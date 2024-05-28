Highlights Michael Jordan would excel in any era with his transcendent skill level and two-way dominance.

Wilt Chamberlain's athleticism would carry over into any era of the NBA.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar proved his elite offense transcends without the three-point shot.

Like all sports leagues, the NBA has shaped itself into a league of eras. Since its inception in the mid-twentieth century, different eras of the league have come to form as the game of basketball itself has evolved into the game known and loved.

The game has also been no stranger to great talents. Within each generation of NBA players, therein lies a certain class or group of players that stand above the rest in terms of their game. Those players have gone on to become the superstars of the NBA.

The sheer talent and skill level of said players would allow them to transcend above the rest no matter who is on the court or when they took the court. While each era of the game was different, only a select class of superstars would dominate in any era of the NBA.

1 Michael Jordan

The GOAT would thrive in any era of the NBA

When debating which player is the greatest of all time, certain arguments can be made depending on the perspective. What cannot be argued is that Michael Jordan will be in that conversation, and his sheer level of skill and talent made him transcendent in both his era and to this day.

The phenom took the sport by storm in the mid-1980s, and through the 1990s cemented his place as an all-time legend. He led the Chicago Bulls to a dynasty that included two three-peats, going 6-0 in the Finals all-time, and ranks fifth in scoring all-time with 32,292 points.

Michael Jordan - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 30.1 37.1 (1986-87) RPG 6.2 8.0 (1988-89) APG 5.3 8.0 (1988-89) FG% 49.7% 53.9% (1990-91) 3PT% 32.7% 50.0 (1994-95)

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game over his career. Additionally, while he was a good three-point shooter, it was not the primary aspect of his game (he shot a career 32.7 percent in that department). That would therefore make his game elevated in any era of the NBA.

2 Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain’s elite level of play early in the game’s history would carry over

It is important to recognize that certain eras of the game lacked aspects that have become familiar in today’s game, and vice versa. For a player to survive and thrive in any era of the NBA, they must be adequate in all aspects and fields of the game. Wilt Chamberlain is certainly one of those players.

While the three-point shot did not exist in the NBA until the 1979-80 season, Wilt Chamberlain demonstrated that he did not need that aspect (as it did not exist) for his play to thrive. The 7-foot-1 giant elevated the game to levels never seen before, by featuring the level of athleticism never previously seen before in professional sports.

Wilt Chamberlain - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 30.1 50.4 (1961-62) RPG 22.9 27.2 (1960-61) APG 4.4 8.6 (1967-68) FG% 54.0% 72.7% (1972-73)

While it is not likely he would be able to put up 100 points in a game in the current era of the NBA, as he reportedly did in 1962, his sheer athleticism and level of talent would no doubt carry over in any era of the game. He averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game, and remains the only player to average 50 points per game in a season, with no other player ever averaging more than 38.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar put up otherworldly offense without the use of the three-point shot

For 39 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA’s all-time top scorer. His 38,387 points seemed unbeatable, leading the next man by almost 2,000 points. Known for his distinctive skyhook shot, the legend led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 1971 and the ‘Showtime’ Los Angeles Lakers to five more titles during their 1980s dynasty.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 24.6 34.8 (1971-72) RPG 11.2 16.9 (1975-76) APG 3.6 5.4 (1978-79) FG% 55.9% 60.4% (1979-80)

The three-point shot was adopted during his 11th season in the league and he never really adapted to it, shooting a career percentage in that department of just 5.3. The fact that Abdul-Jabbar put up the offense that he did without the three-point shot speaks volumes about his level of play, and would certainly cement him as a dominant force in any era of the league.

4 LeBron James

'King James' would stand the test of time in any era

The most recognizable name in today’s NBA is, without a doubt, LeBron James. He has stood the test of time, currently in the midst of his 19th career season at age 39, and he has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

His four championships with three different teams, including his home-state Cleveland Cavaliers, combined with numerous awards, speak for themselves. He recently became the game’s all-time scorer, and is now the only player in history with 40,000 points.

LeBron James - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 27.1 30.0 (2007-08) RPG 7.5 8.6 (2016-18) APG 7.4 10.2 (2019-20) FG% 50.6 54.8 (2016-17) 3PT% 34.8 56.7 (2013-14)

Being the anchor and centerpiece of multiple superteams is not for the faint of heart, yet it is LeBron who can claim this achievement. His all-around style of play would make him one of the game’s greats no matter the era.

5 Bill Russell

Russell was one of the league’s first icons, and for good reason

One of the NBA’s earliest superstars was Bill Russell. Notching an unfathomable 11 championships between 1957 and 1969, all with the Boston Celtics, Russell truly paved the way for the superstar era in which the NBA would market and grow around their biggest names and talents.

