriors. He still put up nearly ten points a game while maintaining solid efficiency and improving his three-point shot. Despite still proving to be a solid backup for the Warriors, they traded him in the 2021 offseason for a trade exception to the Utah Jazz . Paschall appeared in 58 games for the Jazz in the 2021-22 season, where his impact wasn't at the level of his initial seasons. The following offseason, he was signed to a two-way contract before being cut before the season began, ending his NBA career after three seasons.

2 Jahlil Okafor

Okafor had ample opportunity as a rookie

Jahlil Okafor was drafted third overall in the 2015 NBA Draft with hefty expectations. The Philadelphia 76ers were coming off of back-to-back seasons with less than 20 wins and desperately needed a player to step in and turn the franchise around. Their first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Joel Embiid , had yet to appear in a game and was set to miss a second-straight season with a foot injury. The 76ers turned to Okafor out of Duke University to hopefully turn the franchise around.

Jahlil Okafor's statistics - 2015-16 season Category Statistic PPG 17.5 RPG 7.0 APG 1.2 SPG 0.4 BPG 1.2 FG% 50.8%

Okafor had plenty of opportunities in his rookie season, as the 76ers were one of the worst teams in NBA history that season. He played the second-most minutes per game and had the second-most shot attempts per game on the team, both behind Ish Smith. He finished averaging the most points per game for the 76ers. His offensive upside looked promising despite the 76ers' terrible team performances, as they finished with only ten wins, but Okafor clearly lacked physicality and defensive prowess.

The following season, Embiid was healthy and pried Okafor's opportunities away from him. Embiid proved he was better than Okafor in nearly every aspect on the court, which led to his departure. He was traded by the 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 season. He ended up playing for the Nets and two other franchises before falling out of the league after the 2020-21 season. His offensive abilities and upside were enough to keep him in the league for six years, but his lack of defensive skills led to his diminishing role and quick exit from the NBA.

3 Michael Carter-Williams

From rookie of the year to out of the league in less than ten seasons

The 2013-14 season showcased rookie Michael Carter-Williams, who got off to a terrific start to his NBA career. Like Okafor, he was drafted by the 76ers, who were a bad team before he was drafted, and while he played for them. He was selected with the 11th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and quickly showed why he was selected in the lottery. Carter-Williams averaged career-highs in points per game, rebounds per game, steals per game, and minutes per game in his rookie season as he was the overwhelming winner for the Rookie of the Year award.

Michael Carter-Williams' statistics - 2013-14 season Category Statistic PPG 16.7 RPG 6.2 APG 6.3 SPG 1.9 BPG 0.6 FG% 40.5% 3P% 26.4%

Carter-Williams showed his potential as a playmaker, scorer, and defender as a taller point guard with a long wingspan in his rookie season. His biggest issue was his lack of a jump shot. He shot 55.3 percent at the rim during his rookie season but shot less than 38 percent from every other zone, including only 26.4 percent from three, which is abysmal by today's standards. Carter-Williams was traded in the middle of the following season to the Milwaukee Bucks after showing some regression. He bounced around several teams throughout his nine-year career at the NBA level.

Carter-Williams would've likely had a longer and more successful career in the NBA had he been drafted in a prior era. He struggled heavily to adjust to the increase in the number of three-point attempts by teams. With three-point shooting becoming such a vital skill for point guards to have, the league quickly outgrew the need for point guards like Carter-Williams who were more defense-oriented without much of a shooting touch. He still managed to contribute well as a defensive-oriented backup and most recently played in the NBA G-League last season.

4 Jonny Flynn

Flynn played only three seasons in the NBA

Jonny Flynn is known for being one of two point guards selected in the top ten by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 NBA Draft, neither of whom was Curry, who has drafted one selection after Flynn and has been one of the biggest superstars in the history of the NBA. Flynn, on the other hand, showed promise in his rookie season. He was handed the keys to leading the Timberwolves' offense and showed potential as a scorer and playmaker while averaging a steal per game.

Jonny Flynn's statistics - 2009-10 season Category Statistic PPG 13.5 RPG 2.4 APG 4.4 SPG 1.0 FG% 41.7% 3P% 35.8%

Flynn finished with a couple of votes for the Rookie of the Year award and finished tied for fifth in the voting. Things for Flynn did a complete 180 starting in his second season when he struggled heavily. His points per game dropped to 5.3 per game with terrible efficiency, as he went from nearly 29 minutes per game to only 18.5 per game. He lost his starting spot to Luke Ridnour and struggled as the season went on, instead of showing any improvement. He had a TOV% of 26.4 percent, which was the worst in the entire league that season. His box plus-minus of -6.3 was 2.5 worse than the second-worst player in the NBA that season.

The Timberwolves traded Flynn the following offseason to the Houston Rockets , who then traded him in the middle of the 2011-12 season to the Portland Trail Blazers . Flynn continued to struggle for both of those franchises, only appearing in a combined 29 games for those teams, while his production continued to falter. His third season would be his last in the NBA, as he went to play overseas the following year.

5 Tyreke Evans

Evans averaged career-highs across the board in his rookie campaign

Tyreke Evans was drafted fourth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. He was the only rookie in his class to average at least 20 points per game. He did so while also averaging over five rebounds and five assists. His initial season was extremely impressive, as he looked like he was going to be the player to get the Sacramento Kings back to their success in the early 2000s. His advanced stats backed up his play, as he had an 18.2 PER, a VORP of 2.2, and a BPM of 1.3, all solid marks for a rookie.

Tyreke Evans' statistics - 2009-10 season Category Statistic PPG 20.1 RPG 5.3 APG 5.8 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.4 FG% 45.8% 3P% 25.5%

Evans won the 2009-10 Rookie of the Year award, getting 67 of the 123 first-place votes, winning over the runner-up Curry. Heading into his second season, Evans had the keys to the Kings organization. He had a similar usage rate in his second year, but his stats dropped across the board, which led to him receiving a reduced role each following season until he was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans . Despite having a reduced role, Evans still excelled as a quality two-way player.

Evans had a successful career, averaging nearly 16 points per game throughout his ten seasons in the NBA. Although he peaked as a rookie, he had some other seasons where he showed he was a high-quality role player, including in the 2018-19 season where he averaged 19.4 points per game for the Memphis Grizzlies . It was looking like he could revive his career after being a solid contributor, but after playing well for the Indiana Pacers the following season, he never signed another NBA contract.