Not only was Russell influential in the NBA, but he also elevated college basketball to another level. He won two NCAA championships with the University of San Francisco, contributing to the rise of college basketball which remains to this day. He also brought basketball to a worldwide stage by leading Team USA in the 1956 Summer Olympics, becoming a worldwide icon.

Bill Russell - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 15.1 18.9 (1961-62) RPG 22.5 24.7 (1963-64) APG 4.3 5.8 (1966-67) FG% 44.0% 46.7% (1959-60)

His style of play during such an early era of the NBA allowed both the league and the sport itself to flourish. Players who played prior to the implementation of the three-point line were forced to rely on more shots in the paint, which is still almost as important in today’s game as it was then. There is little doubt that Bill Russell would fit that bill no matter the era.

6 Dennis Rodman

Defense is as important as offense, and Rodman encapsulated that

When discussing players that would thrive in any era, offense will always be the primary sticking point. But in all eras of the game, defense is just as important, and Dennis Rodman made himself known by putting his body on the line to prevent offense.

Dennis Rodman - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 7.3 11.6 (1987-88) RPG 13.1 18.7 (1991-92) APG 1.8 3.1 (1996-97) FG% 52.1 59.5 (1988-89) 3PT% 23.1 31.7 (1991-92)

Rodman was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner and seven-time All-Defense First Team selection. He also averaged 13.1 rebounds per game in his lengthy career, one of the greatest of all time in that department, and his skillset would no doubt be useful in a basketball game regardless of the era it was played in.

7 Kobe Bryant

The ‘Black Mamba’ demonstrated skills that would carry in any era

There is no doubt that Kobe Bryant has solidified himself as one of the game’s most influential players. The ‘Black Mamba’ dominated the court and led the way to five Lakers championships. He influenced the young generation of players in the league who were inspired to implement the same frame and all-around game as Kobe did.

Kobe Bryant - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 25.0 35.4 (2005-06) RPG 5.2 6.9 (2002-03) APG 4.7 6.3 (2013-14) FG% 44.7% 46.9% (2001-02) 3PT% 32.9% 38.3% (2002-03)

Bryant’s twenty seasons in the NBA, combined with his elite offense, allowed him to rack up points. He debuted for the Lakers in 1996, and retired with them in 2016, ultimately putting up a total of 33,643 points. That was good enough for third all-time then, and is now fourth. There is little doubt that his play would stand up in all game eras.

8 Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson’s play was the reason the Lakers won multiple titles

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson transcended the game of basketball in more ways than one. On the court, he was known for his versatile level of play. The 6 foot 9 point guard was able to play all over the court.

Magic Johnson - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 19.5 23.9 (1986-87) RPG 7.2 9.6 (1981-82) APG 11.2 13.1 (1983-84) FG% 52.0% 56.5% (1983-84) 3PT% 30.3% 38.4% (1989-90)

It was for that reason that he became a primary component of the “Showtime” Lakers that notched multiple titles in the 1980s. He cemented himself as one of the game’s greatest scorers, and both past and present iterations of the game could use a player of his caliber.

9 Kevin Durant

Durant is often overlooked as one of the game’s greatest players

Despite often being overlooked, Kevin Durant has solidified himself as one of the game’s greatest players. Two months ago, he ranked ninth on the all-time scoring list, and now finds himself at seventh. That figure can only rise if the 35-year-old still has a few years left in the tank.

Kevin Durant - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 27.3 32.0 (2013-14) RPG 7.0 8.3 (2016-17) APG 4.4 6.4 (2021-22) FG% 50.1 56.0 (2022-23) 3PT% 38.7 45.0 (2020-21)

Known for his beanstalk-like stature, the two-time NBA champion and 14-time All-Star has become one of the greatest forwards in the history of the game. Although he relies somewhat heavily on the three-point shot, his numbers would still be high no matter the era.

10 Karl Malone

Malone is third in scoring all-time, with 36,928 points

Karl Malone is one of the game’s greatest players, and arguably the greatest power forward in the history of the league. He did not win a championship, but what is undeniable is his place in offense. “The Mailman” is the third-highest scorer in NBA history, with 36,928 total points put up.

Karl Malone - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 25.0 31.0 (1989-90) RPG 10.1 12.0 (1987-88) APG 3.6 4.7 (2002-03) FG% 51.6 56.2 (1989-90) 3PT% 27.4 40.0 (1995-96)

Malone started out with the Utah Jazz in 1985, becoming a franchise icon and leading them to two Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998. He would then play his last two seasons with the Lakers before retiring.

Despite being outdone by Michael Jordan and the unstoppable dynasty of the Chicago Bulls in both Finals, Malone still etched his name into NBA history by being of the game’s most elite scorers. And when a player is a scorer as elite as Malone, there is little doubt that they would dominate in any era of the NBA.